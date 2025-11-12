ARTICLE
12 November 2025

CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: Self Reclamation After Trauma A Survivor's Guide To Healing, Rebuilding, & Thriving (Video)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Lola Graham, Trauma-Informed Well-Being Educator and Co-Founder of Living Well, shares an empowering guide to life after trauma in this CPD-accredited presentation...
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Gluckstein Lawyers are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

Lola Graham, Trauma-Informed Well-Being Educator and Co-Founder of Living Well, shares an empowering guide to life after trauma in this CPD-accredited presentation from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference. Blending her personal journey as a survivor with practical, trauma-informed tools, Lola offers strategies for reclaiming well-being, agency, identity, and hope.

This heartfelt and transformative talk invites participants to embrace healing and thrive beyond trauma, making it an essential resource for survivors and those who support them.

Please note that this program contains 30 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More