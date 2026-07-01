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1 July 2026

Episode 103: Women, Leadership, And Legacy In A Family-Owned Construction Business (Podcast)

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Dentons Canada LLP

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Heather Barnhouse welcomes Marion Fyshe, Vice President of Business Development at McNish Steel, to discuss her journey from philosophy student to family business leader. Marion shares insights on managing family dynamics in business, the importance of intentional communication, and how relationship-driven business development fuels multigenerational success. The conversation explores core values, innovation, and practical advice for building trust in family enterprises.
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Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather welcomes Marion Fyshe, Vice President of Business Development at McNish Steel, a family-owned rebar fabrication shop in Edmonton, to discuss her decision to join the family business and the factors that contribute to its success. Marion shares her path from studying philosophy at McGill with plans for law school to joining McNish Steel in 2013, emphasizing that remaining in a family enterprise requires an intentional and ongoing choice. She reflects on the importance of managing family and professional dynamics through purposeful communication, including the value of regular family therapy. She highlights the long-term perspective needed to sustain a multigenerational business. The conversation also explores how a relationship-driven approach to business development fuels growth, alongside insights into McNish Steel’s core values and commitment to innovation, while reinforcing Marion’s practical advice to focus on getting things done and building trust along the way. To learn more about McNish Steel visit their website

The podcast episode qualifies for:

  • Law Society of British Columbia: 30 minutes Practice Management

  • Law Society of Ontario: 30 minutes Professionalism

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