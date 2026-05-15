Customer Relationships And Saskatchewan Startups: Contracts And Legal Risks Founders Discover Too Late

Customer contracts are about expectation management. They define what is being delivered, what is being paid, how data is handled, and what happens when reality does not align with the plan.

McKercher LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Saskatchewan, Canada with roots tracing back to 1926. With over 70 lawyers and locations in both Saskatoon and Regina, we have played an integral role in Saskatchewan’s most significant commercial projects and have led litigation cases that have shaped Canadian law.

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The Problem: Why Customer Contracts Break Down

When customer contracts are unclear, inconsistent, or improvised, predictable problems follow:

Deals stall during procurement or renewal

Invoices are disputed or paid late

Customers and founders disagree on scope, data use, or ownership

“Great partnerships” turn into costly and awkward exits

These issues are common in early‑stage Saskatchewan companies, where speed to market often outruns legal infrastructure.

The Big Idea: Customer Contracts Are About Expectation Management

Customer contracts are about expectation management. They define what is being delivered, what is being paid, how data is handled, and what happens when reality does not align with the plan.

The Process

Step 1 – Build a Commercial Starter Kit (and Stop Improvising)

A basic commercial toolkit for early‑stage companies will often include:

Non‑Disclosure Agreement (NDA)

Pilot or Proof‑of‑Concept Agreement

Core customer agreement (or a Master Services Agreement with order forms)

Website Terms of Use

Basic Partner or Collaboration Agreement (if partnerships drive growth)

Why this matters: Using consistent templates reduces negotiation friction, shortens sales cycles, and prevents contract drift as the company scales.

Step 2 – The 4 Contract Clauses That Decide Whether You Get Paid (and Stay Paid)

Every early‑stage customer agreement should be clear and consistent on the following four issues.

Payment mechanics, including what triggers billing, when payment is due, and the consequences of late payment Service expectations, such as support obligations, uptime commitments, response times, and any limits Intellectual property ownership, including ownership of improvements and customer suggestions Data rights, including ownership of customer data and any usage rights

If any of these points are vague, even strong customer relationships can become fragile.

Step 3 – Data Rights Are Now a Relationship Issue (Not Just a Technical One)

Modern customers–particularly institutional, public‑sector, and enterprise customers–care deeply about data governance.

Customers increasingly want clear answers to:

What data is collected?

Why is it collected?

Where is it stored?

Who can access it?

Is it used to train or improve systems?

Where a product includes any artificial intelligence component, expectations around data use should be addressed expressly. If they are not, a future dispute is often predictable: “Wait…you used our data for that?”

Step 4 – Marketing, Privacy, and Legal Risk Collide Early

In early‑stage companies, legal and sales considerations tend to collide quickly. This often includes:

Outbound marketing and email campaigns

Customer onboarding data

Support tickets and CRM systems

Analytics, cookies, and tracking tools

Clear, plain‑language privacy explanations, combined with a disciplined approach to marketing compliance, can reduce friction, reduce churn, and prevent costly distractions.

What Saskatchewan Startups Can Do in the Next Seven Days

Implement a consistent commercial starter kit, including an NDA, pilot agreement, customer agreement, and website terms.

Add a short data schedule that clearly sets out what data belongs to the customer and what rights exist to use aggregated or anonymized data, including whether any training or tuning occurs.

Publish a plain‑language privacy table explaining what data is collected, why it is collected, and where it is stored.

Conduct a basic compliance review of outbound marketing practices, including consent, sender identification, and unsubscribe mechanisms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.