We are excited to share the first edition of Fasken's Exit InSights, a first-of-its-kind report analyzing Canadian venture capital-backed and high-growth technology company M&A trends.

Executive Summary

Our team has meticulously gathered and analyzed data from deals during the 2019-2024 (Q1) period, offering you insights into the evolving tech M&A landscape. This report highlights key trends and analyzes over 250 deal points.

The dataset captures a broad spectrum of private M&A transactions in Canada's tech sector, with an average deal size of $213.7 million. Notably, over three-quarters of these transactions fall within the mid-market range, between $50 million and $500 million. Just 2.5% of these transactions surpass the $1 billion threshold, highlighting the dominance of mid-market activity within the dataset.

The study highlights a number of data points from persuasive qualifiers to tax matters, download the full report for more. We hope our findings will be a valuable resource for acquirers, investors, founders, legal advisors and other stakeholders engaged in these transformative transactions.

