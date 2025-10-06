From Bids To Bricks Part 1 (Video)

self

Join Aon and Gowling WLG for the first session in this four-partFrom Bids to Bricks: Legal and Insurance Essentialson-demand series, designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate today's complex project landscape.

In this on-demand session, our speakers provide practical guidance on choosing the right project delivery model and understanding the role of construction insurance in mitigating risk. We'll cover:

Project structures and contracts – From design-bid-build and design-build to construction management, P3s, progressive design-build (PDB) and integrated project delivery (IPD/Alliance), including recent updates to key CCDC contract forms.

– From design-bid-build and design-build to construction management, P3s, progressive design-build (PDB) and integrated project delivery (IPD/Alliance), including recent updates to key CCDC contract forms. Insurance considerations – What construction insurance is (and isn't), differences between annual versus project-specific policies, how stakeholders—owners, contractors, and insurers—fit into the picture and the considerations project parties should weigh when selecting a delivery model.

– What construction insurance is (and isn't), differences between annual versus project-specific policies, how stakeholders—owners, contractors, and insurers—fit into the picture and the considerations project parties should weigh when selecting a delivery model. Coverage overview– A high-level look at builder's risk, wrap-up liability, professional liability and environmental liability insurance coverage.

Whether you are an owner, contractor, insurer or advisor, this session provides the insights needed to structure your projects for success and ensure you are protected from the ground up.

This program is eligible for up to 1.25 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Aon speakers

Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon

Sean Hoare, Senior Vice President - Construction Services Group, Aon

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.