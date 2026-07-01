Piercing The Corporate Veil: Court Of Appeal For Ontario Clarifies The Test

The Court of Appeal for Ontario has reaffirmed the high threshold for “piercing the corporate veil,” while clarifying that wrongful conduct need not occur at incorporation nor relate to a directing mind’s corporate...

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The Court of Appeal for Ontario has reaffirmed the high threshold for “piercing the corporate veil,” while clarifying that wrongful conduct need not occur at incorporation nor relate to a directing mind’s corporate role.

Key Takeaways

Corporate separateness offers strong, but not absolute, protection. The corporate veil will be pierced only where a corporation is (i) completely dominated and controlled, and (ii) used as a shield for fraudulent or improper conduct.

The corporate veil will be pierced only where a corporation is (i) completely dominated and controlled, and (ii) used as a shield for fraudulent or improper conduct. Plaintiffs bear a heavy evidentiary burden. Courts require evidence of systemic wrongdoing sufficient to establish a flagrant injustice.

Courts require evidence of systemic wrongdoing sufficient to establish a flagrant injustice. Wrongful conduct need not fall within the directing mind’s corporate role. The veil can be pierced even if the wrongful acts fall outside the directing mind’s corporate role or relate to matters beyond the corporation’s operations.

The veil can be pierced even if the wrongful acts fall outside the directing mind’s corporate role or relate to matters beyond the corporation’s operations. Time is not of the essence. Wrongful conduct occurring after incorporation can support piercing the veil.

Corporate Separateness Remains a Strong Protection

Under Canadian law, a corporation is a distinct legal entity with its own property, rights and obligations. Absent explicit statutory provisions or exceptional circumstances, shareholders, officers and directors are shielded from liability for a corporation’s acts, defaults or obligations.

In rare cases, however, courts will pierce the corporate veil and impose personal liability where a corporation is completely dominated and controlled, and used as a shield for fraudulent or improper conduct.

In Chanderpaul v Caesars Convention Centre Ltd., 2026 ONCA 332, the Court of Appeal for Ontario declined to hold the shareholders and directors of Caesars Convention Centre Ltd. personally liable for overserving an underaged patron. In its decision, the Court reaffirmed the strong protection offered by corporate separateness, finding that the appellant failed to meet the high threshold required to pierce the corporate veil.

Notably, the Court confirmed that plaintiffs seeking to pierce the corporate veil must plead specific facts supported by robust evidence that demonstrated systemic and broad wrongdoing.

Requirements to Pierce the Corporate Veil Clarified

Although the Court declined to pierce the veil in this case, it clarified that the only two requirements to do so are that (i) the corporation be completely dominated and controlled and (ii) it was used as a shield for fraudulent or improper conduct.

Acting as a corporation’s directing mind does not offer protection from personal liability. The corporate veil may be pierced whenever those in control expressly direct wrongful conduct, regardless of whether that conduct relates to the corporation’s operations or falls within their role as a directing mind.

Nor is there a requirement that wrongful conduct be limited to the time of incorporation. The corporate veil may be pierced not only when a company is incorporated for an illegal, fraudulent or improper purpose, but also when a corporation is subsequently used as a shield to facilitate wrongful conduct.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.