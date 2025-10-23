The Global Guide Quarterly (Quarter 3, 2025)

Article Insights

Angola

New Regulations to Prevent and Combat Money Laundering in the Insurance Sector

New Legislation Enacted

Authors: Elieser Corte Real, Partner and Head of Employment, and Nuno Gouveia, Partner and Head of Employment – Fatima Freitas & Associados

The Angolan Insurance Regulation and Supervision Agency (Agência Angolana de Regulação e Supervisão de Seguros or ARSEG) issued Regulatory Standard No. 8/25, which went into effect on August 20, 2025, and established new rules to prevent and combat money laundering, financing terrorism, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The regulation applies to insurance, reinsurance, and microinsurance companies, insurance and reinsurance brokers and intermediaries, and pension fund management entities, and sets forth requirements regarding:

Risk identification and assessment

Refusal to conduct operations

Document retention

Internal controls

Reporting suspicious transactions

Selection, training, and identification of employees

While not employment law per se, this regulation affects employers in areas such as employee screening and identification, training requirements, and internal controls and reporting, as employees may be involved in monitoring, reporting suspicious transactions, and maintaining compliance systems.

New Rules on Access to Insurance and Reinsurance Mediation and Brokerage

New Legislation Enacted

Authors: Elieser Corte Real, Partner and Head of Employment, and Nuno Gouveia, Partner and Head of Employment – Fatima Freitas & Associados

On August 11, 2025, ARSEG issued Regulatory Standard No. 7/25, which defines the conditions and documents required for insurance agents, ancillary insurance intermediaries, insurance brokers, and reinsurance intermediaries to register with ARSEG. The regulation also provides new rules for accessing insurance and reinsurance mediation as well as the technical, commercial, administrative, and accounting requirements for those engaged in this activity. The regulation went into effect on the date of its publication.

This regulation significantly impacts employers in the insurance and reinsurance sectors, requiring them to meet new operational and compliance demands, including ensuring that agents, brokers, and intermediaries satisfy stricter registration requirements.

Angola Amends General Electricity Law to Expand Private Sector Participation

New Legislation Enacted

Authors: Elieser Corte Real, Partner and Head of Employment, and Nuno Gouveia, Partner and Head of Employment – Fatima Freitas & Associados

On July 23, 2025, Angola enacted Law No. 6/25, introducing major reforms to its General Electricity Law (Law No. 14-A/96, of May 31, 1996) to align with national goals for economic growth, regional energy integration, and competitive energy markets. A key change is the removal of the public monopoly over electricity transmission, allowing private entities to participate through public service concessions. This shift is designed to attract investment in the expansion and modernization of Angola's transmission infrastructure and support cross-border energy connections, in accordance with the Law on the Delimitation of Economic Activities (Law No. 25/21, of October 18, 2021).

Law No. 6/25 allows private companies in Angola's electricity and energy sector—particularly those involved in infrastructure, operations, and compliance—to apply for public service concessions and grid access, enabling expansion into the Angolan market. The law also promotes competition across the electricity value chain—generation, transmission, distribution, and commercialization—while encouraging private initiative, efficient energy use, and fair pricing.

These reforms open previously restricted areas of the energy sector to independent power producers and other investors.

The law took effect on July 25, 2025. Employers in the energy sector will be required to navigate heightened compliance and operational standards, which may trigger workforce and training needs.

Australia

New South Wales Reforms to Industrial Relations Act and Work Health and Safety Act 2011

New Legislation Enacted

Authors: Naomi Seddon, Shareholder, and Michael Whitbread, Of Counsel – Littler

In July 2025, the New South Wales Parliament passed the Industrial Relations and Other Legislation Amendment (Workplace Protections) Bill 2025. The new law allows workers, as defined under the state's safety legislation, who are not covered by the federal Fair Work Act 2009 to apply for a stop-bullying order or for penalties for sexual harassment.

While most private sector employees fall within the Fair Work Act, these new laws provide added protections for state government employees, and independent contractors engaged by the state government to provide services.

Federal Court Decision on Set-Off and Record-Keeping

Precedential Decision by Judiciary or Regulatory Agency

Authors: Naomi Seddon, Shareholder, and Michael Whitbread, Of Counsel – Littler

In a decision which may significantly affect employers' wage and hour and record-keeping practices, FWO v. Woolworths & Ors, the Federal Court determined that set-off clauses must operate per pay period to comply with the Fair Work Act. Australia has a complex set of baseline monetary terms and conditions, captured in industrial instruments known as "modern awards," "enterprise agreements" and minimum wage orders. Employers paying above the minimum wage typically include contractual clauses to offset any "over-award" payment against any shortfall.

The decision could have wide reaching implications for employers who adopt the practice of utilizing off-setting provisions in employment contracts, which has been standard practice in Australia for many employers since the 1970s.

Government Consultation on Non-Compete Clauses

Proposed Bill or Initiative

Authors: Naomi Seddon, Shareholder, and Michael Whitbread, Of Counsel – Littler

Australia is considering major reforms to post-employment restraints, with a proposal to ban non-compete clauses for employees earning below the high-income threshold—set at AUD $183,100 for the 2025/2026 financial year. The federal government conducted public consultation from July to September 2025, seeking input not only on the proposed ban but also on potential limitations for higher earners. Questions posed included whether restraints should be prohibited above a certain duration (e.g., 12 months), and how the law should treat clauses that restrict employee poaching or solicitation.

The government has not yet taken a position and is reviewing public submissions. It referenced the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's definition of non-compete clauses as a possible model for Australia, emphasizing terms that prevent or penalize workers from seeking new employment or starting a business post-employment.

Further updates will be provided as the matter progresses. Employers should monitor this initiative closely, as any legislative changes could significantly affect contract practices, talent mobility, and risk management strategies.

Victorian Government Proposes Right to Work from Home

Proposed Bill or Initiative

Authors: Naomi Seddon, Shareholder, and Michael Whitbread, Of Counsel – Littler

On August 2, 2025, the Victorian state government announced its intention to legislate a right for employees to work from home a minimum of two days per week. The government will conduct public consultation over the coming months on the proposed reform. Readers will be updated as the consultation progresses, and any proposed legislation is released.

New South Wales Proposal to Regulate Workplace AI

Proposed Bill or Initiative

Authors: Naomi Seddon, Shareholder, and Michael Whitbread, Of Counsel – Littler

The New South Wales state government introduced a bill to regulate the use of AI and automation in workplaces as part of proposed reforms to its workers compensation systems. If passed, the reform would require a person conducting a business or undertaking (PCBU) that uses a digital work system, to ensure that the work by or using the digital work system does not risk the health and safety of any person, as far as reasonably practicable.

A PCBU using a digital work system would be required to consider whether the system created or resulted in:

Excessive or unreasonable workloads for workers

The use of excessive or unreasonable metrics to assess and track performance

Excessive or unreasonable monitoring or surveillance of workers

Discriminatory practices or decision-making in the conduct of the business or undertaking.

The bill would also allow unions with the right to access and inspect the digital work system when it suspects contravention of a union contract.

