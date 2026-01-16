Canada' Q4 2025 M&A Landscape

The value of Canadian M&A transactions surged in 2025, driven primarily by large cap deals and an acute focus on infrastructure and resources.

It is the same story globally. Bloomberg data highlights that megadeals pushed M&A transaction value to a near-record US$3.6 trillion last year. This total is 38% higher than 2024 and second only to 2021.

In our year-end update on Canada's M&A landscape and look-ahead to 2026, we provide key takeaways from the latest data and market trends and examine:

the dynamics of large cap deals in Canadian M&A this past year

challenges that remain in Canadian dealmaking

how infrastructure is taking centre stage in Canada

mid-market activity and what to watch out for in 2026 in Canada

the Canadian credit markets in 2025 and what's ahead in the coming year

The aggregate value of announced or completed Canadian M&A deals reached US$389.69 billion in 2025, surpassing the total from 2021. Large cap transactions drove this increase as the number of deals decreased. We take a closer look below at the dynamics of large cap dealmaking in Canada this past year.

Utilities, energy and mining were the most active Canadian industries, with a combined deal value of US$195.48 billion. This is just over half of total Canadian M&A value in 2025. The aggregate value of utilities deals rose by 82% in 2025 YOY, energy is up by 257% and mining increased by 220%. Actual deal count declined in all three industries last year.

The increased activity in these industries is not surprising given the focus on digital assets and the intense demand for energy and infrastructure resources. Globally, data center M&A and investment set records in 2025, with more than US$61 billion flowing into this market.

Gold had a standout year as Canadian deal value in the sector more than tripled. In 2025 there were 8 gold transactions worth US $1 billion or more—compared to 1 in 2024. Bloomberg reported that globally, metals and mining M&A deal activity is up 61% this year and 139% in North America alone.

Canadian inbound M&A shot up in 2025, despite the continued uncertainties and challenges to the country's economy. Deal value doubled to US$98.45 billion from US$49.19 billion in 2024, on slightly fewer deals. Last year, there were 16 inbound deals worth US$1 billion or more. In 2024, there were 12. Outbound M&A—where a Canadian organization is the buyer or investor and the target is outside the country—edged higher.

Large Cap Deals Drive Canadian M&A in 2025

The surge in higher-value, strategic transactions has been the most prominent trend in the Canadian M&A market throughout 2025. Publicly announced or completed M&A deals worth US$1 billion or more where a Canadian company is the acquirer, target or seller totaled US$321.9 billion, according to S&P Global data. This is an increase of 62% from last year and a staggering 130% jump compared to 2023. The number of billion-dollar deals spiked to 78 in 2025—up from 54 in 2024 and 52 two years ago.

Key market drivers of the large-cap M&A trend include strategic consolidation by large corporations to enhance market positions, favourable financing conditions due to easing interest rates and increased private equity investment as a result of significant amounts of undeployed capital.

While large-cap M&A activity has spanned a variety of Canadian industries this year, a particular concentration of high-value deals has occurred in the energy, natural resources, financial services and infrastructure sectors.

Large-cap M&A activity in the energy and natural resources sectors has been fuelled by significant investment in energy transition and critical minerals, the strong balance sheets of large industry players, efficiency-driven consolidations aimed at operational synergies and enhanced scale and the strategic desire of companies to secure reliable supply chains amidst ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Major energy transactions this year included:

A notable large-cap renewable infrastructure deal in the year was British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI)'s £1.0 billion take-private acquisition of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A.

Challenges Remain in Canadian Dealmaking

Despite the rise in large-cap M&A deals in the year, dealmakers in Canada continue to navigate ongoing regulatory scrutiny, tariff uncertainty and economic and political volatility. High-value deals are being creatively structured and carefully drafted to pre-empt and mitigate these risks.

New deal protections have been introduced into the Canadian marketplace to address new risk profiles for possible national security reviews under the amended Investment Canada Act, to quell uncertainties around tariffs and tariff-related legal issues, and other specific industry deal protections where regulatory, trade, economic or other uncertainties continue to prevail.

Infrastructure Takes Centre Stage

The vision for infrastructure development in Canada is an ambitious one. The country's strategy to be globally competitive now depends on getting massive projects built quickly and attracting billions of dollars in private sector investment.

The federal government abruptly shifted its policy in 2025 on advancing nation-building projects and launched the new Major Projects Office (MPO) in late August. Since then, two tranches of projects have been referred to the MPO in energy, critical minerals and trade corridors.

Investors are keenly aware of the opportunities in Canada. The head of North American Infrastructure for US private equity giant KKR told The Globe and Mail in December, “In the key sectors that are driving the biggest growth, be it energy, digital infrastructure, both Canada and the U.S. should play a really big role going forward. You have these two mega-themes that are probably the two biggest ones bearing down on the economy broadly, and they both squarely hit on infrastructure."

We similarly view the Canadian infrastructure industry as remaining a key barometer of foreign investment and a leading driver of M&A activity in Canada in 2026.

Canada's Mid-Market