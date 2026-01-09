ARTICLE
9 January 2026

Expropriation Law: Important Notice For Homeowners

M
McQuarrie

Our BC municipalities are constantly changing and growing and from time to time, municipal and federal governments undertake projects designed to enhance public infrastructure, safety, and services. These projects may require the acquisition of privately owned land, either in whole or in part.

What You Need to Know

  • Project Purposes: Land may be acquired for various purposes such as new roads, public utilities, parks, schools, or government buildings.
  • Notification: If your property is identified as being affected by a municipal or federal project, you may first receive informal notice detailing the scope of the project and the potential that your property may be involved and may need to be acquired.
  • Your Rights: You have the right to receive fair compensation for your property. You may also have the opportunity to discuss terms and, in some cases, raise concerns or objections by way of negotiations before the formal expropriation process commences.

If You Receive Notice of a Public Project that May Affect Your Property:

  1. Contact McQuarrie for a free initial consultation.
  2. Read all correspondence carefully and note any deadlines.
  3. Participate in any scheduled public meetings or hearings to ensure your voice is heard.

Your property and your concerns matter. Our goal is to ensure that all homeowners are treated fairly and kept informed throughout any land acquisition process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

