12 November 2025

CPD ACCREDITED Webinar - A Male Survivor Of Abuse's Story (Video)

Robert Lovely shares his personal journey as a male survivor of sexual abuse in this powerful presentation from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference.
Please note that this program contains 15 minutes of CPD Accredited Professionalism Content and 15 minutes of EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

