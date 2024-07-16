Order Accepting the Recommendation of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness that each listed entity set out in the annexed Schedule 1...

The Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation.

Legislation for the period 06/27 to 07/10

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 03, 2024:

Bank Act

SOR/2024-150 Form of Proxy (Banks and Bank Holding Companies) Regulations, 2023

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2024-133 Marine Safety Management System Regulations

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

SOR/2024-146 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Canadian Navigable Waters Act

SOR/2024-148 Canadian Navigable Waters Act Fees Regulations

Criminal Code

SI/2024-29 Order Accepting the Recommendation of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness that each listed entity set out in the annexed Schedule 1 remain a listed entity and that the entity in Schedule 2 no longer remain a listed entity SOR/2024-139 Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities SOR/2024-140 Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities

Customs Act

SOR/2024-147 Regulations Amending the Presentation of Persons (2003) Regulations

Excise Tax Act

SOR/2024-151 Regulations Amending Various GST/HST Regulations, No. 13

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2024-112 Order Amending the Export Control List

Feeds Act

Health of Animals Act

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2024-132 Feeds Regulations, 2024

Fisheries Act

SOR/2024-134 Regulations Amending the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations, 1996 SOR/2024-145 Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations SOR/2024-149 Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2024-136 Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations and the Medical Devices Regulations (Recalls, Establishment Licences and Finished Product Testing)

Railway Safety Act

SOR/2024-152 Regulations Amending the Railway Safety Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-144 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations SOR/2024-153 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Hamas Terrorist Attacks) Regulations SOR/2024-130 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2024-131 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2024-135 Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act

Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

SOR/2024-137 Regulations Amending the Tobacco Products Appearance, Packaging and Labelling Regulations

United Nations Act

SOR/2024-138 Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the United Nations Act (Miscellaneous Program)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Designated Learning Institutions)

Canada Disability Benefit Act

Department of Employment and Social Development Act

Canada Disability Benefit Regulations

Canada Student Loans Act

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Declaring that the Provisions of the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in British Columbia, 2025

Regulations Respecting the Reduction in the Release of Methane (Waste Sector)

Fisheries Act

Possession and Export of Elvers Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Declaring that the Provisions of the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in Saskatchewan, 2025

Order Declaring that the Reduction of Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Coal-fired Generation of Electricity Regulations Do Not Apply in Saskatchewan, 2025

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (Money Services Business Registration)

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (Property Reporting, Title Insurers, Private Automated Banking Machines, Unrepresented Parties in Real Property or Immovables Transactions and Casino Disbursement Reporting)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2024, c 15

Subsection 96(1), which enacts the Digital Services Tax Act, in force June 28, 2024 (PC 2024-0856)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement [British Columbia]

Species at Risk Act

Notice of intent to develop an emergency order to provide for the protection of Caribou, Boreal population (boreal caribou) in Quebec under section 80 of the Species at Risk Act

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-006-24 — Consultation on a Policy, Licensing and Technical Framework for Supplemental Mobile Coverage by Satellite

Canada Marine Act

Montreal Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order for the Protection of the Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2024

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement with Saskatchewan (Upstream oil and gas sector)

Order 2024-87-05-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — 1,1- dichloroethylene

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-005-24 — Release of RSS-210, Issue 11

Telecommunications Act

Notice No. SMSE-003-24 — Publication of REC-LAB, issue 8, and REC-CB, issue 2

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:

Raymond James Trust (Québec) Ltd., Solus Trust Company, and Raymond James Trust (Québec) Ltd. — Letters patent of continuance and letters patent of amalgamation

Santander Consumer Bank, Santander Consumer Finance Inc., and Santander Consumer Inc. — Letters patent of amalgamation

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:

Unifund Assurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreements

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determination — Pea protein

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act

Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review of order — Silicon metal

Order — Carbon steel welded pipe

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Canada Transportation Act

Adjusted maximum amount of freight charges

Alberta / Alberta

No entries for this issue

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 2, 2024:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 165/2024 Amends BC Regs

168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules

169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules BC Reg 166/2024 Amends BC Regs

168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules

169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules BC Reg 175/2024 Amends BC Reg 227/2021 — Official Reporters (Supreme Court) Regulation

Evidence Act

BC Reg 166/2024 Amends BC Regs

60/2005 — Electronic Court Documents Regulation

249/78 — Sound Recording Regulations

Health Professions Act

BC Reg 167/2024 Amends BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation and Amalgamation Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 170/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation BC Reg 171/2024 Amends BC Reg 422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

BC Reg 174/2024 Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation

Safety Standards Act

BC Reg 164/2024 Amends BC Reg 104/2004 — Power Engineers, Boiler, Pressure Vessel and Refrigeration Safety Regulation

Strata Property Act

BC Reg 172/2024 Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 163/2024 Enacts Cryptocurrency Power Regulation





British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 9, 2024:

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 186/2024 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 187/2024 Enacts Provincial Court (Snuw'uy'ulhtst tu Quw'utsun Mustimuhw u' tu Shhw'a'luqwa'a' i' Smun'eem [Laws of the Cowichan People for Families and Children]) Rules BC Reg 188/2024 Amends BC Reg 169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 199/2024 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 199/2024 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 191/2024 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Environmental Assessment Act

BC Reg 204/2024 Enacts Environmental Assessment Dispute Resolution Facilitator Regulation

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 192/2024 Amends BC Reg 254/2005 — Oil and Gas Waste Regulation BC Reg 193/2024 Amends BC Reg 202/94 — Public Notification Regulation

Financial Institutions Act

BC Reg 183/2024 Amends BC Reg 312/90 — Financial Institutions Fees Regulation

Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act

BC Reg 185/2024 Amends BC Regs

25/2024 — BC Carbon Registry Regulation

250/2015 — Emission Offset Project Regulation

248/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Administrative Penalties and Appeals Regulation

249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation

Insurance (Captive Company) Act

BC Reg 183/2024 Amends BC Reg 99/2017 — Insurance (Captive Company) Regulation

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 181/2024 Amends BC Reg 386/92 — Interest Rate under Various Statutes Regulation BC Reg 186/2024 Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation BC Reg 196/2024 Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 179/2024 Enacts Treaty First Nation Definition Regulation BC Reg 180/2024 Amends BC Regs

187/96 — Fines Enforcement Regulation

422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation BC Reg 197/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

Property Transfer Tax Act

BC Reg 182/2024 Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation BC Reg 186/2024 Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation

Real Estate Development Marketing Act

BC Reg 183/2024 Amends BC Reg 505/2004 — Real Estate Development Marketing Regulation

Strata Property Act

BC Reg 184/2024 Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 200/2024 Amends BC Reg 295/2020 — Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting Industrial Electrification

Water Sustainability Act

BC Reg 184/2024 Amends BC Reg 36/2016 — Water Sustainability Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 176/2024 Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation BC Reg 178/2024 Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation

Zero-Emission Vehicles Act

BC Reg 202/2024 Amends BC Reg 196/2020 — Zero-Emission Vehicles Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 2, 2024:

Haida Nation Recognition Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 23

Act in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 162/2024)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 9, 2024:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 23

Section 181 in force July 8, 2024. (BC Reg 185/2024)

Early Learning and Child Care Act, SBC 2021, c 22

Act in force September 1, 2024. (BC Reg 189/2024)

Emergency and Disaster Management Act, SBC 2023, c 37

Various provisions in force July 8, 2024. (BC Reg 190/2024)

Family Law Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 12

Various provisions in force January 1, 2025. (BC Reg 194/2024)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, SBC 2021, c 27

Various provisions in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 179/2024)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 14

Sections 7 and 16 in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 179/2024)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 10

Section 11 in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 179/2024)

Social Development and Poverty Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 4

Various provisions in force September 1, 2024. (BC Reg 199/2024)

Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 19

Various provisions in force July 18, 2024. (BC Reg 177/2024)

Zero-Emission Vehicles Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 41

Section 13 in force October 1, 2024. (BC Reg 202/2024)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Regulated Health Professions Act

Man Reg 49/2024 College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment Man Reg 50/2024 College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment

The Provincial Offences Act

Man Reg 58/2024 Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment

The Water Protection Act

Man Reg 63/2024 Watershed Management Regulation, amendment

The Watershed Districts Act

Man Reg 64/2024 Watershed Districts Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2024-34 NB Reg 91-50, amendment NB Reg 2024-35 NB Reg 91-57, amendment NB Reg 2024-36 NB Reg 91-57, amendment

Clean Environment Act

NB Reg 2024-37 Designated Materials Regulation

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2024:

Evidence Act

NWT Reg 028-2024 Tariff of Fees Regulations, amendment

Business Corporations Act

NWT Reg 029-2024 Business Corporations Regulations, amendment

Public Health Act

NWT Reg 034-2024 Disease Surveillance Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, June 30, 2024:

Securities Act

IMPLEMENTING RULE 13-102

IMPLEMENTING RULE 13-103

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 28, 2024:

Occupational Health and Safety Act

NS Reg 117/2024 Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System (WHMIS) Regulations — repeal NS Reg 118/2024 Disclosure of Information Regulations — repeal NS Reg 119/2024 Workplace Health and Safety Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 110/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 112/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Assessment Act

O Reg 295/24 General, amending O Reg 282/98

Development Charges Act, 1997

O Reg 279/24 General, amending O Reg 82/98

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 284/24 Designation — Chatham-Kent Waste Disposal Site

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

O Reg 270/24 General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990

Health Protection and Promotion Act

O Reg 276/24 Designation of Diseases, amending O Reg 135/18 O Reg 277/24 Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990

Motor Vehicle Dealers Act, 2002

O Reg 278/24 General, amending O Reg 333/08

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 273/24 Revenue Horizon (Natural Gas) O Reg 274/24 General, amending O Reg 328/03

Ontario Heritage Act

O Reg 268/24 Public Bodies — Part III.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 157/10

Planning Act

O Reg 283/24 Exemption From Approval (Official Plan Amendments), amending O Reg 525/97 O Reg 285/24 Official Plans and Plan Amendments, amending O Reg 543/06 O Reg 286/24 Zoning By—Laws, Holding By—Laws and Interim Control By—Laws, amending O Reg 545/06 O Reg 287/24 Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 544/06 O Reg 288/24 Consent Applications, amending O Reg 197/96 O Reg 289/24 Minor Variance Applications, amending O Reg 200/96 O Reg 290/24 Community Benefits Charges and Parkland, amending O Reg 509/20 O Reg 291/24 Prescribed Time Period — Subsection 51 (52.4) of the Act, amending O Reg 549/06

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997

O Reg 292/24 General, amending O Reg 175/98

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act

July 3, 2024

Engagement on Proposed Modernization of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act — Comments by August 26, 2024

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

July 3, 2024

Reducing Burden in the Transition from Summer to Winter Gasoline under O. Reg. 271/91 — Comments by July 14, 2024

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

July 9, 2024

Discussion Paper: Regulating Commercial-Scale Geologic Carbon Storage Projects in Ontario — Comments by August 23, 2024

Pension Benefits Act

July 8, 2024

Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 909 under the Pension Benefits Act – Introduce a Permanent Funding Concerns Test and Remove the Transfer Ratio Disclosure Requirement for Listed Jointly Sponsored Pension Plans — Comments by August 22, 2024

Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000

June 27, 2024

Minister's Exemption from the Requirement to Hold a Liquid Propane Fitter (LP) Certificate to Purge Propane Tanks of 2,500 US gallons or less — Comments by August 12, 2024

Orders In Council

Get It Done Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 9

Schedule 2, sections 4-6, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 800/2024)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 29, 2024:

Real Property Tax

EC2024-653 Regulations, amendment EC2024-654 Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:

Legal Profession Act

Amendments to the Regulations

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juillet 2024:

Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie

Décret 1020-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure suivie par la Commission sur les soins de fin de vie afin de vérifier le respect des conditions relatives à l'administration de l'aide médicale à mourir et sur les renseignements devant lui être transmis à cette fin

Charte de la langue française

Décret 1063-2024 Règlement facilitant la mise en œuvre du deuxième alinéa de l'article 88.0.2 de la Charte de la langue française

Code de construction

Décret 1071-2024 Concernant des corrections au texte français et au texte anglais du Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 10, 2024:

Act respecting end-of-life care

OC 1020-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure followed by the Commission sur les soins de fin de vie to assess compliance with the criteria for the administration of medical aid in dying and the information to be sent to the Commission for that purpose

Charter of the French language

OC 1063-2024 Regulation to facilitate the application of the second paragraph of section 88.0.2 of the Charter of the French language

Construction Code

OC 1071-2024 Corrections to the French and English texts of the Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juillet 2024:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics

Règlement sur les paiements et le règlement rapides des différends en matière de travaux de construction

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juillet 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement Règlement prévoyant certaines prohibitions à l'égard de véhicules automobiles et de moteurs à combustion Loi sur les décrets de convention collective Règlement du Comité paritaire de l'industrie des services automobiles de la région de Montréal relatif à la tenue d'un registre, au rapport mensuel et au prélèvement Loi sur la fiscalité municipale Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les compensations tenant lieu de taxes Loi sur les cours municipales

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Loi visant notamment à réformer les cours municipales et à améliorer l'efficacité, l'accessibilité et la performance du système de justice Règlement sur le financement des services de justice municipale Draft Regulations Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 3, 2024: Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics Regulation respecting prompt payments and the prompt settlement of disputes with regard to construction work Act respecting occupational health and safety Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 10, 2024: Environment Quality Act Regulation prescribing certain prohibitions as regards motor vehicles and internal combustion engines Act respecting collective agreement decrees Regulation of the Comité paritaire de l'industrie des services automobiles de la région de Montréal respecting the keeping of a register, the monthly report and the levy Act respecting municipal taxation Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting compensations in lieu of taxes Act respecting municipal courts

Courts of Justice Act

Act mainly to reform municipal courts and to improve the justice system's efficiency, accessibility and performance Regulation respecting the financing of municipal justice services Ordres Ministériels Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juillet 2024: Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace AM 2024-013 Règlement concernant certaines conditions de travail de certains dirigeants et autres cadres de Santé Québec Ministerial Orders Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 10, 2024: Act to make the health and social services system more effective MO 2024-013 Regulation respecting certain conditions of employment of certain executive officers and other management officers of Santé Québec Avis Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juillet 2024: Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles Pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2025 Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travail Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2025 Notices Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 3, 2024: Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2025 Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Workers' Compensation Act Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2025 Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan Notices / Avis Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2024: The Real Estate Act Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission Regulatory Bylaw amendments Remuneration and Expense Policy March 2024 Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2024: The Insurance Act Life Insurance Councils of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendment The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw amendment Rules of Court Court of King's Bench (Chamber Sitting)

Yukon / Yukon No entries for this issue

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.