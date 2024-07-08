ARTICLE
8 July 2024

The Intersection Of Business And Human Rights (Podcast)

Fasken

Contributor

Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Claudia Feldkamp
Photo of Brian Burkett
Our business and human rights colleagues, Claudia Feldkamp and Brian Burkett, explore the critical intersection of business and human rights in a compelling podcast episode, focusing on forced labour and child labour within economic globalisation. In a timely and insightful discussion relating to corporate human rights behaviour in today's world, they explore recent developments, international trends and the Canadian experience of the corporate response to the changing legislative and regulatory environment.

Photo of Claudia Feldkamp
Claudia Feldkamp
Photo of Brian Burkett
Brian Burkett
