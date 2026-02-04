Proxy Season Guide 2026

The 2026 edition of our Securities and Corporate Finance group's Proxy Season Guide sets out legislative, regulatory and advisory developments in respect of corporate governance and annual disclosure matters that will impact Canadian public companies in the 2026 proxy season. The focus is on developments over the course of the 12 months prior to February 2026, including evolving proxy advisory firm practices, updated Canadian voting guidelines from Glass Lewis and ISS, and key regulatory and judicial developments affecting disclosure, shareholder rights and compensation. Also included are important reminders about continuing developments and future matters.



Download the 2026 Proxy Season Guide.

Staying informed and agile remains crucial for business professionals navigating this evolving landscape. Dentons Canada's Securities and Corporate Finance group has extensive knowledge of, and experience in, the Canadian capital markets. From our offices across Canada, we regularly advise issuers, registrants, security holders and others on a broad range of Canadian securities law matters. We encourage you to reach out to your local key contact, listed on this page, should you have any questions.

We wish to thank Diana Nakka (Knowledge and Legal Operations Lawyer), Gregory Brown (Senior Associate), Serena Sajan (Associate) and Nada Farag (Articling Student) for their contributions to this report.

