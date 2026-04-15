Legislative Update Report No. 2026-07 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

- within Transport topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Healthcare industries
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-25
|Strong and Free Elections Act
|C-26
|An Act to authorize certain payments to be made out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the purpose of improving housing supply
|C-27
|Final Self-Government Agreement for the Tłegǫ́hłı̨ Got'įnę Act
|C-235
|Respecting Families of Murdered and Brutalized Persons Act
|C-236
|Addressing the Continuing Victimization of Homicide Victims' Families Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-214
|An Act to amend the Special Economic Measures Act (disposal of foreign state assets)
|S-243
|National Framework for Women's Health in Canada Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 25, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2026-43
|Order 2026-87-20-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-47
|Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Criminal Code
|SOR/2026-44
|Regulations Amending the Pari-Mutuel Betting Supervision Regulations
Freezing Assets of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act
|SOR/2026-48
|Order Extending the Application of the Freezing Assets of Corrupt Foreign Officials (Tunisia) Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2026-17
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part II, April 8, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2026-51
|Order 2026-87-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-52
|Order 2026-112-03-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
|SOR/2026-53
|By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Eligible Financial Contracts By-law
Customs Tariff
|SI/2026-13
|United States Surtax Remission Order (Motor Vehicles 2026)
Employment Insurance Act
|SOR/2026-64
|Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations
Oceans Act
|SOR/2026-57
|Order Designating the Qikiqtait Marine Protected Area
|SOR/2026-58
|Order Designating the Sarvarjuaq Marine Protected Area
Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985
|SOR/2026-62
|Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Persons who Cannot be Located)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2026-60
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2026-601
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2026-56
|Critical Habitat of the Plains Minnow (Hybognathus placitus) Order
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 21, 2026:
Official Languages Act
- Official Languages Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations (Erratum)
Canada Labour Code
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Sound Levels)
Canada Wildlife Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
- Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Arctic Waters Pollution Prevention Act
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Regulations Amending the Arctic Shipping Safety and Pollution Prevention Regulations and the Administrative Monetary Penalties and Notices (CSA 2001) Regulations
Aeronautics Act
- Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Part II)
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 4, 2026:
Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985
Pooled Registered Pension Plans Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Pensions
Export and Import Permits Act
- Order Amending the General Import Permit No. 83 — Aluminum Products
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23
- Sections 141 and 142, which amend the Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985, in force January 1, 2027 (PC 2026-0275)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 26, 2026
- Bill C-12, Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act — Chapter No. 4
- Bill C-15, Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1 — Chapter No. 3
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 21, 2026:
Cannabis Act
- Cannabis Fees Order: Increase to fees set out in sections 3, 4 and 5 (Erratum)
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2026-87-03-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-003-26 — Proposed Revisions to the Canadian Table of Frequency Allocations 2026 Edition
Canada Transportation Act
- Levy on shipments of crude oil by rail
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 4, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the Release Guidelines for Chemicals Used in the Rubber Product Manufacturing Sector, including BENPAT and TMTD
- Order 2026-66-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Bank Act
- Schedules I, II and III (Erratum)
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 21, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2025-001 — Notice of order — Carbon steel screws
- File PR-2025-079 — Notice of inquiry — Online database information software/services
- Inquiry NQ-2025-009 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Truck bodies
- Interim review RD-2025-001 — Notice of order — Photovoltaic modules and laminates
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-008 — Notice of determination — Forged grinding media
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Part 1 applications
NAFTA Secretariat
- Notice of decision — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Unarmoured building cables — Decision
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Maritime Electric Company, Limited
Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act
- Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice [March 6, 2026]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2025-015
- File PR-2025-085 — Notice of inquiry — Chemical evaluation instruments and supplies
- Inquiry GC-2025-001 — Notice of commencement of safeguard inquiry — Certain vegetable goods
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-010 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Certain unarmoured building cables
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 4, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Oil country tubular goods — Decision
Canadian international Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-047 — Notice of determination — Financial accounting service
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2026:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 18 – Recorded Music for Dancing (2023-2025)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|21
|Interprovincial Trade Mutual Recognition Act
|22
|Animal Protection Amendment Act, 2026
|23
|Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|24
|Alberta Whisky Act
|25
|An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act, 2026
|26
|Immigration Oversight Act
|27
|Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|28
|Municipal Affairs and Housing Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|207
|Primary Provincial Industries Recognition Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2026:
Electric Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 51/2026
|Restructured Energy Market ISO Rules Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 45/2026
|Oil Sands Environmental Monitoring Program (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Health Professions Act
|Alta Reg 46/2026
|Medical Diagnostic and Therapeutic Technologists Profession Amendment Regulation
Heating Oil and Propane Rebate Act
|Alta Reg 48/2026
|Rebate Authorization Amendment Regulation
Limitations Act
|Alta Reg 53/2026
|Notice to the Public Trustee (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Mental Health Act
|Alta Reg 49/2026
|Mental Health Patient Advocate (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Water Act
|Alta Reg 50/2026
|Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 20
- Sections 1 and 12, which amend the Adult Guardianship and Trusteeship Act and the Public Trustee Act, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 106/2026)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 26, 2026
- Bill 16, Traveller Protection and Destination Development Act — Chapter No.
- Bill 17, Fiscal Measures Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No.
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|14
|Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|15
|Environmental Assessment Amendment Act, 2026
|16
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|17
|Housing and Municipal Affairs Statutes (Codes of Conduct) Amendment Act, 2026
|18
|Housing and Municipal Affairs Statutes (Parental Leave) Amendment Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 24, 2026:
Civil Resolution Tribunal Act
|BC Reg 38/2026
|Civil Resolution Tribunal Act 96/2026 Enacts Intimate Image Claims Regulation
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 42/2026
|
Energy Resource Activities Act British Columbia Energy Regulator Amends B.C. Reg. 28/2026 — Renewable Energy Projects Regulation
Health Professions and Occupations Act
|BC Reg 41/2026
|Amends BC Regs
131/2025 — Health and Care Professionals Regulation
133/2025 — Nurses and Midwives Regulation
129/2025 — Regulated Health Practitioners Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 40/2026
|Amends BC Reg 129/2017 — National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 39/2026
|Amends BC Reg 296/97 — Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 31, 2026:
Health Professions and Occupations Act
|BC Reg 44/2026
|Amends BC Regs
131/2025 — Health and Care Professionals Regulation
135/2025 — Pharmacists Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 43/2026
|
Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 7, 2026:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 56/2026
|Amends BC Reg 120/2022 — Court of Appeal Rules
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 55/2026
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Financial Information Act
|BC Reg 51/2026
|Amends Schedule 2 of the Act
Gaming Control Act
|BC Reg 54/2026
|Amends BC Reg 209/2025 — Gaming Control Regulation
Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act
|BC Reg 47/2026
|Amends BC Regs
249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation
248/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Administrative Penalties and Appeals Regulation
Health Authorities Act
|BC Reg 52/2026
|
Amends BC Regs
Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|BC Reg 50/2026
|Amends BC Reg 397/2008 — Health Care Costs Recovery Regulation
Lobbyists Transparency Act
|BC Reg 51/2026
|Amends BC Reg 235/2019 — Lobbyists Transparency Regulation
Medicare Protection Act
|BC Reg 51/2026
|Amends BC Reg 426/97 — Medical and Health Care Services Regulation
Public Interest Disclosure Act
|BC Reg 51/2026
|Amends BC Reg 58/2022 — Government Body Designation (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation
Residential Tenancy Act
|BC Reg 53/2026
|Amends BC Reg 477/2003 — Residential Tenancy Regulation
Taxation (Rural Area) Act
|BC Reg 49/2026
|Amends BC Reg 387/82 — Taxation (Rural Area) Act Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 24, 2026:
Intimate Images Protection Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 21
- Sections 1 to 9 in force effective March 18, 2026. (BC Reg /2026)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 31, 2026:
Medicare Protection Amendment Act, 2003, SBC 2003, c 95
- Section 5 in force April 1, 2026. (BC Reg 46/2026)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 7, 2026:
Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 16
- Sections 5 to 8 in force April 7, 2026. (BC Reg 48/2026)
Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 15
- Act in force April 7, 2026. (BC Reg 50/2026)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|232
|The Autism Strategy Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Workplace Safety and Health Act
|Man Reg 26/2026
|Workplace Safety and Health Regulation, amendment
The Provincial Offences Act
|Man Reg 29/2026
|Preset Fines and Offence Descriptions Regulation, amendment
The Manitoba Hydro Act
|Man Reg 30/2026
|Manitoba Electrical Code
|Man Reg 31/2026
|Performance Standards for Electrical Permits Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Manitoba Hydro Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 37, Schedule C
- Act, except section 6 insofar as it enacts section 28.6 of The Manitoba Hydro Act, in force April 1, 2026. (OIC 63/2026)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|24
|Pay Transparency Act
|25
|An Act to Amend the Midwifery Act
|26
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
|27
|An Act to Amend the Limitation of Actions Act
|28
|Enforcement of Canadian Judgments Act
|29
|Court Jurisdiction and Proceedings Transfer Act
|30
|An Act Respecting the Probate Court Act and the Public Trustee Act
|31
|Procedures Respecting Complaints Against Provincial Court Judges and Adjudicators Act
|32
|An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
|33
|An Act Respecting the Apprenticeship and Occupational Certification Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Mining Act
|NB Reg 2026-8
|NB Reg 86-98, amendment
|NB Reg 2026-9
|NB Reg 86-99, amendment
Liquor Control Act
|NB Reg 2026-11
|NB Reg 84-265, amendment
|NB Reg 2026-12
|NB Reg 89-151, amendment
|NB Reg 2026-13
|NB Reg 89-167, amendment
|NB Reg 2026-14
|NB Reg 90-10, amendment
Provincial Offences Procedures Act
|NB Reg 2026-18
|NB Reg 91-50, amendment
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, April 8, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives (Amendments).
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|10
|An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Nurses Act
|NLR 12/26
|Nurses Regulations
Water Resources Act
|NLR 13/26
|Repeal of Notice of Protected Water Supply Area
Water Resources Act
|NLR 14/26
|Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of Maloneys River, WS-S-0330, Town of Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|46
|Prevention of Proceedings that Hamper Expression on Matters of Public Interest Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 20, 2026:
Building Code Act
|NS Reg 78/2026
|Nova Scotia Building Code Regulations — amendment
Personal Health Information Act
|NS Reg 63/2026
|Personal Health Information Regulations — amendment
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 3, 2026:
Environment Act
|NS Reg 85/2026
|Fees Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 20, 2026:
Justice Administration Amendment (2025) Act, SNS 2025, c 9
- Part II, sections 6 to 8 (re repeal of the Family Court Act) in force March 3, 2026. (NS Reg 74/2026)
Justice Administration Amendment (Fall 2025) Act, SNS 2025, c 15
- Part VIII, sections 13 to 16 (re amendments to the Order of Nova Scotia Act) in force March 3, 2026. (NS Reg 61/2026)
Making Business Easier Act, SNS 2025, c 16
- Sections 62 to 66 and Schedule (re amendments to the Farm Registration Act and proclamation of Agriculture Appeal and Review Board Act) in force March 3, 2026. (NS Reg 64/2026)
Regulations / Règlements
Regulations of Nunavut (Annual Volumes)
Workers' Compensation Act
|Nu Reg R-002-2026
|Workers' Compensation General Regulations
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|84
|Mandatory Blood Testing Amendment Act, 2026
|97
|Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2026
|98
|Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, 2026
|100
|Better Regional Governance Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005
|O Reg 69/26
|Integrated Accessibility Standards, amending O Reg 191/11
Business Regulation Reform Act, 1994
|O Reg 70/26
|General, amending O Reg 442/95
Buy Ontario Act (Public Sector Procurement), 2025
|O Reg 54/26
|Prescribed Public Sector Entities
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 71/26
|Designations under Part II.3 of the Act, amending O Reg 508/18
Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024
|O Reg 51/26
|Cyber Security
|O Reg 52/26
|Digital Technology Affecting Individuals Under Age 18
Environmental Assessment Act
|O Reg 67/26
|Bradford Bypass Project, amending O Reg 697/21
|O Reg 66/26
|Ontario Line Project, amending O Reg 341/20
Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993
|O Reg 64/26
|Classification of Proposals for Instruments, amending O Reg 681/94
|O Reg 63/26
|General, amending O Reg 73/94
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 65/26
|Records of Site Condition — Part XV.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 153/04
Evidence Act
|O Reg 53/26
|Certification of Recordings and Transcripts, amending O Reg 158/03
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 57/26
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 58/26
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Justices of the Peace Act
|O Reg 56/26
|Salaries and Benefits of Justices of the Peace, amending O Reg 247/94
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 77/26
|General, amending O Reg. 745/21
|O Reg 78/26
|Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
Metrolinx Act, 2006
|O Reg 88/26
|Disposition of Real Property
Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011
|O Reg 87/26
|Entities Not Permitted to Hold Certain Property and Interests (Section 11.0.1 of the Act), amending O Reg 148/24
Ontario Drug Benefit Act
|O Reg 97/26
|General, amending O Reg 201/96
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
|O Reg 95/26
|Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990
Professional Engineers Act
|O Reg 79/26
|General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 98/26
|Forms, amending O Reg 108/11
|O Reg 59/26
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Species Conservation Act, 2025
|O Reg 61/26
|Excepted Activities — No Permit or Registration
|O Reg 74/26
|
Permit Activities
|O Reg 60/26
|Protected Species in Ontario List
|O Reg 75/26
|Registrable Activities
|O Reg 62/26
|Transitional Matters
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Development Charges Act, 1997
March 30, 2026
Changes to the Development Charges Act, 1997 (DCA) to Exempt Non-profit Retirement Homes from Development Charges (DCs) — Comments by April 29, 2026
Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act, RSO 1990
March 30, 2026
Proposal to amend the Designation of Area of Development Control regulation (RRO 1990 Regulation 826) under the Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act — Comments by May 15, 2026
Pension Benefits Act
April 2, 2026
Regulatory Amendments to Update the Reporting Requirements for the Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund — Comments by May 19, 2026
Planning Act, RSO 1990
March 30, 2026
Proposed Planning Act, City of Toronto Act, 2006, Building Code Act, 1992 and Municipal Act, 2001 Changes (Schedules 1, 2 and 7 of Bill 98, the Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, 2026) — Comments by April 29, 2026
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
April 2, 2026
Proposed Amendments to Tires and Other Producer Responsibility Regulations — Comments by May 2, 2026
Ticket Sales Act, 2017
March 26, 2026
Proposal to Make Legislative and Regulatory Changes under the Ticket Sales Act, 2017 — Comments by May 10, 2026
Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act, 2025
Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002
March 30, 2026
Proposed amendments to the Water and Wastewater Public Corporations Act, 2025 and consequential amendment to the Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002 — Comments by April 29, 2026
Orders In Council
Buy Ontario Act, 2025, SO 2025, c. 27
- Schedule 1, section 13, which repeals the Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022, in force March 30, 2026 (OIC 464/2026)
Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024, SO 2024, c. 28
- The following provisions of the Act in force April 1, 2026
- Schedule 27, section 1, which amends the Agricultural Research and Innovation Ontario Act (OIC 471/2026)
- Schedule 27, section 2, which amends the Building Ontario Fund Act, 2024 (OIC 471/2026)
- Schedule 27, section 3, which amends the Capital Investment Plan Act, 1993 (OIC 471/2026)
- Schedule 27, section 4, which amends the Metrolinx Act, 2006 (OIC 471/2026)
- Schedule 27, section 5, which amends the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation Act, 2017 (OIC 471/2026)
- Schedule 27, section 6, which amends the Ontario Food Terminal Act (OIC 471/2026)
- Schedule 27, section 7, which amends the Ontario Forest Tenure Modernization Act, 2011 (OIC 471/2026)
- Schedule 27, section 8, which amends the Ontario Heritage Act (OIC 471/2026)
- Schedule 27, section 9, which amends the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Act, 1999 (OIC 471/2026)
- Schedule 27, section 10, which amends the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Act (OIC 471/2026)
- Schedule 27, section 11, which amends the Venture Ontario Act, 2008 (OIC 471/2026)
- The following provisions of the Act in force May 1, 2026
Improving Real Estate Management Act, 2024, SO 2024 c. 7
- The following provisions of the Act in force April 1, 2026
- Section 1, which amends the Algonquin Forestry Authority Act (OIC 470/2026)
- Sections 3, 11, which amend the Connecting Care Act, 2019 (OIC 470/2026)
- Section 4, which amends the McMichael Canadian Art Collection Act (OIC 470/2026)
- Section 5, which amends the Metropolitan Toronto Convention Centre Corporation Act (OIC 470/2026)
- Section 6, which amends the Niagara Escarpment Planning and Development Act (OIC 470/2026)
- Section 7, which amends the Ontario Agency for Health Protection and Promotion Act, 2007 (OIC 470/2026)
- Section 8, which amends the Ottawa Convention Centre Corporation Act (OIC 470/2026)
- Section 9, which amends the Royal Ontario Museum Act (OIC 470/2026)
- Section 10, which amends the Science North Act (OIC 470/2026)
Protect Ontario by Cutting Red Tape Act, 2025, SO 2025 c. 24
- Schedule 13, section 1, which amends the iGaming Ontario Act, 2024, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 472/2026)
- Schedule 14, section 1, which amends the Liquor Control Board of Ontario Act, 2019, in force April 1, 2026 (OIC 472/2026)
Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025, SO 2025, c. 4
- The following provisions of the Act in force March 30, 2026
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, March 28, 2026:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure, National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds and Changes to the Commentary in National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds
Ontario Gazette, April 4, 2026:
Ontario Securities Commission
- OSC Rule 93-501 Exemption involving Certain Foreign-Advised or Foreign-Managed Investment Funds that Qualify as an Eligible Derivatives Party under National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|2
|An Act to Amend the Early Learning and Child Care Act
|3
|An Act to Amend the Private Schools Act
|4
|An Act to Amend the Education Act
|5
|Wills Act
|6
|An Act to Amend the Children's Law Act
|7
|Intestate Succession Act
|8
|Presumption of Death Act
|9
|An Act to Repeal the Crown Building Corporation Act
|10
|Veterinary Profession Act
|11
|An Act to Amend the Registry Act
|12
|An Act to Amend the Real Property Act
|13
|An Act to Amend the Powers of Attorney and Personal Directives Act
|14
|An Act to Amend the Ambulance Services Act
|15
|An Act to Amend the Regulated Health Professions Act
|16
|An Act to Repeal the Chiropractic Act
|19
|Charitable Lotteries Act
|20
|An Act to Amend the Prince Edward Island Lands Protection Act
|100
|An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act
|104
|Disclosure to Protect Against Intimate Partner Violence Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 21, 2026:
Public Health Act
|EC2026-338
|Notifiable Diseases and Conditions and Communicable Diseases Regulations, amendment
|EC2026-339
|Swimming Pool and Waterslide Regulations, amendment
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 4, 2026:
Real Property Assessment Act
|EC2026-373
|Regulations amendment
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|18
|Loi modifiant les critères du vote de l'électeur hors Québec
|22
|Loi bonifiant les pouvoirs d'intervention des municipalités et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives
|23
|Loi visant principalement à mieux accompagner les personnes dont l'état mental pourrait représenter un risque pour leur propre sécurité ou celle d'autrui
|24
|Loi protégeant le consommateur contre l'utilisation trompeuse ou frauduleuse de l'identité ou de l'image d'une personne
|25
|Loi visant à accroître la confiance du public envers le système de justice en modernisant la déontologie judiciaire et mettant en Suvre certaines recommandations du comité de la rémunération des juges pour la période 2023-2027
|27
|Loi modifiant diverses dispositions concernant les décrets de convention collective et l'industrie de la construction
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|18
|An Act to amend the voting criteria for electors outside Québec
|22
|An Act to broaden the intervention powers of municipalities and to amend other legislative provisions
|23
|An Act mainly to provide better support to persons whose mental state could present a risk for their own safety or that of others
|24
|An Act to protect consumers against the misleading or fraudulent use of a person's identity or image
|25
|An Act to increase public trust in the justice system by modernizing judicial ethics and implementing certain recommendations of the committee on the remuneration of judges and justices of the peace for the 2023-2027 period
|27
|An Act to amend various provisions concerning collective agreement decrees and the construction industry
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 mars 2026:
Loi sur l'hébergement touristique
|Décret 324-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'hébergement touristique
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 368-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets et d'autres dispositions
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 avril 2026:
Loi sur le régime de retraite du personnel d'encadrement
|Décret 472-2026
|Modification des Dispositions particulières à l'égard des catégories d'employés désignées en vertu de l'article 23 de la Loi sur le régime de retraite du personnel d'encadrement
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux
Loi sur les serv7ices de santé et les services sociaux pour les Inuit et les Naskapis
|Décret 474-2026
|Règlement concernant les modalités d'utilisation de mécanismes de surveillance par certains usagers
Loi sur les loteries et les appareils d'amusement
|Décret 529-2026
|Financement du Secrétariat du bingo pour la période du 1er avril 2025 au 31 mars 2026
Code des professions
|Décret 539-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des membres de l'Ordre professionnel des technologistes médicaux du Québec
|Décret 541-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des géologues
|Décret 543-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par un thérapeute du sport
|Décret 545-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le rapport annuel d'un ordre professionnel
|Décret 546-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des chimistes
|Décret 547-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des conseillers et conseillères d'orientation
|Décret 548-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des psychologues
|Décret 549-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des sexologues
|Décret 550-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des technologues professionnels
|Décret 551-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des évaluateurs agréés
Code des professions
Loi sur les ingénieurs
|Décret 544-2026
|Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un concepteur pour le compte d'un fabricant d'ossatures légères en bois qui l'emploie
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 25, 2026:
Tourist Accommodation Act
|OC 324-2026
|Regulation to amend the Tourist Accommodation Regulation
Environment Quality Act
|OC 368-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects and other provisions
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 8, 2026:
Act respecting the Pension Plan of Management Personnel
|OC 472-2026
|Amendment of the Special provisions in respect of classes of employees designated under section 23 of the Act respecting the Pension Plan of Management Personnel
Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system
Act respecting health services and social services for the Inuit and Naskapi
|OC 474-2026
|Regulation respecting the terms governing the use of monitoring mechanisms by certain users
Act respecting lotteries and amusement machines
|OC 529-2026
|Financing of the Secrétariat du bingo for the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026
Professional Code
|OC 539-2026
|Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of the members of the Ordre professionnel des technologistes médicaux du Québec
|OC 541-2026
|Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of geologists
|OC 543-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by an athletic therapist
|OC 545-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the annual reports of professional orders
|OC 546-2026
|Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chemists
|OC 547-2026
|Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of guidance counsellors
|OC 548-2026
|Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of psychologists
|OC 549-2026
|Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of sexologists
|OC 550-2026
|Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of professional technologists
|OC 551-2026
|Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered appraisers
Professional Code
Engineers Act
|OC 544-2026
|Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by a designer employed by a lightweight wood-frame manufacturer
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 mars 2026:
Code civil du Québec
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à la tenue et à la publicité du registre de l'état civil
Loi sur l'administration publique
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la promesse et l'octroi de subventions
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 avril 2026:
Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
- Règlement sur les cas et les conditions selon lesquels le distributeur d'électricité doit demander à la Régie de l'énergie d'autoriser un contrat d'approvisionnement en électricité
- Règlement concernant les plans d'approvisionnement en électricité et en gaz naturel
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des comptables professionnels agréés
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des chiropraticiens Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des ergothérapeutes
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des membres de l'Ordre des travailleurs sociaux et des thérapeutes conjugaux et familiaux du Québec
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels
Loi sur les relations du travail, la formation professionnelle et la gestion de la main-d'Suvre dans l'industrie de la construction
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la délivrance des certificats de compétence
- Règlement concernant la transmission du formulaire d'enregistrement et le choix d'une association représentative par les salariés de l'industrie de la construction (chapitre R-20, r. 4.3)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 8, 2026:
Loi sur les relations du travail, la formation professionnelle et la gestion de la main-d'Suvre dans l'industrie de la construction
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les relations du travail, la formation professionnelle et la gestion de la main-d'Suvre dans l'industrie de la construction
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation professionnelle de la main-d'Suvre de l'industrie de la construction
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 25, 2026:
Civil Code of Québec
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the keeping and publication of the register of civil status
Public Administration Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the promise and awarding of grants
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 1, 2026:
Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
- Regulation respecting cases and conditions in which the electric power distributor must request authorization from the Régie de l'énergie for an electric power supply contract
- Regulation respecting electricity and natural gas supply plans
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered professional accountants
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chiropractors
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of occupational therapists
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of the members of the Ordre des travailleurs sociaux et des thérapeutes conjugaux et familiaux du Québec
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders
Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the issuance of competency certificates
- Regulation respecting the transmission of the registration form and the election of a representative association by employees of the construction industry (chapter R-20, r. 4.3)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 8, 2026:
Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting labour relations, vocational training and workforce management in the construction industry
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the vocational training of the workforce in the construction industry
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 avril 2026:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2026-03
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-101 sur le régime de prospectus des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-03 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2026-04
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-102 sur les fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-04 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2026-05
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-106 sur l'information continue des fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-05 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2026-06
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-107 sur le comité d'examen indépendant des fonds d'investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-06 du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 8, 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|AM 2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles relatifs au régime d'autorisation environnementale et d'autres frais — Arrêté numéro 2026-0005 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Loi visant la création d'un tribunal spécialisé en matière de violence sexuelle et de violence conjugal
|AM 2026
|Loi visant la création d'un tribunal spécialisé en matière de violence sexuelle et de violence conjugal — Arrêté numéro 2026-5537 du ministre de la Justice
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 1, 2026:
Securities Act
|MO 2026-03
|Regulation to amend Regulation 81-101 respecting Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2026-03 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2026-04
|Regulation to amend Regulation 81-102 respecting Investment Funds — Order number V-1.1-2026-04 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2026-05
|Regulation to amend Regulation 81-106 respecting Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2026-05 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2026-06
|Regulation to amend Regulation 81-107 respecting Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds — Order number V-1.1-2026-06 of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 8, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
|MO 2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable with respect to the environmental authorization scheme and other fees — Order 2026-0005 of the Acting Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Act to create a court specialized in sexual violence and domestic violence
|MO 2026
|Judicial districts in which the court specialized in sexual violence and domestic violence is to be gradually established — Order 2026-5537 of the Minister of Justice
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 mars 2026:
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement, SQ 2025, c 12
- Que soit fixée au 1er décembre 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 75, 81, sauf en ce qu'il édicte « et de l'évaluation environnementale sectorielle ou régionale prévue à la sous-section 5 de la section II du chapitre IV », 82, 83, sauf en ce qu'il édicte « et de l'évaluation environnementale sectorielle ou régionale prévue à la sous-section 5 de la section II du chapitre IV , 94 à 96, 98, sauf en ce qu'il édicte l'article 31.4.2, du paragraphe 1°, du paragraphe 2°, sauf en ce qu'il édicte « notamment exiger » et « le dépôt d'une garantie, » au sous-paragraphe a, et du paragraphe 4° de l'article 99, des paragraphes 1° à 3° de l'article 107, de l'article 151, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 155, du paragraphe 2° de l'article 158, de l'article 164, sauf en ce qu'il édicte « , les plans ou les programmes qui font l'objet d'une évaluation environnementale sectorielle ou régionale prévue à la sous-section 5 de la section II du chapitre IV » dans ce qui précède le paragraphe 1° du premier alinéa de l'article 118.5.0.1 de Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement (chapitre Q-2), « et 31.9.2 » dans le paragraphe 1° du premier alinéa de cet article, « ou 31.9.6 » dans le para- graphe 1.2° du premier alinéa de cet article, « ou 31.9.13 » dans le paragraphe 3.2° du premier alinéa de cet article, « ou 31.9.15 » dans le paragraphe 4.1° du premier alinéa de cet article, les paragraphes 4.4° à 4.7° du premier alinéa de cet article, le paragraphe 5.1° du premier alinéa de cet article, « , ceux pouvant être exigés pour les projets ou les activités qui s'inscrivent dans un plan ou dans un programme qui a fait l'objet d'une évaluation environnementale sectorielle ou régionale » dans le paragraphe 6° du premier alinéa de cet article et « ou 31.9.18 » dans le deuxième alinéa de cet article et du sous- paragraphe b du paragraphe 1° de l'article 166 de la Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'environnement en ce qu'il édicte le paragraphe 4.1°. (Décret 366-2026)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1 avril 2026:
Loi sur l'instruction publique et édictant la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation, SQ 2023, c 32
- Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des articles 48 à 58, 65, en ce qu'il édicte l'article 4, les paragraphes 1° à 5° et 8° à 10° de l'article 5, les articles 6 à 8 et les articles 16, 17 et 27 de la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation (chapitre I-13.021), 72 et 81 de la Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur l'instruction publique et édictant la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation (2023, chapitre 32);
- Que soit fixée au 30 septembre 2026 la date de l'entrée en vigueur de l'article 65 de la Loi modifiant principalement la Loi sur l'instruction publique et édictant la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation, en ce qu'il édicte les paragraphes 6° et 7° de l'article 5 de la Loi sur l'Institut national d'excellence en éducation. (Décret 360-2026)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 25, 2026:
Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment, SQ 2025, c 12
- 1 December 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of section 75, section 81 except insofar as it enacts "and the sectoral or regional environmental assessment provided for in subdivision 5 of Division II of Chapter IV", section 82, section 83 except insofar as it enacts "and the sectoral or regional environmental assessment provided for in subdivision 5 of Division II of Chapter IV", sections 94 to 96, section 98 except insofar as it enacts section 31.4.2, paragraph 1, paragraph 2 except insofar as it enacts "in particular requiring" and "the deposit of security," in subparagraph a, and para graph 4 of section 99, paragraphs 1 to 3 of section 107, section 151, paragraph 2 of section 155, paragraph 2 of section 158, section 164 except insofar as it enacts ", the plans or programs that are the subject of a sectoral or regional environmental assessment provided for in subdivision 5 of Division II of Chapter IV" in the portion before subparagraph 1 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Environment Quality Act (chapter Q-2), "and 31.9.2" in subparagraph 1 of the first para graph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, "or 31.9.6" in subparagraph 1.2 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, "or 31.9.13" in subparagraph 3.2 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, "or 31.9.15" in subparagraph 4.1 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, subparagraphs 4.4 to 4.7 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, subparagraph 5.1 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, ", those that may be required for projects or activities that are part of a plan or program that has been the subject of a sectoral or regional environmental assessment" in subparagraph 6 of the first paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act and "or 31.9.18" in the second paragraph of section 118.5.0.1 of the Act, and subparagraph b of paragraph 1 of section 166 of the Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment insofar as it enacts subparagraph 4.1. (OC 366-2026)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 1, 2026:
Act to amend mainly the Education Act and to enact the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en éducation, SQ 2023, c 32
- 1 April 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 48 to 58, 65 insofar as it enacts section 4, paragraphs 1 to 5 and 8 to 10 of section 5, sections 6 to 8 and sections 16, 17 and 27 of the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en education (chapter I-13.021), and sections 72 and 81 of the Act to amend mainly the Education Act and to enact the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en education (2023, chapter 32)
- 30 September 2026 be set as the date of coming into force of section 65 of the Act to amend mainly the Education Act and to enact the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en éducation insofar as it enacts paragraphs 6 and 7 of section 5 of the Act respecting the Institut national d'excellence en education. (OC 360-2026)
Sanctions
April 2, 2026
- Loi nº 3, Loi visant à améliorer la transparence, la gouvernance et le processus démocratique de diverses associations en milieu de travail — Chapitre nº 4
- Loi nº 7, Loi visant à réduire la bureaucratie, à accroître l'efficacité de l'État et à renforcer l'imputabilité des hauts fonctionnaires — Chapitre nº 5
- Loi nº 9, Loi sur le renforcement de la laïcité au Québec — Chapitre nº 6
- Loi nº 13, Loi visant à favoriser la sécurité et le sentiment de sécurité de la population et modifiant diverses dispositions — Chapitre nº 7
- Loi nº 15, Loi modifiant le Code des professions et d'autres dispositions principalement afin d'alléger les processus réglementaires du système professionnel et d'élargir certaines pratiques professionnelles dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux — Chapitre nº 8
- Loi nº 18, Loi modifiant les critères du vote de l'électeur hors Québec — Chapitre nº 9
Assents
April 2, 2026
- Bill 3, An Act to improve the transparency, governance and democratic process of various associations in the workplace — Chapter No. 4
- Bill 7, An Act to reduce bureaucracy, increase state efficiency and reinforce the accountability of senior public servants — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 9, An Act respecting the reinforcement of laicity in Québec — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 13, An Act to promote the population's safety and sense of security and to amend various provisions — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 15, An Act to amend the Professional Code and other provisions mainly to streamline the regulatory processes of the professional system and broaden certain professional practices in the field of health and social services — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 18, An Act to amend the voting criteria for electors outside Québec — Chapter No. 9
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 mars 2026:
Loi sur l'assurance médicaments
- Avis concernant les changements apportés à la Liste des médicaments annexée au règlement concernant la liste des médicaments couverts par le régime général d'assurance médicaments (Année 2025)
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
- Avis concernant les modifications apportés aux règlements pris en vertu du premier alinéa de l'article 72.1 de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie (Année 2025)
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 25, 2026:
An Act respecting prescription drug insurance
- Notice concerning the 2025 amendments made to the List of Medications attached to the Regulation respecting the List of medications covered by the basic prescription drug insurance plan
Health Insurance Act
- Notice concerning the 2025 amendments made to the Regulations established under the first paragraph of section 72.1 of the Health Insurance Act
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|49
|The Income Tax Amendment Act, 2026
|50
|The Financial Administration Amendment Act, 2026
|51
|The Corporation Capital Tax Amendment Act, 2026
|52
|The Heritage Property Amendment Act, 2026
|53
|The Saskatchewan Chemical Fertilizer Incentive Amendment Act, 2026
|54
|The Correctional Services Amendment Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 20, 2026:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 9/2026
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 94-101) Amendment Regulations, 2026
The Saskatchewan Employment Act
|Sask Reg 10/2026
|The Saskatchewan Employment (Labour Relations Board) Amendment Regulations, 2026
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 2, 2026:
The Gas Inspection Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 16/2026
|The Gas Inspection (Adoption of Codes) Amendment Regulations, 2026
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 27, 2026:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan (Practice Directives)
- General Application Practice Directive #3 — Discretionary Orders Restricting Media Reporting or Public Access
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|2
|Act to repeal the Clean Energy Act
|3
|Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|4
|Act to amend the Financial Administration Act (2026)
|5
|Act to amend the Health Authority Act (2026)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.