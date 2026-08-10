How Ontario Manufacturers Can Use Mediation And Arbitration To Reduce Risk

In manufacturing, disputes rarely affect just one area of the business. A supply disruption, a quality or warranty issue, or a terminated distribution agreement can quickly affect production timelines, customer commitments, and revenue in the ongoing operation of the business. What begins as a legal risk often becomes a business risk.

For manufacturers in Ontario and across Canada, dispute resolution is therefore a strategic decision. The choice of forum can shape the outcome as much as the strength of the case itself. Mediation and arbitration perform very different functions. Understanding that distinction is critical to selecting the right tools, at the right time, for the right reasons, and in the right combination.

Mediation for Speed, Flexibility, and Relationship Preservation

Mediation is a voluntary, non-binding process designed to reach a negotiated solution. Its value lies in speed, flexibility in outcomes available, confidentiality, and the preservation of commercial relationships, which are often critical in manufacturing supply chains.

It is particularly well-suited to operational disputes, such as defective components disrupting production, delivery delays, supply shortages, and pricing or contract-interpretation disagreements.

In these situations, the objective is often not to win, but to restore operations quickly. That’s why timing is key. Early mediation can preserve leverage and prevent escalation. Mediation allows parties to reach practical solutions, such as adjusted pricing, replacement goods, or interim supply arrangements, without halting production.

However, mediation is not without risks:

It requires both parties to engage meaningfully

It may fail to result in a settlement, resulting in a delay

It can expose strategic information to the other party

Mediation should be approached deliberately, with preparation and clear objectives. In Ontario, mediation is not always optional; most civil lawsuits in Toronto, Ottawa, and Windsor/Essex must go to mandatory mediation.

Arbitration for Enforceability, Expertise, and Finality

Arbitration provides a binding and enforceable decision, often on a faster timeline than court proceedings. It is well-suited to disputes where an early and definitive outcome is important, such as high-value breach-of-contract claims, technical engineering or product disputes, and warranty or performance-related claims.

Its most important advantage for manufacturers, apart from its speed, is enforceability across borders. Manufacturing supply chains are global. Where suppliers or customers operate in different jurisdictions, arbitral awards can be readily enforced internationally. In many cases, this becomes the decisive factor.

Arbitration also allows parties to select decision-makers with industry expertise, which is valuable in technically complex disputes.

Still, arbitration also involves trade-offs. Without careful management, it can become as time-consuming and costly as litigation. In addition, the limited scope for appeals enhances finality, but reduces opportunities for recourse if an error occurs.

That said, some of these drawbacks are often overstated. Common assumptions about cost, procedural flexibility, and the interaction between arbitration and court proceedings do not always reflect how arbitration operates in practice. For manufacturers, arbitration remains a strong choice when the primary objective is certainty, cross-border enforceability, and a final resolution.

The Trade-Off Between Control and Enforceability

Figure 1 Mediation, Arbitration & Litigation: Control and Enforceability Matrix

The distinction between mediation and arbitration ultimately comes down to a trade-off:

Mediation offers maximum control, but minimal enforceability

Arbitration offers decent control, but maximum enforceability

Mediation allows parties to shape the outcome. Arbitration imposes one. Litigation sits alongside arbitration as a binding process, but it is typically slower, public rather than confidential, and less flexible.

Using Mediation and Arbitration Together Over the Life of a Dispute

In practice, the most effective approach is rarely to choose one process. It is to sequence them strategically.

Many manufacturing agreements include staged clauses. This reflects how disputes evolve. A supplier dispute may begin with negotiation, move to mediation to preserve the relationship, and proceed to arbitration if resolution is not achieved. Most disputes are resolved before an arbitration hearing, and introducing mediation at the right time, once facts or expert evidence are clear, can significantly improve outcomes. The strategic question is not which process to choose, but when to use each one.

How to Draft Effective Dispute Resolution Clauses

Many inefficiencies related to disputes begin at the contract stage. Treating these dispute resolution clauses as boilerplate is a common mistake, as demonstrated in the case of Uber Technologies Inc. v. Heller, 2020 SCC 16, [2020] 2 S.C.R. 118, where the Supreme Court of Canada found the arbitration clause unconscionable on the basis of inequality of bargaining power and an improvident bargain, given the practical inaccessibility of the arbitral forum. The Supreme Court invalidated the arbitration clause, allowing Heller's proposed class proceeding to continue in Ontario.

Well-thought-out, tailored dispute resolution clauses in contracts can significantly reduce uncertainty and improve outcomes when disputes arise.

Well-drafted clauses should:

Include staged escalation from negotiation to mediation to arbitration

Specify timelines and escalation triggers

Define arbitrator appointment mechanisms

Address governing law and procedural rules

Ontario courts have seen arbitration delayed by unclear clauses, undermining their intended efficiency. Careful drafting is one of the most effective ways to manage risk before a dispute occurs.

Key Takeaways for Manufacturers

Mediation and arbitration serve different functions. The most effective strategy is not to choose between them, but to use each deliberately at the right stage of a dispute.

Manufacturers can improve outcomes by taking a proactive and strategic approach.

Review your dispute resolution clauses . Ensure contracts include clear, staged steps from negotiation to mediation to arbitration

Match the process to your business priority . Use mediation when speed, flexibility and continuity matter. Use arbitration when certainty and enforceability are required

Be prepared to use more than one process . Disputes often evolve and may require moving between mediation and arbitration.

Act early to preserve leverage . Delay can increase costs and reduce the likelihood of an efficient resolution.

Consider cross-border enforceability from the outset. If your counterparty operates internationally, ensure your strategy leads to a decision you can enforce.

A well-planned approach to dispute resolution allows manufacturers to manage risk, preserve relationships, and maintain operational stability without unnecessary disruption. Reach out to Yola Ventresca for guidance on developing practical, business-focused strategies to prevent, manage, and resolve disputes effectively.