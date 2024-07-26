ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Doing Business In Canada

Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Canada is known for its stable economy, skilled workforce, and business-friendly policies. Our team is committed to supporting your business journey and ensuring you have the tools and knowledge to thrive in the Canadian market.

Overview

Interested in starting or expanding a business in Canada?

Welcome to our comprehensive guide to doing business in Canada. Whether you are starting a new venture or acquiring an existing business, navigating the Canadian business landscape requires a thorough understanding of the legal, regulatory, and economic environment. Canada offers a dynamic market with diverse opportunities across various sectors, including energy, financial services, and infrastructure. This guide aims to equip you with the essential knowledge and resources needed to successfully establish and grow your business in Canada.

Doing Business in Canada provides general information only and does not constitute legal or other professional advice. Specific advice should be sought in connection with your circumstances. For more information, please contact the corresponding practice group listed with each topic page.

Table of Contents

  1. Creating, expanding or acquiring a new business in Canada
  2. Investing in a business in Canada
  3. Setting up a subsidiary to operate business in Canada
  4. Considering frequent tax issues
  5. Operating a franchise system in Canada
  6. Selling products or services to customers in Canada
  7. Dealing with government in Canada
  8. Complying with regulatory requirements
  9. Hiring employees in Canada
  10. Owning or leasing real property in Canada
  11. Dealing with environmental and land use issues
  12. Creating and registering intellectual property
  13. Processing personal information
  14. Communicating with consumers and businesses
  15. Installing computer programs
  16. Additional information

