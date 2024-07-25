Doing Business In Quebec – Our Guide

The "Doing Business in Quebec" guide is a comprehensive, practical resource for any company hoping to thrive in Quebec's competitive and regulated business landscape.

You'll find some key information on:

sources of funding to support your activities;

requirements under theAct respecting the legal publicity of enterprises, to make sure your business is compliant;

mergers and acquisitions, including practical information on how to carry out these complex transactions in Quebec;

tax issues, including income tax, employer costs, consumption tax, and tax incentives, to help you streamline your finances;

labour, about which a whole section will walk you through employment contracts, worker rights, compensation for work accidents, union relations, and immigration considerations, for effective HR management;

intellectual property protection, which is critical to securing your innovations and brands;

French language requirements, new regulations on trademarks and laws on consumer protection and privacy.

The "Doing Business in Quebec" brochure is a guide to setting up or expanding in Quebec. In it, you'll learn how to confidently navigate the Quebec legal system. Whether you're a foreign or local company, find out how to set up the right type of legal entity for your needs, such as a branch, a subsidiary or a partnership, and understand the advantages and processes associated with each option.

Any foreign corporation wishing to do business in Quebec should be able to rely on a reputable law firm to help it get established and give it advice on all provincial and Canadian legal and regulatory matters.

Whether in the area of business law, labour and employment law, tax law, business finance or directors' and officers' liability, the Lavery team can assist you at every stage as you set up your business in Quebec by providing you with the best advice and helping you navigate the Quebec and Canadian legal landscape.

Aside from specific legal expertise, Lavery works with a large network of major business partners. We can introduce you to them to expand your network and smoothly transition your business to Quebec.

