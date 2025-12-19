ARTICLE
19 December 2025

Season Finale: Wrapping Up A Year In M&A (Podcast)

D
Dentons Canada LLP

Contributor

Dentons Canada LLP logo

In the Season 1 finale, hosts and National M&A co-leads Jason Saltzman and Danny Wakeling look back on a year of insightful conversations across the evolving M&A landscape and thank our guests...
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Jason A. Saltzman and Danny Wakeling
In the Season 1 finale, hosts and National M&A co-leads Jason Saltzman and Danny Wakeling look back on a year of insightful conversations across the evolving M&A landscape and thank our guests and listeners for joining us. We wish you a happy, healthy, and successful holiday season — and look forward to welcoming you back for Season 2 in early 2026. Tune in, subscribe, and stay connected with us at Dentons.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

Authors
Photo of Jason A. Saltzman
Jason A. Saltzman
Photo of Danny Wakeling
Danny Wakeling
