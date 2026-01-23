Episode 92: Unleashing The Power Of Curiosity In Leadership (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather is thrilled to be joined by Dr. Debra Clary, a Leadership Strategist and Curiosity Scientist. Dr. Clary shares her career journey and insights on the role of curiosity in leadership. The discussion covers how curiosity can transform disengagement into passion, improve employee engagement, and facilitate faster decision-making. Drawing on her experience at Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola, Jack Daniels, and Humana, Dr. Clary explains why curiosity is a critical leadership competency and how it drives innovation, retention, and organizational performance. She offers practical strategies for cultivating curiosity, creating a culture of trust, and balancing transformational and transactional leadership styles to succeed at the C-suite level. Tune in for actionable insights to elevate leadership impact and foster a more engaged, collaborative workplace. To learn more about Dr. Debra Clary and her work, visit her website at https://www.debraclary.com.

