Legislative Update Report No. 2026-07 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

In This Issue

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 25, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Criminal Code

Freezing Assets of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act

Special Economic Measures Act

Canada Gazette, Part II, April 8, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

Customs Tariff

Employment Insurance Act

Oceans Act

Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985

Special Economic Measures Act

Species at Risk Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 21, 2026:

Official Languages Act

Canada Labour Code

Canada Wildlife Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Arctic Waters Pollution Prevention Act

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Aeronautics Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 4, 2026:

Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985

Pooled Registered Pension Plans Act

Export and Import Permits Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 26, 2026

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 21, 2026:

Cannabis Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

Canada Transportation Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 4, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Bank Act

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 21, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

NAFTA Secretariat

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Canada Energy Regulator

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 4, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2026:

Copyright Board

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2026:

Electric Utilities Act

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Health Professions Act

Heating Oil and Propane Rebate Act

Limitations Act

Mental Health Act

Water Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 20

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 26, 2026

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 24, 2026:

Civil Resolution Tribunal Act

Energy Resource Activities Act

Health Professions and Occupations Act

Securities Act

Workers Compensation Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 31, 2026:

Health Professions and Occupations Act

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 7, 2026:

Court Rules Act

Employment and Assistance Act

Financial Information Act

Gaming Control Act

Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act

Health Authorities Act

Amends BC Regs 338/96 — Amalgamation of Regional Health Boards and Community Health Councils Regulation 376/98 — Board and Council Purposes Regulation 359/94 — Hospital Transfer Regulation

Health Care Costs Recovery Act

Lobbyists Transparency Act

Medicare Protection Act

Public Interest Disclosure Act

Residential Tenancy Act

Taxation (Rural Area) Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 24, 2026:

Intimate Images Protection Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 21

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 31, 2026:

Medicare Protection Amendment Act, 2003, SBC 2003, c 95

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 7, 2026:

Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 16

Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 15

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Workplace Safety and Health Act

The Provincial Offences Act

The Manitoba Hydro Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Manitoba Hydro Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 37, Schedule C

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Mining Act

Liquor Control Act

Provincial Offences Procedures Act

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 8, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 10 An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Nurses Act

NLR 12/26 Nurses Regulations

Water Resources Act

NLR 13/26 Repeal of Notice of Protected Water Supply Area

Water Resources Act

NLR 14/26 Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of Maloneys River, WS-S-0330, Town of Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 46 Prevention of Proceedings that Hamper Expression on Matters of Public Interest Act

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 20, 2026:

Building Code Act

NS Reg 78/2026 Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment

Personal Health Information Act

NS Reg 63/2026 Personal Health Information Regulations — amendment

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 3, 2026:

Environment Act

NS Reg 85/2026 Fees Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 20, 2026:

Justice Administration Amendment (2025) Act, SNS 2025, c 9

Part II, sections 6 to 8 (re repeal of the Family Court Act) in force March 3, 2026. (NS Reg 74/2026)

Justice Administration Amendment (Fall 2025) Act, SNS 2025, c 15

Part VIII, sections 13 to 16 (re amendments to the Order of Nova Scotia Act) in force March 3, 2026. (NS Reg 61/2026)

Making Business Easier Act, SNS 2025, c 16

Sections 62 to 66 and Schedule (re amendments to the Farm Registration Act and proclamation of Agriculture Appeal and Review Board Act) in force March 3, 2026. (NS Reg 64/2026)

Regulations / Règlements

Regulations of Nunavut (Annual Volumes)

Workers' Compensation Act

Nu Reg R-002-2026 Workers' Compensation General Regulations

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 84 Mandatory Blood Testing Amendment Act, 2026 97 Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2026 98 Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, 2026 100 Better Regional Governance Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005

O Reg 69/26 Integrated Accessibility Standards, amending O Reg 191/11

Business Regulation Reform Act, 1994

O Reg 70/26 General, amending O Reg 442/95

Buy Ontario Act (Public Sector Procurement), 2025

O Reg 54/26 Prescribed Public Sector Entities

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 71/26 Designations under Part II.3 of the Act, amending O Reg 508/18

Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024

O Reg 51/26 Cyber Security O Reg 52/26 Digital Technology Affecting Individuals Under Age 18

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 67/26 Bradford Bypass Project, amending O Reg 697/21 O Reg 66/26 Ontario Line Project, amending O Reg 341/20

Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993

O Reg 64/26 Classification of Proposals for Instruments, amending O Reg 681/94 O Reg 63/26 General, amending O Reg 73/94

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 65/26 Records of Site Condition — Part XV.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 153/04

Evidence Act

O Reg 53/26 Certification of Recordings and Transcripts, amending O Reg 158/03

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 57/26 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990 O Reg 58/26 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Justices of the Peace Act

O Reg 56/26 Salaries and Benefits of Justices of the Peace, amending O Reg 247/94

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 77/26 General, amending O Reg. 745/21 O Reg 78/26 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

Metrolinx Act, 2006

O Reg 88/26 Disposition of Real Property

Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011

O Reg 87/26 Entities Not Permitted to Hold Certain Property and Interests (Section 11.0.1 of the Act), amending O Reg 148/24

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

O Reg 97/26 General, amending O Reg 201/96

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 95/26 Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990

Professional Engineers Act

O Reg 79/26 General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 98/26 Forms, amending O Reg 108/11 O Reg 59/26 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Species Conservation Act, 2025

O Reg 61/26 Excepted Activities — No Permit or Registration O Reg 74/26 Permit Activities O Reg 60/26 Protected Species in Ontario List O Reg 75/26 Registrable Activities O Reg 62/26 Transitional Matters

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Development Charges Act, 1997

March 30, 2026

Changes to the Development Charges Act, 1997 (DCA) to Exempt Non-profit Retirement Homes from Development Charges (DCs) — Comments by April 29, 2026

Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act, RSO 1990

March 30, 2026

Proposal to amend the Designation of Area of Development Control regulation (RRO 1990 Regulation 826) under the Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act — Comments by May 15, 2026

Pension Benefits Act

April 2, 2026

Regulatory Amendments to Update the Reporting Requirements for the Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund — Comments by May 19, 2026

Planning Act, RSO 1990

March 30, 2026

Proposed Planning Act, City of Toronto Act, 2006, Building Code Act, 1992 and Municipal Act, 2001 Changes (Schedules 1, 2 and 7 of Bill 98, the Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, 2026) — Comments by April 29, 2026

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

April 2, 2026

Proposed Amendments to Tires and Other Producer Responsibility Regulations — Comments by May 2, 2026

Ticket Sales Act, 2017

March 26, 2026

Proposal to Make Legislative and Regulatory Changes under the Ticket Sales Act, 2017 — Comments by May 10, 2026

Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act, 2025

Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002

March 30, 2026

Proposed amendments to the Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act, 2025 and consequential amendment to the Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002 — Comments by April 29, 2026

Orders In Council

Buy Ontario Act, 2025, SO 2025, c. 27

Schedule 1, section 13, which repeals the Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022, in force March 30, 2026 (OIC 464/2026)

Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024, SO 2024, c. 28

The following provisions of the Act in force April 1, 2026 Schedule 27, section 1, which amends the Agricultural Research and Innovation Ontario Act (OIC 471/2026) Schedule 27, section 2, which amends the Building Ontario Fund Act, 2024 (OIC 471/2026) Schedule 27, section 3, which amends the Capital Investment Plan Act, 1993 (OIC 471/2026) Schedule 27, section 4, which amends the Metrolinx Act, 2006 (OIC 471/2026) Schedule 27, section 5, which amends the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation Act, 2017 (OIC 471/2026) Schedule 27, section 6, which amends the Ontario Food Terminal Act (OIC 471/2026) Schedule 27, section 7, which amends the Ontario Forest Tenure Modernization Act, 2011 (OIC 471/2026) Schedule 27, section 8, which amends the Ontario Heritage Act (OIC 471/2026) Schedule 27, section 9, which amends the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Act, 1999 (OIC 471/2026) Schedule 27, section 10, which amends the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Act (OIC 471/2026) Schedule 27, section 11, which amends the Venture Ontario Act, 2008 (OIC 471/2026)

The following provisions of the Act in force May 1, 2026 Schedule 9, sections 1-3, which amend the Family Law Act (OIC 468/2026) Schedule 9, section 4, which amends the Family Responsibility and Support Arrears Enforcement Act, 1996 (OIC 468/2026) Schedule 9, section 5, which amends the Interjurisdictional Support Orders Act, 2002 (OIC 468/2026)



Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2024, SO 2024 c. 7

The following provisions of the Act in force April 1, 2026 Section 1, which amends the Algonquin Forestry Authority Act (OIC 470/2026) Sections 3, 11, which amend the Connecting Care Act, 2019 (OIC 470/2026) Section 4, which amends the McMichael Canadian Art Collection Act (OIC 470/2026) Section 5, which amends the Metropolitan Toronto Convention Centre Corporation Act (OIC 470/2026) Section 6, which amends the Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act (OIC 470/2026) Section 7, which amends the Ontario Agency for Health Protection and Promotion Act, 2007 (OIC 470/2026) Section 8, which amends the Ottawa Convention Centre Corporation Act (OIC 470/2026) Section 9, which amends the Royal Ontario Museum Act (OIC 470/2026) Section 10, which amends the Science North Act (OIC 470/2026)



Protect Ontario by Cutting Red Tape Act, 2025, SO 2025 c. 24

Schedule 13, section 1, which amends the iGaming Ontario Act, 2024, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 472/2026)

Schedule 14, section 1, which amends the Liquor Control Board of Ontario Act, 2019, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 472/2026)

Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025, SO 2025, c. 4

The following provisions of the Act in force March 30, 2026 Schedule 10, sections 1-67, being the Species Conservation Act, 2025 (OIC 465/2026) Schedule 10, section 68, which repeals the Endangered Species Act, 2007 (OIC 465/2026) Schedule 10, section 69, which revokes various regulations (OIC 465/2026)



Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, March 28, 2026:

Ontario Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure, National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds and Changes to the Commentary in National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds

Ontario Gazette, April 4, 2026:

Ontario Securities Commission

OSC Rule 93-501 Exemption involving Certain Foreign-Advised or Foreign-Managed Investment Funds that Qualify as an Eligible Derivatives Party under National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 2 An Act to Amend the Early Learning and Child Care Act 3 An Act to Amend the Private Schools Act 4 An Act to Amend the Education Act 5 Wills Act 6 An Act to Amend the Children's Law Act 7 Intestate Succession Act 8 Presumption of Death Act 9 An Act to Repeal the Crown Building Corporation Act 10 Veterinary Profession Act 11 An Act to Amend the Registry Act 12 An Act to Amend the Real Property Act 13 An Act to Amend the Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act 14 An Act to Amend the Ambulance Services Act 15 An Act to Amend the Regulated Health Professions Act 16 An Act to Repeal the Chiropractic Act 19 Charitable Lotteries Act 20 An Act to Amend the Prince Edward Island Lands Protection Act 100 An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act 104 Disclosure to Protect Against Intimate Partner Violence Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 21, 2026:

Public Health Act

EC2026-338 Notifiable Diseases and Conditions and Communicable Diseases Regulations, amendment EC2026-339 Swimming Pool and Waterslide Regulations, amendment

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 4, 2026:

Real Property Assessment Act

EC2026-373 Regulations amendment

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 18 Loi modifiant les critères du vote de l'électeur hors Québec 22 Loi bonifiant les pouvoirs d'intervention des municipalités et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives 23 Loi visant principalement à mieux accompagner les personnes dont l'état mental pourrait représenter un risque pour leur propre sécurité ou celle d'autrui 24 Loi protégeant le consommateur contre l'utilisation trompeuse ou frauduleuse de l'identité ou de l'image d'une personne 25 Loi visant à accroître la confiance du public envers le système de justice en modernisant la déontologie judiciaire et mettant en Suvre certaines recommandations du comité de la rémunération des juges pour la période 2023-2027 27 Loi modifiant diverses dispositions concernant les décrets de convention collective et l'industrie de la construction

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 18 An Act to amend the voting criteria for electors outside Québec 22 An Act to broaden the intervention powers of municipalities and to amend other legislative provisions 23 An Act mainly to provide better support to persons whose mental state could present a risk for their own safety or that of others 24 An Act to protect consumers against the misleading or fraudulent use of a person's identity or image 25 An Act to increase public trust in the justice system by modernizing judicial ethics and implementing certain recommendations of the committee on the remuneration of judges and justices of the peace for the 2023-2027 period 27 An Act to amend various provisions concerning collective agreement decrees and the construction industry

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 mars 2026:

Loi sur l'hébergement touristique

Décret 324-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'hébergement touristique

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 368-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets et d'autres dispositions

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 avril 2026:

Loi sur le régime de retraite du personnel d'encadrement

Décret 472-2026 Modification des Dispositions particulières à l'égard des catégories d'employés désignées en vertu de l'article 23 de la Loi sur le régime de retraite du personnel d'encadrement

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

Loi sur les serv7ices de santé et les services sociaux pour les Inuit et les Naskapis

Décret 474-2026 Règlement concernant les modalités d'utilisation de mécanismes de surveillance par certains usagers

Loi sur les loteries et les appareils d'amusement

Décret 529-2026 Financement du Secrétariat du bingo pour la période du 1er avril 2025 au 31 mars 2026

Code des professions

Décret 539-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des membres de l'Ordre professionnel des technologistes médicaux du Québec Décret 541-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des géologues Décret 543-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par un thérapeute du sport Décret 545-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le rapport annuel d'un ordre professionnel Décret 546-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des chimistes Décret 547-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des conseillers et conseillères d'orientation Décret 548-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des psychologues Décret 549-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des sexologues Décret 550-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des technologues professionnels Décret 551-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des évaluateurs agréés

Code des professions

Loi sur les ingénieurs

Décret 544-2026 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un concepteur pour le compte d'un fabricant d'ossatures légères en bois qui l'emploie

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 25, 2026:

Tourist Accommodation Act

OC 324-2026 Regulation to amend the Tourist Accommodation Regulation

Environment Quality Act

OC 368-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects and other provisions

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 8, 2026:

Act respecting the Pension Plan of Management Personnel

OC 472-2026 Amendment of the Special provisions in respect of classes of employees designated under section 23 of the Act respecting the Pension Plan of Management Personnel

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

Act respecting health services and social services for the Inuit and Naskapi

OC 474-2026 Regulation respecting the terms governing the use of monitoring mechanisms by certain users

Act respecting lotteries and amusement machines

OC 529-2026 Financing of the Secrétariat du bingo for the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026

Professional Code

OC 539-2026 Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of the members of the Ordre professionnel des technologistes médicaux du Québec OC 541-2026 Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of geologists OC 543-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by an athletic therapist OC 545-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the annual reports of professional orders OC 546-2026 Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chemists OC 547-2026 Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of guidance counsellors OC 548-2026 Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of psychologists OC 549-2026 Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of sexologists OC 550-2026 Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of professional technologists OC 551-2026 Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered appraisers

Professional Code

Engineers Act

OC 544-2026 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a designer employed by a lightweight wood-frame manufacturer

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 mars 2026:

Code civil du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à la tenue et à la publicité du registre de l'état civil

Loi sur l'administration publique

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la promesse et l'octroi de subventions

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 avril 2026:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

Règlement sur les cas et les conditions selon lesquels le distributeur d'électricité doit demander à la Régie de l'énergie d'autoriser un contrat d'approvisionnement en électricité

Règlement concernant les plans d'approvisionnement en électricité et en gaz naturel

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des comptables professionnels agréés

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des chiropraticiens Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des ergothérapeutes

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des membres de l'Ordre des travailleurs sociaux et des thérapeutes conjugaux et familiaux du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Loi sur les relations du travail, la formation professionnelle et la gestion de la main-d'Suvre dans l'industrie de la construction

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence

Règlement concernant la transmission du formulaire d'enregistrement et le choix d'une association représentative par les salariés de l'industrie de la construction (chapitre R-20, r. 4.3)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 8, 2026:

Loi sur les relations du travail, la formation professionnelle et la gestion de la main-d'Suvre dans l'industrie de la construction

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les relations du travail, la formation professionnelle et la gestion de la main-d'Suvre dans l'industrie de la construction

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation professionnelle de la main-d'Suvre de l'industrie de la construction

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 25, 2026:

Civil Code of Québec

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the keeping and publication of the register of civil status

Public Administration Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the promise and awarding of grants

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 1, 2026:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

Regulation respecting cases and conditions in which the electric power distributor must request authorization from the Régie de l'énergie for an electric power supply contract

Regulation respecting electricity and natural gas supply plans

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered professional accountants

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chiropractors

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of occupational therapists

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of the members of the Ordre des travailleurs sociaux et des thérapeutes conjugaux et familiaux du Québec

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders

Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates

Regulation respecting the transmission of the registration form and the election of a representative association by employees of the construction industry (chapter R-20, r. 4.3)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 8, 2026:

Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the vocational training of the workforce in the construction industry

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 avril 2026:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2026-03 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-101 sur le régime de prospectus des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-03 du ministre des Finances AM 2026-04 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-102 sur les fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-04 du ministre des Finances AM 2026-05 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-106 sur l'information continue des fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-05 du ministre des Finances AM 2026-06 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-107 sur le comité d'examen indépendant des fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-06 du ministre des Finances

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 8, 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais — Arrêté numéro 2026-0005 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Loi visant la création d'un tribunal spécialisé en matière de violence sexuelle et de violence conjugal

AM 2026 Loi visant la création d'un tribunal spécialisé en matière de violence sexuelle et de violence conjugal — Arrêté numéro 2026-5537 du ministre de la Justice

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 1, 2026:

Securities Act

MO 2026-03 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-101 respecting Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2026-03 of the Minister of Finance MO 2026-04 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-102 respecting Investment Funds — Order number V-1.1-2026-04 of the Minister of Finance MO 2026-05 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-106 respecting Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2026-05 of the Minister of Finance MO 2026-06 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-107 respecting Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds — Order number V-1.1-2026-06 of the Minister of Finance

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 8, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees — Order 2026-0005 of the Acting Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Act to create a court specialized in sexual violence and domestic violence

MO 2026 Judicial districts in which the court specialized in sexual violence and domestic violence is to be gradually established — Order 2026-5537 of the Minister of Justice

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 mars 2026:

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement, SQ 2025, c 12

Que soit fixée au 1er décembre 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 75, 81, sauf en ce qu'il édicte « et de l'évaluation environnementale sectorielle ou régionale prévue à la sous-section 5 de la section II du chapitre IV », 82, 83, sauf en ce qu'il édicte « et de l'évaluation environnementale sectorielle ou régionale prévue à la sous-section 5 de la section II du chapitre IV , 94 à 96, 98, sauf en ce qu'il édicte l'article 31.4.2, du paragraphe 1°, du paragraphe 2°, sauf en ce qu'il édicte « notamment exiger » et « le dépôt d'une garantie, » au sous-paragraphe a, et du paragraphe 4° de l'article 99, des paragraphes 1° à 3° de l'article 107, de l'article 151, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 155, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 158, de l'article 164, sauf en ce qu'il édicte « , les plans ou les programmes qui font l'objet d'une évaluation environnementale sectorielle ou régionale prévue à la sous-section 5 de la section II du chapitre IV » dans ce qui précède le paragraphe 1° du premier alinéa de l'article 118.5.0.1 de Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement (chapitre Q-2), « et 31.9.2 » dans le paragraphe 1° du premier alinéa de cet article, « ou 31.9.6 » dans le para- graphe 1.2° du premier alinéa de cet article, « ou 31.9.13 » dans le paragraphe 3.2° du premier alinéa de cet article, « ou 31.9.15 » dans le paragraphe 4.1° du premier alinéa de cet article, les paragraphes 4.4° à 4.7° du premier alinéa de cet article, le paragraphe 5.1° du premier alinéa de cet article, « , ceux pouvant être exigés pour les projets ou les activités qui s'inscrivent dans un plan ou dans un programme qui a fait l'objet d'une évaluation environnementale sectorielle ou régionale » dans le paragraphe 6° du premier alinéa de cet article et « ou 31.9.18 » dans le deuxième alinéa de cet article et du sous- paragraphe b du paragraphe 1° de l'article 166 de la Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement en ce qu'il édicte le paragraphe 4.1°. (Décret 366-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 avril 2026:

Loi sur l'instruction publique et édictant la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation, SQ 2023, c 32

Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des articles 48 à 58, 65, en ce qu'il édicte l'article 4, les paragraphes 1° à 5° et 8° à 10° de l'article 5, les articles 6 à 8 et les articles 16, 17 et 27 de la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation (chapitre I-13.021), 72 et 81 de la Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur l'instruction publique et édictant la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation (2023, chapitre 32);

Que soit fixée au 30 septembre 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur de l'article 65 de la Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur l'instruction publique et édictant la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation, en ce qu'il édicte les paragraphes 6° et 7° de l'article 5 de la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation. (Décret 360-2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 25, 2026:

Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment, SQ 2025, c 12

1 December 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of section 75, section 81 except insofar as it enacts "and the sectoral or regional environmental assessment provided for in subdivision 5 of Division II of Chapter IV", section 82, section 83 except insofar as it enacts "and the sectoral or regional environmental assessment provided for in subdivision 5 of Division II of Chapter IV", sections 94 to 96, section 98 except insofar as it enacts section 31.4.2, paragraph 1, paragraph 2 except insofar as it enacts "in particular requiring" and "the deposit of security," in subparagraph a, and para graph 4 of section 99, paragraphs 1 to 3 of section 107, section 151, paragraph 2 of section 155, paragraph 2 of section 158, section 164 except insofar as it enacts ", the plans or programs that are the subject of a sectoral or regional environmental assessment provided for in subdivision 5 of Division II of Chapter IV" in the portion before subparagraph 1 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Environment Quality Act (chapter Q-2), "and 31.9.2" in subparagraph 1 of the first para graph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, "or 31.9.6" in subparagraph 1.2 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, "or 31.9.13" in subparagraph 3.2 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, "or 31.9.15" in subparagraph 4.1 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, subparagraphs 4.4 to 4.7 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, subparagraph 5.1 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, ", those that may be required for projects or activities that are part of a plan or program that has been the subject of a sectoral or regional environmental assessment" in subparagraph 6 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act and "or 31.9.18" in the second paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, and subparagraph b of paragraph 1 of section 166 of the Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment insofar as it enacts subparagraph 4.1. (OC 366-2026)

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 1, 2026:

Act to amend mainly the Education Act and to enact the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en éducation, SQ 2023, c 32

1 April 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 48 to 58, 65 insofar as it enacts section 4, paragraphs 1 to 5 and 8 to 10 of section 5, sections 6 to 8 and sections 16, 17 and 27 of the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en education (chapter I-13.021), and sections 72 and 81 of the Act to amend mainly the Education Act and to enact the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en education (2023, chapter 32)

30 September 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of section 65 of the Act to amend mainly the Education Act and to enact the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en éducation insofar as it enacts paragraphs 6 and 7 of section 5 of the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en education. (OC 360-2026)

Sanctions

April 2, 2026

Loi nº 3, Loi visant à améliorer la transparence, la gouvernance et le processus démocratique de diverses associations en milieu de travail — Chapitre nº 4

Loi nº 7, Loi visant à réduire la bureaucratie, à accroître l'efficacité de l'État et à renforcer l'imputabilité des hauts fonctionnaires — Chapitre nº 5

Loi nº 9, Loi sur le renforcement de la laïcité au Québec — Chapitre nº 6

Loi nº 13, Loi visant à favoriser la sécurité et le sentiment de sécurité de la population et modifiant diverses dispositions — Chapitre nº 7

Loi nº 15, Loi modifiant le Code des professions et d'autres dispositions principalement afin d'alléger les processus réglementaires du système professionnel et d'élargir certaines pratiques professionnelles dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux — Chapitre nº 8

Loi nº 18, Loi modifiant les critères du vote de l'électeur hors Québec — Chapitre nº 9

Assents

April 2, 2026

Bill 3, An Act to improve the transparency, governance and democratic process of various associations in the workplace — Chapter No. 4

Bill 7, An Act to reduce bureaucracy, increase state efficiency and reinforce the accountability of senior public servants — Chapter No. 5

Bill 9, An Act respecting the reinforcement of laicity in Québec — Chapter No. 6

Bill 13, An Act to promote the population's safety and sense of security and to amend various provisions — Chapter No. 7

Bill 15, An Act to amend the Professional Code and other provisions mainly to streamline the regulatory processes of the professional system and broaden certain professional practices in the field of health and social services — Chapter No. 8

Bill 18, An Act to amend the voting criteria for electors outside Québec — Chapter No. 9

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 mars 2026:

Loi sur l'assurance médicaments

Avis concernant les changements apportés à la Liste des médicaments annexée au règlement concernant la liste des médicaments couverts par le régime général d'assurance médicaments (Année 2025)

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Avis concernant les modifications apportés aux règlements pris en vertu du premier alinéa de l'article 72.1 de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie (Année 2025)

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 25, 2026:

An Act respecting prescription drug insurance

Notice concerning the 2025 amendments made to the List of Medications attached to the Regulation respecting the List of medications covered by the basic prescription drug insurance plan

Health Insurance Act

Notice concerning the 2025 amendments made to the Regulations established under the first paragraph of section 72.1 of the Health Insurance Act

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 49 The Income Tax Amendment Act, 2026 50 The Financial Administration Amendment Act, 2026 51 The Corporation Capital Tax Amendment Act, 2026 52 The Heritage Property Amendment Act, 2026 53 The Saskatchewan Chemical Fertilizer Incentive Amendment Act, 2026 54 The Correctional Services Amendment Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 20, 2026:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 9/2026 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 94-101) Amendment Regulations, 2026

The Saskatchewan Employment Act

Sask Reg 10/2026 The Saskatchewan Employment (Labour Relations Board) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 2, 2026:

The Gas Inspection Act, 1993

Sask Reg 16/2026 The Gas Inspection (Adoption of Codes) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 27, 2026:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)

General Application Practice Directive #3 — Discretionary Orders Restricting Media Reporting or Public Access

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 2 Act to repeal the Clean Energy Act 3 Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act 4 Act to amend the Financial Administration Act (2026) 5 Act to amend the Health Authority Act (2026)

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-LabradorNunavut / NunavutOntario / OntarioQuebec / QuébecSaskatchewan / Saskatchewan