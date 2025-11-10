New Ontario Job Posting Requirements In Force January 1, 2026

Effective January 1, 2026, Ontario employers will face new obligations under the Ontario Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA) with respect to publicly advertised job postings. Below is a summary of the key requirements and practical steps employers should take now to prepare.

Scope of Application

The new requirements apply to any "publicly advertised job posting," but do not apply to:

general recruitment campaigns or "help wanted" signs that do not advertise a specific position

internal job postings restricted to existing employees

postings for work outside the ESA's jurisdiction

Importantly, these obligations apply only to an employer with 25 or more employees on the day the job is posted.

Mandatory Compensation Disclosure

Employers must include the expected compensation, or range of compensation, in publicly advertised job postings. If a range is posted, it cannot exceed $50,000. This posting requirement does not apply to positions where the expected compensation, or the top of the expected range, exceeds $200,000 annually.

For the new posting requirements, anything that constitutes "wages" under the ESA will be considered compensation and must be disclosed. The ESA defines "wages" as including:

monetary remuneration payable by an employer to an employee under the terms of a written or verbal employment contract

any payment required to be made by an employer to an employee under the ESA

any allowances for room or board under an employment contract or prescribed allowances

However, the following compensation does not fall within the definition of "wages," and does not need to be disclosed in a job posting:

tips or other gratuities

gifts or bonuses that are dependent on the discretion of the employer and that are not related to hours, production or efficiency

expenses and travelling allowances

employer contributions to a benefit plan and payments to which an employee is entitled from a benefit plan

Prohibition on Canadian Experience Requirements

Employers cannot include any requirements related to Canadian experience in job postings or associated application forms.

Disclosure of Job Availability

Job postings must state whether the position is for an existing vacancy. While regulations may prescribe additional required information, none have been published yet.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Disclosure

If AI is used to screen, assess, or select applicants, employers must disclose this in the publicly advertised job posting. "AI" is broadly defined to mean "a machine-based system that, for explicit or implicit objectives, infers from the input it receives in order to generate outputs such as predictions, content, recommendations or decisions that can influence physical or virtual environments."

Interview Follow-Up Obligations

For candidates granted an interview in respect of a publicly advertised job posting, employers must notify the candidate within 45 days of their interview (or their last interview) whether a hiring decision has been made. This communication can be delivered:

in person

in writing, or

using technology (e.g., email or applicant tracking systems)

Record-Keeping Requirements

Employers must retain:

copies of job postings and associated application forms for three years after the posting is removed

records of information provided to interviewed applicants for three years after the information is given

Preparing for Compliance

These changes represent a significant shift in Ontario's approach to job posting transparency. Employers should act now to audit their recruitment practices and ensure compliance by the new year. To get ready for January 1, 2026, employers may want to:

review compensation structures to assess the impact of public pay disclosure

train recruitment staff on AI disclosure obligations

update job posting templates to ensure compliance with new content requirements

establish or revise record retention policies to meet the new documentation standards

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.