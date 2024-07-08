The Intersection Of Business And Human Rights (Podcast)

Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Our business and human rights colleagues, Claudia Feldkamp and Brian Burkett, explore the critical intersection of business and human rights in a compelling podcast episode, focusing on forced labour and child labour within economic globalisation.
