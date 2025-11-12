ARTICLE
12 November 2025

CPD ACCREDITED Webinar - A Retrospective: Remembering Rightly (Video)

Gluckstein Lawyers

In this insightful, CPD-accredited presentation from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference, Dr. Glen Lawson reflects on her remarkable career spanning decades of work in psychology...
Gluckstein Lawyers
In this insightful, CPD-accredited presentation from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference, Dr. Glen Lawson reflects on her remarkable career spanning decades of work in psychology, advocacy, and support for survivors of abuse.

Drawing from her experiences as a clinical psychologist and educator, Dr. Lawson shares lessons learned, the evolution of trauma-informed care, and the importance of remembering and honoring the past to shape a better future.

Please note that this program contains 20 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

Gluckstein Lawyers
