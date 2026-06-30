Corporate Governance Best Practices In Canada

Corporate governance in Canada continues to evolve in response to heightened investor expectations, an active regulatory agenda and a growing emphasis on board accountability, transparency and oversight of emerging risks. While much of the Canadian framework is principles-based rather than prescriptive, issuers and their boards are increasingly measured against a maturing set of market expectations articulated by securities regulators, proxy advisors and institutional investors.

This insight summarizes the governance practices we consider foundational for Canadian issuers and, in many respects, instructive for private companies and not-for-profit organizations. It is intended as a practical orientation rather than an exhaustive statement of the law. We would be pleased to advise on the application of these practices to your specific circumstances.

1. The Canadian governance framework

Canadian governance practice rests on a combination of corporate statutes, securities regulation and market guidance. The principal sources of expectation are the following:

Corporate statutes. The Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA) and provincial counterparts establish directors' duties, the duty of care, and the fiduciary obligation to act honestly and in good faith with a view to the best interests of the corporation.

The Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA) and provincial counterparts establish directors' duties, the duty of care, and the fiduciary obligation to act honestly and in good faith with a view to the best interests of the corporation. National Policy 58-201 and National Instrument 58-101. These instruments set out governance guidelines and disclosure requirements for reporting issuers, including board composition, mandates and the comply or explain approach to certain practices.

These instruments set out governance guidelines and disclosure requirements for reporting issuers, including board composition, mandates and the comply or explain approach to certain practices. National Instrument 52-110 (Audit Committees). This instrument prescribes audit committee composition, independence and responsibilities for most reporting issuers.

This instrument prescribes audit committee composition, independence and responsibilities for most reporting issuers. Diversity disclosure rules. CBCA issuers and TSX listed companies face diversity disclosure obligations addressing the representation of women and, for CBCA distributing corporations, additional designated groups.

CBCA issuers and TSX listed companies face diversity disclosure obligations addressing the representation of women and, for CBCA distributing corporations, additional designated groups. Exchange requirements and market guidance. Toronto Stock Exchange rules, together with the guidance of proxy advisory firms and the published expectations of major institutional investors, shape practice well beyond the regulatory floor.

A recurring theme across these sources is the comply or explain philosophy. Issuers are not always required to adopt a given practice, but they are expected to disclose whether they have done so and, if not, to explain why. The quality of that explanation is itself a governance signal.

2. Board composition and independence

Independence

A substantial majority of directors should be independent of management and free from relationships that could reasonably interfere with the exercise of independent judgment. Independence should be assessed substantively and not merely against the technical criteria, and reassessed annually as circumstances change.

Separation of chair and CEO

Leading practice favors an independent board chair. Where the roles of chair and chief executive officer are combined, the board should appoint a lead independent director with a clearly defined mandate, including the authority to call and chair sessions of the independent directors.

In camera sessions

Independent directors should meet without management present at every regularly scheduled board and committee meeting, with these sessions held as a matter of routine rather than by exception.

Skills, diversity and renewal

Maintain a skills matrix that maps the competencies the board requires against those its members possess, and use it to guide recruitment and succession.

Adopt a written diversity policy with meaningful objectives, and report candidly on representation and progress.

Address board renewal through a considered combination of tenure review, director assessment, and, where appropriate, age or term guidelines, rather than relying on any single mechanism.

3. Board mandate and committee structure

The board should operate under a written mandate that articulates its stewardship role, including responsibility for strategic planning, risk oversight, the integrity of internal controls, succession planning and the corporation's approach to governance. Effective boards discharge much of their detailed work through committees while retaining ultimate accountability at the board level.

Committee Core mandate Audit Oversight of financial reporting, internal controls, the external auditor's independence and performance, and increasingly the oversight of financial and certain non-financial risks. Governance and nominating Board composition, director recruitment and succession, governance policies, director education, and the annual board and committee assessment process. Compensation and HR Executive compensation philosophy, pay-for-performance alignment, incentive plan design and executive succession and talent oversight. Risk and specialized Where warranted by the issuer's profile, a dedicated risk, technology or sustainability committee to provide focused oversight of significant or emerging exposures.

Each committee should operate under a written charter, be composed in accordance with applicable independence requirements and report regularly to the full board. The audit committee, in particular, must satisfy the composition and financial literacy requirements of National Instrument 52-110.

4. Directors' duties and decision-making

Directors owe a fiduciary duty to the corporation and a duty of care. Canadian courts assess director conduct against the business judgment rule, which affords deference to decisions made on an informed basis, in good faith and in the honest belief that they serve the best interests of the corporation. The protection of that rule is earned through process. To support sound and defensible decision making, boards should:

Ensure directors receive complete, accurate and timely information well in advance of meetings.

Maintain a disciplined approach to conflicts of interest, including timely declaration, recusal where appropriate and accurate recording in the minutes.

Document the deliberative process, including the alternatives considered and the basis for the decision reached, so that the record reflects a genuine exercise of judgment.

Engage independent advisors for significant or conflicted transactions, and constitute a special committee of independent directors where the circumstances require it.

Following the Supreme Court of Canada's guidance, directors should weigh the interests of the corporation as a whole. This may include consideration of the reasonable expectations of shareholders, employees, creditors and other stakeholders, particularly in circumstances of financial distress or a change of control.

5. Risk oversight

Risk oversight is a core board function. The board should understand the corporation's principal risks, satisfy itself that management has implemented appropriate systems to manage those risks, and confirm that risk appetite is aligned with strategy. Areas warranting particular board attention include the following:

Cybersecurity and data. Boards should receive regular reporting on cyber risk, incident preparedness and the controls protecting material data assets, and should understand the issuer's disclosure obligations in the event of a material breach.

Boards should receive regular reporting on cyber risk, incident preparedness and the controls protecting material data assets, and should understand the issuer's disclosure obligations in the event of a material breach. Technology and artificial intelligence. As organizations adopt artificial intelligence, boards should oversee the associated governance, including accountability for model risk, data governance and compliance with the developing regulatory landscape.

As organizations adopt artificial intelligence, boards should oversee the associated governance, including accountability for model risk, data governance and compliance with the developing regulatory landscape. Climate and sustainability. Boards should monitor the issuer's exposure to climate-related risks and the evolution of Canadian sustainability disclosure expectations, including the work of the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board.

Boards should monitor the issuer's exposure to climate-related risks and the evolution of Canadian sustainability disclosure expectations, including the work of the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board. Crisis preparedness. Boards should confirm that the organization maintains tested plans for crisis management, business continuity and senior leadership succession in the event of an unexpected departure.

6. Executive compensation

Compensation governance is among the most scrutinized areas of board activity. The compensation committee should design programs that attract and retain talent while aligning pay with performance and the long-term interests of shareholders. Recommended practices include:

A clearly articulated compensation philosophy linking pay to performance against objective and disclosed metrics.

A meaningful weighting of variable and long-term incentive compensation, with awards that vest over multi-year periods.

Share ownership guidelines for directors and senior executives, supported by clawback provisions that permit recovery of incentive compensation in appropriate circumstances.

Clear and complete compensation disclosure, recognizing that say on pay advisory votes, while not mandatory in Canada, are now widely adopted and closely watched by investors and proxy advisors.

7. Shareholder engagement and transparency

Investors increasingly expect direct and substantive engagement with boards. A thoughtful engagement program builds trust, surfaces concerns before they escalate to contested situations and demonstrates board responsiveness. Effective practice includes:

A board-approved shareholder engagement policy that identifies the circumstances in which directors, and not only management, will engage with investors.

Adoption of majority voting for director elections and, where appropriate, annual election of all directors.

Clear, accessible and timely disclosure that goes beyond minimum requirements to explain the board's reasoning, particularly on contested or judgment-intensive matters.

Preparedness for shareholder proposals and activism, including a current understanding of the issuer's shareholder base and a considered response framework.

8. Board effectiveness and culture

Strong governance is sustained by the practices that keep a board informed, engaged and self-aware over time.

Conduct a rigorous annual assessment of the board, its committees and, where appropriate, individual directors and act on the findings.

Provide structured onboarding for new directors and continuing education for all directors on the business, the industry and developments in the law.

Set the tone from the top by overseeing a code of conduct, a robust whistleblower mechanism and a culture of ethics and integrity that extends throughout the organization.

Maintain orderly succession planning for the chief executive officer, key executives, the board chair and committee leadership.

9. Key takeaways

Boards seeking to strengthen their governance posture should, as a starting point, consider the following priorities: