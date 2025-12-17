Episode 89: Empowering Women Through Financial Literacy And Community (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 89, Heather is joined by Laura Furtado, Head of Business Development at Cadence Financial Group with Raymond James, and Founder and President of Her Wealth Society. Laura shares her journey from building one of Toronto's largest women's entrepreneurial communities to founding Her Wealth Society, a non-profit dedicated to improving women's financial literacy and confidence. She discusses the importance of early financial education, mentorship, and creating safe spaces where women can openly talk about money. Laura also highlights the success of Her Wealth's first summit and shares how Her Wealth Society brings together nonprofits, industry leaders, and women of all generations to bridge gaps in financial understanding and empower women to lead with confidence in every stage of life. To learn more about Her Wealth Society, visit https://www.herwealthsummit.com/hws/5896846

