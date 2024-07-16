The Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation.
Legislation for the period 06/27 to 07/10
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 03, 2024:
Bank Act
|SOR/2024-150
|Form of Proxy (Banks and Bank Holding Companies) Regulations, 2023
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|SOR/2024-133
|Marine Safety Management System Regulations
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
|SOR/2024-146
|Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Canadian Navigable Waters Act
|SOR/2024-148
|Canadian Navigable Waters Act Fees Regulations
Criminal Code
|SI/2024-29
|Order Accepting the Recommendation of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness that each listed entity set out in the annexed Schedule 1 remain a listed entity and that the entity in Schedule 2 no longer remain a listed entity
|SOR/2024-139
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
|SOR/2024-140
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
Customs Act
|SOR/2024-147
|Regulations Amending the Presentation of Persons (2003) Regulations
Excise Tax Act
|SOR/2024-151
|Regulations Amending Various GST/HST Regulations, No. 13
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2024-112
|Order Amending the Export Control List
Feeds Act
Health of Animals Act
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2024-132
|Feeds Regulations, 2024
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2024-134
|Regulations Amending the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations, 1996
|SOR/2024-145
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
|SOR/2024-149
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2024-136
|Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations and the Medical Devices Regulations (Recalls, Establishment Licences and Finished Product Testing)
Railway Safety Act
|SOR/2024-152
|Regulations Amending the Railway Safety Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-144
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
|SOR/2024-153
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Hamas Terrorist Attacks) Regulations
|SOR/2024-130
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2024-131
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2024-135
|Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act
Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
|SOR/2024-137
|Regulations Amending the Tobacco Products Appearance, Packaging and Labelling Regulations
United Nations Act
|SOR/2024-138
|Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the United Nations Act (Miscellaneous Program)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Designated Learning Institutions)
Canada Disability Benefit Act
Department of Employment and Social Development Act
- Canada Disability Benefit Regulations
Canada Student Loans Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
- Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Declaring that the Provisions of the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in British Columbia, 2025
- Regulations Respecting the Reduction in the Release of Methane (Waste Sector)
Fisheries Act
- Possession and Export of Elvers Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Declaring that the Provisions of the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in Saskatchewan, 2025
- Order Declaring that the Reduction of Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Coal-fired Generation of Electricity Regulations Do Not Apply in Saskatchewan, 2025
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (Money Services Business Registration)
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (Property Reporting, Title Insurers, Private Automated Banking Machines, Unrepresented Parties in Real Property or Immovables Transactions and Casino Disbursement Reporting)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2024, c 15
- Subsection 96(1), which enacts the Digital Services Tax Act, in force June 28, 2024 (PC 2024-0856)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement [British Columbia]
Species at Risk Act
- Notice of intent to develop an emergency order to provide for the protection of Caribou, Boreal population (boreal caribou) in Quebec under section 80 of the Species at Risk Act
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-006-24 — Consultation on a Policy, Licensing and Technical Framework for Supplemental Mobile Coverage by Satellite
Canada Marine Act
- Montreal Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of the Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2024
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement with Saskatchewan (Upstream oil and gas sector)
- Order 2024-87-05-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — 1,1- dichloroethylene
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-005-24 — Release of RSS-210, Issue 11
Telecommunications Act
- Notice No. SMSE-003-24 — Publication of REC-LAB, issue 8, and REC-CB, issue 2
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:
- Raymond James Trust (Québec) Ltd., Solus Trust Company, and Raymond James Trust (Québec) Ltd. — Letters patent of continuance and letters patent of amalgamation
- Santander Consumer Bank, Santander Consumer Finance Inc., and Santander Consumer Inc. — Letters patent of amalgamation
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:
- Unifund Assurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreements
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Pea protein
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:
Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act
- Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review of order — Silicon metal
- Order — Carbon steel welded pipe
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Canada Transportation Act
- Adjusted maximum amount of freight charges
Alberta / Alberta
- No entries for this issue
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 2, 2024:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 165/2024
|Amends BC Regs
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
|BC Reg 166/2024
|Amends BC Regs
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
|BC Reg 175/2024
|Amends BC Reg 227/2021 — Official Reporters (Supreme Court) Regulation
Evidence Act
|BC Reg 166/2024
|Amends BC Regs
60/2005 — Electronic Court Documents Regulation
249/78 — Sound Recording Regulations
Health Professions Act
|BC Reg 167/2024
|Amends BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation and Amalgamation Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 170/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
|BC Reg 171/2024
|Amends BC Reg 422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|BC Reg 174/2024
|Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation
Safety Standards Act
|BC Reg 164/2024
|Amends BC Reg 104/2004 — Power Engineers, Boiler, Pressure Vessel and Refrigeration Safety Regulation
Strata Property Act
|BC Reg 172/2024
|Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 163/2024
|Enacts Cryptocurrency Power Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 9, 2024:
Carbon Tax Act
|BC Reg 186/2024
|Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 187/2024
|Enacts Provincial Court (Snuw'uy'ulhtst tu Quw'utsun Mustimuhw u' tu Shhw'a'luqwa'a' i' Smun'eem [Laws of the Cowichan People for Families and Children]) Rules
|BC Reg 188/2024
|Amends BC Reg 169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 199/2024
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 199/2024
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 191/2024
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Environmental Assessment Act
|BC Reg 204/2024
|Enacts Environmental Assessment Dispute Resolution Facilitator Regulation
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 192/2024
|Amends BC Reg 254/2005 — Oil and Gas Waste Regulation
|BC Reg 193/2024
|Amends BC Reg 202/94 — Public Notification Regulation
Financial Institutions Act
|BC Reg 183/2024
|Amends BC Reg 312/90 — Financial Institutions Fees Regulation
Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act
|BC Reg 185/2024
|Amends BC Regs
25/2024 — BC Carbon Registry Regulation
250/2015 — Emission Offset Project Regulation
248/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Administrative Penalties and Appeals Regulation
249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation
Insurance (Captive Company) Act
|BC Reg 183/2024
|Amends BC Reg 99/2017 — Insurance (Captive Company) Regulation
Motor Fuel Tax Act
|BC Reg 181/2024
|Amends BC Reg 386/92 — Interest Rate under Various Statutes Regulation
|BC Reg 186/2024
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 196/2024
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 179/2024
|Enacts Treaty First Nation Definition Regulation
|BC Reg 180/2024
|Amends BC Regs
187/96 — Fines Enforcement Regulation
422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation
|BC Reg 197/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Property Transfer Tax Act
|BC Reg 182/2024
|Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 186/2024
|Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation
Real Estate Development Marketing Act
|BC Reg 183/2024
|Amends BC Reg 505/2004 — Real Estate Development Marketing Regulation
Strata Property Act
|BC Reg 184/2024
|Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 200/2024
|Amends BC Reg 295/2020 — Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting Industrial Electrification
Water Sustainability Act
|BC Reg 184/2024
|Amends BC Reg 36/2016 — Water Sustainability Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 176/2024
|Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
|BC Reg 178/2024
|Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
Zero-Emission Vehicles Act
|BC Reg 202/2024
|Amends BC Reg 196/2020 — Zero-Emission Vehicles Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 2, 2024:
Haida Nation Recognition Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 23
- Act in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 162/2024)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 9, 2024:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 23
- Section 181 in force July 8, 2024. (BC Reg 185/2024)
Early Learning and Child Care Act, SBC 2021, c 22
- Act in force September 1, 2024. (BC Reg 189/2024)
Emergency and Disaster Management Act, SBC 2023, c 37
- Various provisions in force July 8, 2024. (BC Reg 190/2024)
Family Law Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 12
- Various provisions in force January 1, 2025. (BC Reg 194/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, SBC 2021, c 27
- Various provisions in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 179/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 14
- Sections 7 and 16 in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 179/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 10
- Section 11 in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 179/2024)
Social Development and Poverty Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 4
- Various provisions in force September 1, 2024. (BC Reg 199/2024)
Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 19
- Various provisions in force July 18, 2024. (BC Reg 177/2024)
Zero-Emission Vehicles Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 41
- Section 13 in force October 1, 2024. (BC Reg 202/2024)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|Man Reg 49/2024
|College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 50/2024
|College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 58/2024
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
The Water Protection Act
|Man Reg 63/2024
|Watershed Management Regulation, amendment
The Watershed Districts Act
|Man Reg 64/2024
|Watershed Districts Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2024-34
|NB Reg 91-50, amendment
|NB Reg 2024-35
|NB Reg 91-57, amendment
|NB Reg 2024-36
|NB Reg 91-57, amendment
Clean Environment Act
|NB Reg 2024-37
|Designated Materials Regulation
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2024:
Evidence Act
|NWT Reg 028-2024
|Tariff of Fees Regulations, amendment
Business Corporations Act
|NWT Reg 029-2024
|Business Corporations Regulations, amendment
Public Health Act
|NWT Reg 034-2024
|Disease Surveillance Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, June 30, 2024:
Securities Act
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 13-102
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 13-103
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 28, 2024:
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|NS Reg 117/2024
|Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System (WHMIS) Regulations — repeal
|NS Reg 118/2024
|Disclosure of Information Regulations — repeal
|NS Reg 119/2024
|Workplace Health and Safety Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 110/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 112/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Assessment Act
|O Reg 295/24
|General, amending O Reg 282/98
Development Charges Act, 1997
|O Reg 279/24
|General, amending O Reg 82/98
Environmental Assessment Act
|O Reg 284/24
|Designation — Chatham-Kent Waste Disposal Site
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|O Reg 270/24
|General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990
Health Protection and Promotion Act
|O Reg 276/24
|Designation of Diseases, amending O Reg 135/18
|O Reg 277/24
|Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990
Motor Vehicle Dealers Act, 2002
|O Reg 278/24
|General, amending O Reg 333/08
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 273/24
|Revenue Horizon (Natural Gas)
|O Reg 274/24
|General, amending O Reg 328/03
Ontario Heritage Act
|O Reg 268/24
|Public Bodies — Part III.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 157/10
Planning Act
|O Reg 283/24
|Exemption From Approval (Official Plan Amendments), amending O Reg 525/97
|O Reg 285/24
|Official Plans and Plan Amendments, amending O Reg 543/06
|O Reg 286/24
|Zoning By—Laws, Holding By—Laws and Interim Control By—Laws, amending O Reg 545/06
|O Reg 287/24
|Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 544/06
|O Reg 288/24
|Consent Applications, amending O Reg 197/96
|O Reg 289/24
|Minor Variance Applications, amending O Reg 200/96
|O Reg 290/24
|Community Benefits Charges and Parkland, amending O Reg 509/20
|O Reg 291/24
|Prescribed Time Period — Subsection 51 (52.4) of the Act, amending O Reg 549/06
Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997
|O Reg 292/24
|General, amending O Reg 175/98
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act
July 3, 2024
Engagement on Proposed Modernization of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act — Comments by August 26, 2024
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
July 3, 2024
Reducing Burden in the Transition from Summer to Winter Gasoline under O. Reg. 271/91 — Comments by July 14, 2024
Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
July 9, 2024
Discussion Paper: Regulating Commercial-Scale Geologic Carbon Storage Projects in Ontario — Comments by August 23, 2024
Pension Benefits Act
July 8, 2024
Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 909 under the Pension Benefits Act – Introduce a Permanent Funding Concerns Test and Remove the Transfer Ratio Disclosure Requirement for Listed Jointly Sponsored Pension Plans — Comments by August 22, 2024
Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000
June 27, 2024
Minister's Exemption from the Requirement to Hold a Liquid Propane Fitter (LP) Certificate to Purge Propane Tanks of 2,500 US gallons or less — Comments by August 12, 2024
Orders In Council
Get It Done Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 9
- Schedule 2, sections 4-6, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 800/2024)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 29, 2024:
Real Property Tax
|EC2024-653
|Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-654
|Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:
Legal Profession Act
- Amendments to the Regulations
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juillet 2024:
Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie
|Décret 1020-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure suivie par la Commission sur les soins de fin de vie afin de vérifier le respect des conditions relatives à l'administration de l'aide médicale à mourir et sur les renseignements devant lui être transmis à cette fin
Charte de la langue française
|Décret 1063-2024
|Règlement facilitant la mise en œuvre du deuxième alinéa de l'article 88.0.2 de la Charte de la langue française
Code de construction
|Décret 1071-2024
|Concernant des corrections au texte français et au texte anglais du Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 10, 2024:
Act respecting end-of-life care
|OC 1020-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure followed by the Commission sur les soins de fin de vie to assess compliance with the criteria for the administration of medical aid in dying and the information to be sent to the Commission for that purpose
Charter of the French language
|OC 1063-2024
|Regulation to facilitate the application of the second paragraph of section 88.0.2 of the Charter of the French language
Construction Code
|OC 1071-2024
|Corrections to the French and English texts of the Regulation to amend the Construction Code
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juillet 2024:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics
- Règlement sur les paiements et le règlement rapides des différends en matière de travaux de construction
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juillet 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Règlement
prévoyant certaines prohibitions à
l'égard de véhicules automobiles et de moteurs
à combustion Loi sur les décrets de
convention collective Règlement du
Comité paritaire de l'industrie des services
automobiles de la région de Montréal relatif à
la tenue d'un registre, au rapport mensuel et au
prélèvement Loi sur la fiscalité
municipale Règlement modifiant le
Règlement sur les compensations tenant lieu de
taxes Loi sur les cours municipales
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
Loi visant notamment à réformer les cours municipales et à améliorer l'efficacité, l'accessibilité et la performance du système de justice Règlement sur le financement des services de justice municipale Draft Regulations Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 3, 2024: Act respecting contracting by public bodies
Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics
Regulation
respecting prompt payments and the prompt settlement of disputes
with regard to construction work Act respecting
occupational health and safety Regulation to amend
the Safety Code for the construction industry Gazette
officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 10, 2024: Environment
Quality Act
Regulation
prescribing certain prohibitions as regards motor vehicles and
internal combustion engines Act respecting collective
agreement decrees Regulation of the Comité
paritaire de l'industrie des services automobiles de la
région de Montréal respecting the keeping of a
register, the monthly report and the levy Act
respecting municipal taxation Regulation to amend the
Regulation respecting compensations in lieu of
taxes Act respecting municipal courts
Courts of Justice Act
Act mainly to reform municipal courts and to improve the justice system's efficiency, accessibility and performance Regulation respecting the financing of municipal justice services Ordres Ministériels Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juillet 2024: Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace AM 2024-013 Règlement concernant certaines conditions de travail de certains dirigeants et autres cadres de Santé Québec Ministerial Orders Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 10, 2024: Act to make the health and social services system more effective MO 2024-013 Regulation respecting certain conditions of employment of certain executive officers and other management officers of Santé Québec Avis Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juillet 2024: Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles Pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2025 Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travail Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2025 Notices Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 3, 2024: Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2025 Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
Workers' Compensation Act Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2025 Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan Notices / Avis Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2024: The Real Estate Act Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission Regulatory Bylaw amendments Remuneration and Expense Policy March 2024 Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2024: The Insurance Act Life Insurance Councils of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendment The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw amendment Rules of Court Court of King's Bench (Chamber Sitting)
Yukon / Yukon No entries for this issue
The Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation.
Legislation for the period 06/27 to 07/10
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 03, 2024:
Bank Act
|SOR/2024-150
|Form of Proxy (Banks and Bank Holding Companies) Regulations, 2023
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|SOR/2024-133
|Marine Safety Management System Regulations
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
|SOR/2024-146
|Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Canadian Navigable Waters Act
|SOR/2024-148
|Canadian Navigable Waters Act Fees Regulations
Criminal Code
|SI/2024-29
|Order Accepting the Recommendation of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness that each listed entity set out in the annexed Schedule 1 remain a listed entity and that the entity in Schedule 2 no longer remain a listed entity
|SOR/2024-139
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
|SOR/2024-140
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
Customs Act
|SOR/2024-147
|Regulations Amending the Presentation of Persons (2003) Regulations
Excise Tax Act
|SOR/2024-151
|Regulations Amending Various GST/HST Regulations, No. 13
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2024-112
|Order Amending the Export Control List
Feeds Act
Health of Animals Act
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2024-132
|Feeds Regulations, 2024
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2024-134
|Regulations Amending the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations, 1996
|SOR/2024-145
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
|SOR/2024-149
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2024-136
|Regulations Amending the Food and Drug Regulations and the Medical Devices Regulations (Recalls, Establishment Licences and Finished Product Testing)
Railway Safety Act
|SOR/2024-152
|Regulations Amending the Railway Safety Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-144
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
|SOR/2024-153
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Hamas Terrorist Attacks) Regulations
|SOR/2024-130
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2024-131
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2024-135
|Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act
Tobacco and Vaping Products Act
|SOR/2024-137
|Regulations Amending the Tobacco Products Appearance, Packaging and Labelling Regulations
United Nations Act
|SOR/2024-138
|Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the United Nations Act (Miscellaneous Program)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Designated Learning Institutions)
Canada Disability Benefit Act
Department of Employment and Social Development Act
- Canada Disability Benefit Regulations
Canada Student Loans Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
- Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Declaring that the Provisions of the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in British Columbia, 2025
- Regulations Respecting the Reduction in the Release of Methane (Waste Sector)
Fisheries Act
- Possession and Export of Elvers Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Declaring that the Provisions of the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in Saskatchewan, 2025
- Order Declaring that the Reduction of Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Coal-fired Generation of Electricity Regulations Do Not Apply in Saskatchewan, 2025
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (Money Services Business Registration)
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (Property Reporting, Title Insurers, Private Automated Banking Machines, Unrepresented Parties in Real Property or Immovables Transactions and Casino Disbursement Reporting)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2024, c 15
- Subsection 96(1), which enacts the Digital Services Tax Act, in force June 28, 2024 (PC 2024-0856)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement [British Columbia]
Species at Risk Act
- Notice of intent to develop an emergency order to provide for the protection of Caribou, Boreal population (boreal caribou) in Quebec under section 80 of the Species at Risk Act
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-006-24 — Consultation on a Policy, Licensing and Technical Framework for Supplemental Mobile Coverage by Satellite
Canada Marine Act
- Montreal Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of the Killer Whale (Orcinus orca) in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2024
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement with Saskatchewan (Upstream oil and gas sector)
- Order 2024-87-05-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality — 1,1- dichloroethylene
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-005-24 — Release of RSS-210, Issue 11
Telecommunications Act
- Notice No. SMSE-003-24 — Publication of REC-LAB, issue 8, and REC-CB, issue 2
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:
- Raymond James Trust (Québec) Ltd., Solus Trust Company, and Raymond James Trust (Québec) Ltd. — Letters patent of continuance and letters patent of amalgamation
- Santander Consumer Bank, Santander Consumer Finance Inc., and Santander Consumer Inc. — Letters patent of amalgamation
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:
- Unifund Assurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreements
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Pea protein
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 06, 2024:
Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act
- Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review of order — Silicon metal
- Order — Carbon steel welded pipe
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Canada Transportation Act
- Adjusted maximum amount of freight charges
Alberta / Alberta
- No entries for this issue
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 2, 2024:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 165/2024
|Amends BC Regs
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
|BC Reg 166/2024
|Amends BC Regs
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
|BC Reg 175/2024
|Amends BC Reg 227/2021 — Official Reporters (Supreme Court) Regulation
Evidence Act
|BC Reg 166/2024
|Amends BC Regs
60/2005 — Electronic Court Documents Regulation
249/78 — Sound Recording Regulations
Health Professions Act
|BC Reg 167/2024
|Amends BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation and Amalgamation Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 170/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
|BC Reg 171/2024
|Amends BC Reg 422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|BC Reg 174/2024
|Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation
Safety Standards Act
|BC Reg 164/2024
|Amends BC Reg 104/2004 — Power Engineers, Boiler, Pressure Vessel and Refrigeration Safety Regulation
Strata Property Act
|BC Reg 172/2024
|Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 163/2024
|Enacts Cryptocurrency Power Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 9, 2024:
Carbon Tax Act
|BC Reg 186/2024
|Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 187/2024
|Enacts Provincial Court (Snuw'uy'ulhtst tu Quw'utsun Mustimuhw u' tu Shhw'a'luqwa'a' i' Smun'eem [Laws of the Cowichan People for Families and Children]) Rules
|BC Reg 188/2024
|Amends BC Reg 169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 199/2024
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 199/2024
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 191/2024
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Environmental Assessment Act
|BC Reg 204/2024
|Enacts Environmental Assessment Dispute Resolution Facilitator Regulation
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 192/2024
|Amends BC Reg 254/2005 — Oil and Gas Waste Regulation
|BC Reg 193/2024
|Amends BC Reg 202/94 — Public Notification Regulation
Financial Institutions Act
|BC Reg 183/2024
|Amends BC Reg 312/90 — Financial Institutions Fees Regulation
Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act
|BC Reg 185/2024
|Amends BC Regs
25/2024 — BC Carbon Registry Regulation
250/2015 — Emission Offset Project Regulation
248/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Administrative Penalties and Appeals Regulation
249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation
Insurance (Captive Company) Act
|BC Reg 183/2024
|Amends BC Reg 99/2017 — Insurance (Captive Company) Regulation
Motor Fuel Tax Act
|BC Reg 181/2024
|Amends BC Reg 386/92 — Interest Rate under Various Statutes Regulation
|BC Reg 186/2024
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 196/2024
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 179/2024
|Enacts Treaty First Nation Definition Regulation
|BC Reg 180/2024
|Amends BC Regs
187/96 — Fines Enforcement Regulation
422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation
|BC Reg 197/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Property Transfer Tax Act
|BC Reg 182/2024
|Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 186/2024
|Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation
Real Estate Development Marketing Act
|BC Reg 183/2024
|Amends BC Reg 505/2004 — Real Estate Development Marketing Regulation
Strata Property Act
|BC Reg 184/2024
|Amends BC Reg 43/2000 — Strata Property Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 200/2024
|Amends BC Reg 295/2020 — Direction to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Respecting Industrial Electrification
Water Sustainability Act
|BC Reg 184/2024
|Amends BC Reg 36/2016 — Water Sustainability Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 176/2024
|Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
|BC Reg 178/2024
|Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
Zero-Emission Vehicles Act
|BC Reg 202/2024
|Amends BC Reg 196/2020 — Zero-Emission Vehicles Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 2, 2024:
Haida Nation Recognition Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 23
- Act in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 162/2024)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 9, 2024:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 23
- Section 181 in force July 8, 2024. (BC Reg 185/2024)
Early Learning and Child Care Act, SBC 2021, c 22
- Act in force September 1, 2024. (BC Reg 189/2024)
Emergency and Disaster Management Act, SBC 2023, c 37
- Various provisions in force July 8, 2024. (BC Reg 190/2024)
Family Law Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 12
- Various provisions in force January 1, 2025. (BC Reg 194/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, SBC 2021, c 27
- Various provisions in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 179/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 14
- Sections 7 and 16 in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 179/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 10
- Section 11 in force July 5, 2024. (BC Reg 179/2024)
Social Development and Poverty Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 4
- Various provisions in force September 1, 2024. (BC Reg 199/2024)
Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 19
- Various provisions in force July 18, 2024. (BC Reg 177/2024)
Zero-Emission Vehicles Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 41
- Section 13 in force October 1, 2024. (BC Reg 202/2024)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|Man Reg 49/2024
|College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 50/2024
|College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 58/2024
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
The Water Protection Act
|Man Reg 63/2024
|Watershed Management Regulation, amendment
The Watershed Districts Act
|Man Reg 64/2024
|Watershed Districts Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2024-34
|NB Reg 91-50, amendment
|NB Reg 2024-35
|NB Reg 91-57, amendment
|NB Reg 2024-36
|NB Reg 91-57, amendment
Clean Environment Act
|NB Reg 2024-37
|Designated Materials Regulation
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2024:
Evidence Act
|NWT Reg 028-2024
|Tariff of Fees Regulations, amendment
Business Corporations Act
|NWT Reg 029-2024
|Business Corporations Regulations, amendment
Public Health Act
|NWT Reg 034-2024
|Disease Surveillance Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, June 30, 2024:
Securities Act
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 13-102
- IMPLEMENTING RULE 13-103
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 28, 2024:
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|NS Reg 117/2024
|Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System (WHMIS) Regulations — repeal
|NS Reg 118/2024
|Disclosure of Information Regulations — repeal
|NS Reg 119/2024
|Workplace Health and Safety Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 110/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 112/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Assessment Act
|O Reg 295/24
|General, amending O Reg 282/98
Development Charges Act, 1997
|O Reg 279/24
|General, amending O Reg 82/98
Environmental Assessment Act
|O Reg 284/24
|Designation — Chatham-Kent Waste Disposal Site
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|O Reg 270/24
|General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990
Health Protection and Promotion Act
|O Reg 276/24
|Designation of Diseases, amending O Reg 135/18
|O Reg 277/24
|Reports, amending Reg 569 of RRO 1990
Motor Vehicle Dealers Act, 2002
|O Reg 278/24
|General, amending O Reg 333/08
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 273/24
|Revenue Horizon (Natural Gas)
|O Reg 274/24
|General, amending O Reg 328/03
Ontario Heritage Act
|O Reg 268/24
|Public Bodies — Part III.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 157/10
Planning Act
|O Reg 283/24
|Exemption From Approval (Official Plan Amendments), amending O Reg 525/97
|O Reg 285/24
|Official Plans and Plan Amendments, amending O Reg 543/06
|O Reg 286/24
|Zoning By—Laws, Holding By—Laws and Interim Control By—Laws, amending O Reg 545/06
|O Reg 287/24
|Plans of Subdivision, amending O Reg 544/06
|O Reg 288/24
|Consent Applications, amending O Reg 197/96
|O Reg 289/24
|Minor Variance Applications, amending O Reg 200/96
|O Reg 290/24
|Community Benefits Charges and Parkland, amending O Reg 509/20
|O Reg 291/24
|Prescribed Time Period — Subsection 51 (52.4) of the Act, amending O Reg 549/06
Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997
|O Reg 292/24
|General, amending O Reg 175/98
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act
July 3, 2024
Engagement on Proposed Modernization of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act — Comments by August 26, 2024
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
July 3, 2024
Reducing Burden in the Transition from Summer to Winter Gasoline under O. Reg. 271/91 — Comments by July 14, 2024
Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
July 9, 2024
Discussion Paper: Regulating Commercial-Scale Geologic Carbon Storage Projects in Ontario — Comments by August 23, 2024
Pension Benefits Act
July 8, 2024
Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 909 under the Pension Benefits Act – Introduce a Permanent Funding Concerns Test and Remove the Transfer Ratio Disclosure Requirement for Listed Jointly Sponsored Pension Plans — Comments by August 22, 2024
Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000
June 27, 2024
Minister's Exemption from the Requirement to Hold a Liquid Propane Fitter (LP) Certificate to Purge Propane Tanks of 2,500 US gallons or less — Comments by August 12, 2024
Orders In Council
Get It Done Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 9
- Schedule 2, sections 4-6, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 800/2024)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 29, 2024:
Real Property Tax
|EC2024-653
|Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-654
|Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 29, 2024:
Legal Profession Act
- Amendments to the Regulations
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juillet 2024:
Loi concernant les soins de fin de vie
|Décret 1020-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure suivie par la Commission sur les soins de fin de vie afin de vérifier le respect des conditions relatives à l'administration de l'aide médicale à mourir et sur les renseignements devant lui être transmis à cette fin
Charte de la langue française
|Décret 1063-2024
|Règlement facilitant la mise en œuvre du deuxième alinéa de l'article 88.0.2 de la Charte de la langue française
Code de construction
|Décret 1071-2024
|Concernant des corrections au texte français et au texte anglais du Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 10, 2024:
Act respecting end-of-life care
|OC 1020-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure followed by the Commission sur les soins de fin de vie to assess compliance with the criteria for the administration of medical aid in dying and the information to be sent to the Commission for that purpose
Charter of the French language
|OC 1063-2024
|Regulation to facilitate the application of the second paragraph of section 88.0.2 of the Charter of the French language
Construction Code
|OC 1071-2024
|Corrections to the French and English texts of the Regulation to amend the Construction Code
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juillet 2024:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics
- Règlement sur les paiements et le règlement rapides des différends en matière de travaux de construction
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juillet 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Règlement
prévoyant certaines prohibitions à
l'égard de véhicules automobiles et de moteurs
à combustion Loi sur les décrets de
convention collective Règlement du
Comité paritaire de l'industrie des services
automobiles de la région de Montréal relatif à
la tenue d'un registre, au rapport mensuel et au
prélèvement Loi sur la fiscalité
municipale Règlement modifiant le
Règlement sur les compensations tenant lieu de
taxes Loi sur les cours municipales
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
Loi visant notamment à réformer les cours municipales et à améliorer l'efficacité, l'accessibilité et la performance du système de justice Règlement sur le financement des services de justice municipale Draft Regulations Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 3, 2024: Act respecting contracting by public bodies
Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics
Regulation
respecting prompt payments and the prompt settlement of disputes
with regard to construction work Act respecting
occupational health and safety Regulation to amend
the Safety Code for the construction industry Gazette
officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 10, 2024: Environment
Quality Act
Regulation
prescribing certain prohibitions as regards motor vehicles and
internal combustion engines Act respecting collective
agreement decrees Regulation of the Comité
paritaire de l'industrie des services automobiles de la
région de Montréal respecting the keeping of a
register, the monthly report and the levy Act
respecting municipal taxation Regulation to amend the
Regulation respecting compensations in lieu of
taxes Act respecting municipal courts
Courts of Justice Act
Act mainly to reform municipal courts and to improve the justice system's efficiency, accessibility and performance Regulation respecting the financing of municipal justice services Ordres Ministériels Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 10 juillet 2024: Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace AM 2024-013 Règlement concernant certaines conditions de travail de certains dirigeants et autres cadres de Santé Québec Ministerial Orders Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 10, 2024: Act to make the health and social services system more effective MO 2024-013 Regulation respecting certain conditions of employment of certain executive officers and other management officers of Santé Québec Avis Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juillet 2024: Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles Pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2025 Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travail Règlement sur la table des indemnités de remplacement du revenu payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles et des indemnités payables en vertu de la Loi sur les accidents du travail pour l'année 2025 Notices Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 3, 2024: Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2025 Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
Workers' Compensation Act Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2025 Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan Notices / Avis Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 28, 2024: The Real Estate Act Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission Regulatory Bylaw amendments Remuneration and Expense Policy March 2024 Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 5, 2024: The Insurance Act Life Insurance Councils of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendment The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association — Regulatory Bylaw amendment Rules of Court Court of King's Bench (Chamber Sitting)
Yukon / Yukon No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.