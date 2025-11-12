CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: Self Reclamation After Trauma A Survivor's Guide To Healing, Rebuilding, & Thriving (Video)

self

Lola Graham, Trauma-Informed Well-Being Educator and Co-Founder of Living Well, shares an empowering guide to life after trauma in this CPD-accredited presentation from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference. Blending her personal journey as a survivor with practical, trauma-informed tools, Lola offers strategies for reclaiming well-being, agency, identity, and hope.

This heartfelt and transformative talk invites participants to embrace healing and thrive beyond trauma, making it an essential resource for survivors and those who support them.

Please note that this program contains 30 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

