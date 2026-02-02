Tariffs, Tech And Turnarounds: Canada-US Cross‑border M&A In 2025

If 2024 was a year of hesitation for Canada-US dealmaking, 2025 was a year of recalibration. Cross-border M&A did not return to pre-pandemic exuberance...

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you.

Article Insights

Dentons Canada LLP are most popular: within Environment, Immigration and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Healthcare industries

If 2024 was a year of hesitation for Canada-US dealmaking, 2025 was a year of recalibration. Cross-border M&A did not return to pre-pandemic exuberance, but it regained momentum through disciplined execution, creative structuring and a renewed focus on certainty. 2025 marked a transition year – one in which dealmaking adapted to a more complex operating environment defined by tariff risk, geopolitical turmoil, regulatory scrutiny and accelerating technological change. Deal value rebounded meaningfully even as transaction volumes remained selective, reflecting a market that rewarded preparedness, conviction and execution discipline over opportunistic expansion. Throughout 2025, Dentons' Canada-US cross-border M&A insight series examined how deal teams navigated these dynamics in real time. Taken together, these insights tell a coherent story: cross-border M&A did not stall in the face of uncertainty, but it did evolve. Parties did not wait for perfect conditions, but instead redesigned valuation mechanics, rewrote term sheets, recalibrated diligence, leaned into flexible capital and technology-enabled execution and reassessed risks in ways that fundamentally reshaped how Canada-US transactions were planned and executed. This year-in-review synthesizes those developments, offering a consolidated view of how the Canada-US cross-border market behaved in 2025 and what those patterns suggest for dealmaking in 2026. Canadian market snapshot Canada entered 2025 facing an unusually challenging backdrop. Tariff uncertainty in the Canada-US trade relationship intersected with elevated inflation, political noise and the lowest overall deal count in nearly two decades. Early-year sentiment was cautious, particularly for transactions exposed to cross-border supply chains or touching upon politically sensitive sectors. By mid-year, however, a clearer pattern emerged. Canadian M&A value rebounded sharply, reaching approximately CA$113.7 billion in the first half of 2025, a nearly 70% year-over-year increase, while deal volume remained mostly flat. The implication was clear: capital was available, but it was being deployed selectively into larger, more strategic transactions. Sector activity reflected this selectivity. Energy and infrastructure transactions led by value, driven by continued interest in both traditional assets and transition-aligned investments offering stable, long-term returns. Technology led by volume, particularly in mid-market SaaS, digital infrastructure and data-driven businesses, where buyers perceived clearer paths to scalable growth and operational efficiency. Cross-border transactions were a critical driver of Canada's rebound. Nearly half of Canadian deal activity in H1 2025 involved a cross-border component. Inbound US investment softened in the first quarter as buyers assessed tariff exposure and political risk, but confidence largely returned by the second quarter, particularly for assets with long-duration profiles, resilient demand and an ability to maintain margins through pricing, even in the face of cost and tariff pressures. At the same time, outbound Canadian activity increased, as Canadian funds and strategics pursued acquisitions in the US to achieve valuation alignment, diversify geographic exposure and, in some cases, proactively reposition operations behind an evolving tariff wall. By the second half of 2025, macro conditions had stabilized further – interest rates moderated, financing conditions normalized and buyer-seller valuation gaps narrowed. While uncertainty did not disappear, it became more manageable – setting the stage for more decisive execution. US market snapshot The United States mirrors Canada's 2025 recalibration: value concentrates in higher-conviction transactions as financing stabilizes and valuation gaps narrow, rewarding bidders who combine committed capital with policy-aware execution. Current sentiment and activity point to disciplined growth: in a recent survey of 100 M&A professionals with experience in US, non-US and cross-border deals, approximately 47% report higher deal volume than a year ago, around 74% expect rising volume over the next year and roughly 82% anticipate at least one closing in the next six months-supporting a steady near-term cadence of completions.1 Deal value in 2025 reached about US$1.6 trillion through November 30, up roughly 45% year over year, while megadeals grew with more than one-fifth linked to AI themes. These are all data points that evidence selectivity at the top end and the centrality of technology strategy.2 Financing conditions look more predictable than last year, with about 27% expecting readily available credit and a similar share expecting stable availability versus 2025, aiding underwriting and time-to-close. Private equity remains the most consistent buyer across software, healthcare, energy and services, backed by private credit and flexible structures, while strategics prioritize resiliency, focusing on supply chains, talent and IP centric growth-over scale alone.3 Policy and regulatory variables sit at the center of term sheets, with interest rates and trade conditions among the top reported macro influences on US dealmaking. Sustained cross-border activity will require more normalized financing, including interest-rate stability, consistent valuation expectations and strategies focused on supply-chain resilience, regulatory frameworks, tariff management and IP-centric growth.4 Market practice in the United States also continues to favor asset deals (or stock‑for‑asset tax elections) to secure a basis step‑up, broader and longer‑lasting representations and higher indemnity caps in private deals (particularly where RWI is not used) and routine deployment of poison pills in public M&A – features that, together with predictable HSR thresholds, targeted CFIUS review in sensitive sectors and stricter SEC disclosure norms, shape underwriting and execution timetables for cross‑border bidders.5 Who's investing: Capital sources and motivating factors While cross-border activity rebounded in 2025, the motivations behind that activity differed meaningfully between financial sponsors and strategic acquirors, with each group approaching the Canada-US corridor through a distinct lens. Private equity sponsors, particularly US-based funds, remained the most consistent inbound investors across sectors, deploying capital into both platform acquisitions and add-ons in software, healthcare, energy and services. Canadian private equity firms were similarly active outbound, with a particular focus on US-based businesses in energy, mining and utilities, as well as acquisitions aimed at strengthening supply chain resilience. Across both markets, sponsors were disciplined in deployment, prioritizing assets that could support operational optimization, add-on growth and defensible exit pathways rather than headline expansion. Strategic buyers also returned to cross-border M&A in greater numbers in 2025, driven less by scale and more by targeted imperatives. Supply chain resilience, access to specialized talent and IP-focused growth featured prominently in acquisition rationales. For many strategics, cross-border deals functioned as tools to de-risk operations, secure supply and reposition business lines in response to trade friction and geopolitical uncertainty. This divergence in motivation shaped deal processes and outcomes. Sponsors tended to emphasize financing certainty, flexible capital structures and repeatable execution. Strategics, by contrast, focused on long-term integration, operational fit and regulatory durability. Policy rewriting term sheets: Tariffs, trade and supply chain impacts One of the defining characteristics of 2025 cross-border M&A was the extent to which trade policy moved from the background into the heart of the deal itself. Tariffs were no longer treated as an abstract macro risk and they became a core structuring variable and the motivation behind many transactions. While growth opportunities remained important, a significant share of deal activity was driven by defensive and resilience oriented objectives rather than expansion for its own sake. Trade policy uncertainty, evolving tariff regimes and persistent supply chain fragility prompted buyers to reassess where and how they operated. For many Canadian investors, acquiring US assets offered a way to mitigate tariff exposure, secure downstream access to customers and supply and insulate operations from future policy shifts. In this sense, outbound M&A was often less about geographic expansion and more about structural risk management. Parties re-engineered core elements of the deal to hedge policy risk and protect enterprise value where supply chains cross the border: Valuation structures evolved . Parties added earnouts, holdbacks and purchase price adjustments, with these mechanisms often being calibrated to metrics directly tied to tariff exposure, such as EBITDA margins, customer retention or supply costs, particularly where supply chains crossed multiple jurisdictions or relied on tariff-sensitive goods.

. Parties added earnouts, holdbacks and purchase price adjustments, with these mechanisms often being calibrated to metrics directly tied to tariff exposure, such as EBITDA margins, customer retention or supply costs, particularly where supply chains crossed multiple jurisdictions or relied on tariff-sensitive goods. Due diligence expanded in scope and depth . Traditional financial and legal due diligence was supplemented with: detailed supply-chain mapping and country-of-origin analysis; review of customer and vendor contract tariff pass-through mechanisms; transfer pricing resilience assessments; and scenario modelling under alternative tariff regimes.

. Traditional financial and legal due diligence was supplemented with:

Regulatory and trade policy monitoring became a standard diligence workstream, informing not only valuation but also interim operating strategies and post-closing integration plans.

Risk allocation became more bespoke . Purchase agreements increasingly reflected tariff risk through: interim operating covenants calibrated to allow agile responses to tariff changes while maintaining "ordinary course" protections; targeted tariff related representations layered into tax and compliance frameworks; targeted indemnities addressing tariff exposure; MAE definitions designed to address trade policy shocks; bespoke closing conditions tied to quantified tariff impact thresholds on revenue or net income; and outside‑date extensions to accommodate longer clearance timelines or policy developments.

. Purchase agreements increasingly reflected tariff risk through:

Private equity's comeback: Dry powder, credit and creative deal architecture

After a 2022-2023 lull, cross-border private equity returned with renewed momentum in 2025. This resurgence was driven less by optimism and more by structural readiness.

Large reserves of undeployed capital remained available on both sides of the border. Macroeconomic stabilization in the form of lowered interest rates and tighter credit spreads improved financing certainty, particularly for leveraged buyouts and add-on acquisitions. Acquisitions were motivated by operational diversification, tariff exposure mitigation and portfolios that streamline product ranges, optimize transfer pricing and improve supply chain efficiency in response to cost pressures and trade frictions.

Private credit also played a key role in this resurgence, with unitranche, holdco and hybrid capital structures enabling sponsors to move quickly and commit early, which was often a determining factor in competitive processes, especially for targets valued below CA$500 million. In many cases, speed and certainty of capital outweighed marginal pricing considerations.

Deal architecture was pragmatic, reflecting realism rather than financial engineering. Earnouts, typically representing 10% to 20% of a purchase price, became close to universal in cross-border private equity deals and were used to hedge macro and policy risk while preserving headline valuations. Management rollovers aligned incentives while reducing cash requirements at closing. Bespoke equity instruments such as preferred shares with layered liquidation preferences balanced risk and incentive, giving investors enhanced governance rights and downside protection.

And finally, representations and warranties insurance (RWI) continued to compress execution timelines and shift post‑closing liability in sponsor-led deals, though underwriters demanded sharper diligence on trade exposed revenue streams.

AI's dual role: Deal target and deal toolkit

AI emerged in 2025 as a defining feature of cross-border M&A, not only as an investment target but as an operational tool reshaping how transactions were executed.

As an asset class, AI-enabled SaaS platforms, sector specific tools and proprietary data assets featured prominently in cross-border deal flow. Global generative AI funding reached approximately CA$56 billion in 2024, reinforcing both pipeline depth and investor appetite. PE firms in particular are prioritizing technology investments as a value creation strategy.

These target classes introduced new diligence and contractual considerations. Buyers focused increasingly on data provenance, IP ownership, privacy compliance, model governance and exposure to evolving regulatory frameworks like Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act. Purchase agreements reflected this focus through AI-specific representations, earnout triggers tied to model performance, targeted indemnities and post-closing covenants addressing compliance and model integrity.

As a deal execution tool, AI materially reshaped the transaction process. Deal teams increasingly relied on AI to:

conduct diligence at speed and scale;

map regulatory requirements across jurisdictions;

enhance drafting and document review;

retrieve precedents and internal knowledge efficiently; and

support multilingual deal execution.

Bridging the border: Structural differences continue to shape outcomes

Despite increasing convergence in market practice, fundamental differences between Canadian and US dealmaking remained relevant and continued to influence cross-border outcomes in 2025.

Canadian transactions remain more likely to be structured as share deals, while US transactions more frequently take asset-deal form, creating divergent tax, employment and liability considerations. Risk allocation norms remain more conservative in Canada, with shorter survival periods, tighter caps and heavier use of qualifiers. The legal treatment of sandbagging remains more predictable in Delaware and New York than under Canadian law.

Fiduciary frameworks also diverge. US directors typically focus on shareholder interests, while Canadian directors owe duties to the corporation itself, informed by a broader stakeholder lens. Dissent and appraisal rights are generally broader in Canada, affecting certainty of consideration and pricing dynamics. In public M&A, US poison pills remain routine defensive tools, while Canadian shareholder rights plans have largely receded.

Regulatory mindsets and thresholds further differentiate the markets. Competition/antitrust and foreign investment reviews proceed under distinct thresholds and timelines in Canada and the US and authorities on each side of the border deploy different analytical frameworks. In public M&A, US disclosure standards remain more exacting, while Canada offers comparatively greater flexibility around execution formalities. Processes that anticipate these differences and coordinate strategies early tend to move faster and with fewer surprises.

2025 to 2026: Lessons learned and what to expect

The defining advantage in 2025 was execution agility. Successful deal teams combined speed and certainty with credible mitigation of tariff, regulatory and integration risks. Beyond sector preferences or valuation metrics, the most consistent differentiators in Canada-US cross-border M&A in 2025 were deal speed and certainty. Winning strategies shared common features:

front loaded diligence and early tax structuring;

pre-negotiated economic responses to tariff scenarios;

integration ready operating plans addressing supply chains, pricing and regulatory compliance;

committed capital and streamlined internal approvals;

proactive regulatory engagement on both sides of the border; and

messaging tailored to stakeholders in each jurisdiction.

Looking ahead to 2026, the conditions for sustained cross-border activity are largely in place. Financing markets have normalized, valuation expectations have converged and strategic imperatives around supply chain resilience, talent acquisition and IP centric growth continue to drive deal rationale. Tariff and trade policy will remain influential, AI enabled value creation will continue to differentiate bidders and structural Canada-US differences will continue to reward preparation.

The message for cross-border deal teams is clear: cross-border M&A remains resilient, but success increasingly belongs to those who plan early, structure thoughtfully and execute decisively across jurisdictions. If you are evaluating a Canada-US transaction in 2026, our cross-border team can help pressure-test structures, diligence exposures and accelerate execution with policy-aware advice. To discuss how these dynamics apply to your next deal, please contact our Canada-US cross-border M&A team.

Footnotes

1. SRS Acquiom, 2026 M&A Outlook: SRS Acquiom Barometer (Jan. 2026).↩

2. PwC, US Deals 2026 Outlook (2025); see also SRS Acquiom, 2026 M&A Outlook: SRS Acquiom Barometer (Jan. 2026).↩

3. PwC, US Deals 2026 Outlook (2025).↩

4. SRS Acquiom, 2026 M&A Outlook: SRS Acquiom Barometer (Jan. 2026).↩

5. Dentons, Bridging the Border: Key Differences in Canadian and US M&A (Aug. 27, 2025).↩

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.