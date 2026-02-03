Navigating Recruitment While Staying True To Yourself

I still remember sitting in my first-year Access to Justice class when a thought hit me like a wave: Could this ever be me? Could I reach a point in my career where I have drifted so far from the justice-seeking lawyer I imagined I would become? We often read headlines or hear stories about lawyers who engage in conduct unbecoming, those moments where ethics seem to take a back seat to ambition or pressure. How does that happen? How do people lose track of themselves and the values they once held so dearly?

What I realized is that it rarely happens because of one big decision or event. It is the small concessions, the compromises you make over time, that slowly erode the foundation of your values. That insight shaped how I approached the recruitment process. Before I sent out a single application, I made a list of non-negotiables. I wanted to ensure that wherever I landed, I would not have to give up pieces of myself just to fit in or advance my career.

For me, those non-negotiables were rooted in my core values. I wanted to work at a firm that truly supports equity, diversity, and inclusion. As an Arab Muslim woman, it mattered to me that the firm not only advocates for women's rights but actively champions them. I wanted to work in a space that celebrates differences; a place where I could show up as my authentic self without worrying that revealing my identity would change how colleagues see me and the opportunities afforded to me.

Another priority was finding a firm that supports my passions. Giving back to the community is something I deeply believe in, and I wanted to be somewhere that values that too. I feel privileged to be at a firm that not only encourages community involvement but actively supports initiatives that matter to me. That kind of alignment makes a world of difference.

Staying true to yourself comes with risk. You may lose opportunities, and I have experienced that firsthand. There were moments during recruitment when I wondered if being so open about my values and identity would cost me offers. However, I wear my heart on my sleeve, and during recruits, I made my priorities known. It came to the point during my second interview with Lerners that our managing partner said to me, "I know that women's empowerment and equity, diversity, and inclusivity are very important to you, and here is what the firm is actively doing to support those values."

It was the first time I truly felt seen, and in that moment, I knew why I wanted to be at Lerners. Sometimes staying true to yourself can feel risky, but sometimes it can be incredibly rewarding. The truth is, navigating recruitment in law can feel intimidating, but you can enter this profession without losing yourself. It takes a lot of research, networking, courage, asking hard questions and sometimes, taking risks.

I recommend pausing and reflecting before diving into the traditional checklist (practice areas, compensation, and prestige). Revisit your law school admission essay if you still have it. What inspired you to pursue law? Do those aspirations still hold true? How have they evolved? What future do you want for yourself?

Create your non-negotiables list. Ask yourself: What will make me happy in the long run? If you are not happy with yourself, you will not be happy with your career. Do not feel ashamed of what matters to you. Your values are yours; they might lead you down a different path than your peers, and that is okay.

I also recognize that it is a privilege to find a firm that checks every box. If some things are not there, ask yourself: Is there potential for change? Can you live with what is missing? These are tough questions, but they are worth asking.

At the end of the day, staying true to yourself is the best investment you can make in your career. It is possible to be in this profession and stay true to yourself, and you will land exactly where you need to land. When you lead with your values, you create space for the right opportunities to find you. It may take courage and patience, but the reward is a career that feels authentic and fulfilling.

