Employment Law Tracker - July 2025

Canada: COVID-19 Cases: The Consequences of Improperly Applying Company Policies

More than five years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian courts are still deciding employment termination cases related to the enforcement of employers' vaccination policies. In this article, we review a recent decision, Yee v WestJet, in which the Alberta Court of Justice found that an employer unreasonably applied its vaccination policy to an unvaccinated worker who claimed a religious exemption, and thus that the employer did not have just cause to terminate their employment.

Canada: Ontario Introduces Bill 30, the Working For Workers Seven Act, 2025

The Ontario government introduced Bill 30, the seventh statute in its Working for Workers series, which, among other things, seeks to amend a number of pieces of employment/workplace related legislation. In this article, we highlight some of the significant changes that this bill proposes to the various workplace-related legislation.

Canada: British Columbia Animal Protection Officer Terminated for Violent Social Media Posts & Secret Recordings

A British Columbia Animal Protection Officer lost his job after posting a video of a violent off-duty altercation he had, and also secretly recorded private employer-only meetings during the investigation of this incident. In this article, we review the employment consequences of employees' "off-duty" conduct.

