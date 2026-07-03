Communications Regulation And Trade: How Canada-US-Mexico Trade Talks Impact Telecommunications (Podcast)

Communications Regulation and Trade is a three-part podcast series from Fasken’s Perspectives podcast, presented by Fasken’s Communications group, exploring how the upcoming CUSMA review may impact Canada’s copyright, broadcasting, and telecommunications sectors.

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Communications Regulation and Trade is a three-part podcast series from Fasken’s Perspectives podcast, presented by Fasken’s Communications group, exploring how the upcoming CUSMA review may impact Canada’s copyright, broadcasting, and telecommunications sectors.

In this series, Fasken lawyers examine how trade negotiations have shaped and may again impact key areas of Canadian communications law. From intellectual property to media regulation and digital infrastructure, they explore the intersection of domestic policy and international trade, and what it means for businesses operating in the communications sector.

In this final episode, Leslie Milton, co‑chair of Fasken’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications Group, speaks with Paul Burbank, a partner in the group, about how CUSMA’s framework may shape Canada’s telecommunications sector. They explore key issues such as market access, foreign ownership, and the interplay between telecommunications regulation and digital trade, as well as considerations like cybersecurity, lawful access, and location of data centres in the context of the agreement’s review.

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