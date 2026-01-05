Two Taps, One Pour - CSA Tool Updates

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) have made it easier to provide comments on regulatory proposals through a new online tool on a dedicated portion of the CSA's website. Through this site, stakeholders can provide feedback once through the tool instead of having to send responses to more than one jurisdiction. In addition, the tool incorporates an online Q&A format, although submissions can still be made via letter by uploading the documentation to the tool.

