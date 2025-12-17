Sideline Conversations: Behind The Draw (Video)

As the world prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026 across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, Sideline Conversations takes you beyond the pitch to explore the legal and commercial issues shaping the tournament. Hosted by Aarij S. Wasti (Gowling WLG, Toronto), Marlon Hill (WSHC+B, Miami), and Juan Carlos Partida (EC Rubio, Mexico City), your cross-border legal guides to the world's biggest sporting event.

In Episode 4, they break down the live draw and what it means for teams and supporters across North America, emphasizing why cultural competence will be key to the fan and host-city experience. The hosts also highlight some of the challenges facing the upcoming tournament—from group dynamics and match expectations to travel logistics, ticketing hurdles, marketing strategies, and the impact of dynamic pricing on fan access.

Watch the full conversation below.

