White Spruce Partners Secures Jimmy John's First Canadian Drive-thru In Multi-store Manitoba Expansion

Winnipeg-basedWhite Spruce Partnershas partnered with restaurant franchisorFoodtasticto bring Jimmy John's to Manitoba for the first time. The inaugural restaurant, the first of several planned locations, is set to open at 1740 Pembina Highway and will also feature a drive-thru, making it unique amongst Canadian Jimmy John's.

"Bringing the first Jimmy John's drive-thru in Canada to Winnipeg is an exciting milestone," said Derek Nieroda, President of White Spruce Partners and franchisee of the Pembina location. "The excitement from the community has been incredible, and we can't wait to open our doors this fall."

The multi-store area development deal was facilitated by MLT Aikins, led by lawyersScott Markham, who oversaw the project and advised on corporate structuring, andMelissa Cattini, who led franchising efforts.

"Scott and Melissa were integral to the project and assisting with the transaction together," continued Derek. "Scott was great on the corporate structuring and partnership side and Melissa was great dealing with Jimmy John's and all the franchise work associated with this deal."

Founded in 2020, White Spruce Partners is a private capital provider who invests in and/or acquires leading small-to-medium sized businesses, helping owners achieve their desired succession planning goals.

"It's been a privilege to continue working with White Spruce Partners and Derek," said Scott, "and to see the impressive expansion in a variety of areas and projects across Manitoba. I have no doubt that White Spruce Partners is only getting started with many more exciting projects ahead."

Construction is well underway at the Pembina location, with a targeted opening date in early fall 2025.

