Episode 76: Scaling Impact Through Entrepreneurship In Food And Hospitality (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 76, Heather is joined by Jennifer Keith, Co-Founder of EPIC Market. Jennifer delves into her transition from a career in human resources to co-founding a community-focused food hall that equips local chefs to open restaurants with less risk and greater impact. Jennifer discusses how entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool for innovation and operational creativity, especially in the food and hospitality space. She reflects on lessons learned, the importance of entrepreneurial networks and how she and her co-founder are designing spaces that blend food and entertainment to foster connection. To learn more about EPIC Market, visit https://www.epicmarket.ca.

