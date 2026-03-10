PE Points – Winter 2026

Welcome to PE Points

Welcome to the second edition of Osler PE Points quarterly newsletter, bringing you the latest legal insights and important news to keep you up to date on the ever-evolving private equity landscape.

In this edition John Ruffolo, founder and managing partner of Maverix Private Equity, is featured in our Leader's Corner article. As a leader of a PE firm focused on scaling tech-driven businesses, John shares his vision for Canadian private equity investment as a key driver of innovation.

Continuing with the topic of technology innovation, this quarter's Tech Insights article reports on how private capital is gravitating toward a handful of rising leaders in the Canadian agentic AI space. With traditional VC pulling back, growth-focused PE investors have a chance to step in, while keeping their eyes wide open about the potentially heightened risk profile of these deals.

Building on the theme of unique investment opportunities in Canada, our Industry Spotlight article this month shares some of the major developments in the Canadian oil and gas industry. We explore the inner workings of the Canada-Alberta MOU and the Major Projects Office, leading to opportunities for PE investments in the midstream, LNG and renewables sectors.

Leader's Corner

Beyond capital: a conversation with John Ruffolo

Technology Insights

Capital concentration and PE opportunity: the Canadian AI market

Industry Spotlight

A new era of alignment: unlocking Canada's energy investment potential

Legal Developments

Equity line financing: a strategic tool for large-scale projects in Canada

Capital call facilities: key considerations and protections for private equity funds

Secondary transactions in private equity: planning, governance and exit readiness

Navigating the 'silver tsunami': how search funds are redefining succession planning in the Canadian SME market

Search funds in Canada: navigating cross-border challenges

