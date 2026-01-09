Episode 91: Escaping Burnout By Aligning Identity With True Fulfillment (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 91, Heather is joined by Elisha Meek, Author, Entrepreneur and Corporate Professional, to discuss how identity, purpose, and intentional time management can help women recognize and escape burnout. Together, Heather and Elisha explore the pressures high-performing women face, the importance of aligning fulfillment with achievement, and practical ways to create space for passion outside the corporate world.

Elisha shares her personal journey from corporate burnout to rediscovering joy through entrepreneurship, reflecting on how a single defining moment pushed her to rethink her identity and pursue meaningful work beyond her corporate role. Heather and Elisha also discuss the societal and self-imposed expectations that often prevent women from prioritizing themselves, and how Elisha's three-pillar framework—brains, body and soul—helps women build healthier habits, set boundaries, and reconnect with what truly matters. The conversation highlights the value of self-awareness, accountability, and viewing your career as a foundation rather than your entire identity, encouraging listeners to pursue purpose-driven activities that foster long-term fulfillment. To learn more about Elisha's coaching work and her upcoming book on helping women escape burnout, visit elishameek.com.

