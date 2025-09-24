QuickBooks Desktop Discontinuation: What Canadian Businesses Need To Know

QuickBooks Desktop 2022 users should upgrade to a new version for technical and security updates and consider switching software platforms for long term functionality.

If your business uses QuickBooks Desktop, major changes are on the horizon. As of May 31, 2025, Intuit has discontinued support for QuickBooks Desktop 2022. This includes all 2022 versions of QuickBooks Desktop Pro, and QuickBooks Desktop Premier. With no 2025 version planned, QuickBooks Desktop 2023 is expected to be phased out in 2026, and QuickBooks Desktop 2024 in 2027, ending the QuickBooks Desktop line entirely.

What This Discontinuance Means for You

Once your version is discontinued:

No technical support or security updates will be available.

Integrated services like payroll and online banking will stop working.

While you can technically continue using QuickBooks Desktop after its end date, doing so is strongly discouraged due to increased security risks and maintenance challenges.

Your Next Steps

To stay supported, businesses will need to upgrade to a new version and eventually transition to QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise or QuickBooks Online.

Regardless of which platform you choose, planning your transition now will allow for a smooth data migration, adequate staff training, and continued security optimization.

Our Recommendation

If your business is currently on QuickBooks Desktop, begin evaluating the next step, whether that is moving to Enterprise for the short-to-medium term or making the full transition to QuickBooks Online. A proactive approach ensures your accounting systems remain secure, compliant, and efficient.

