What To Do With All That Money? Why The Sale Of An LDC May Concern Your Municipal CAO

The local distribution company (LDC) sector in Ontario is approaching a significant inflection point. Driven by the capital requirements of the global energy transition, structural shifts in provincial regulatory policy, and a government mandate to modernize the power grid, municipal shareholders face sustained pressure to consolidate, merge, or sell their electricity distribution assets. Current industry forecasts and projections from the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) indicate that Ontario’s baseline electricity demand is expected to increase by 65 per cent by 2050.1 Consequently, the traditional, highly fragmented model of municipally owned utilities—characterized by independent operators managing localized grids—is increasingly challenged to remain financially viable and technically sufficient to meet the demands of advanced electrification.

To meet impending net-zero objectives and finance the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs), electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, and high-load data centres, the Ontario LDC sector will require an estimated $30 billion or more in new capital.2 Recognizing this financing gap, the provincial government established the Panel for Utility Leadership and Service Excellence (PULSE), a strategic advisory group tasked with outlining the framework for sector consolidation. The PULSE panel recently submitted its comprehensive report to Cabinet, establishing a structured path forward for municipal utilities. The panel’s directives are expected to offer significant financial incentives for voluntary action alongside potential financial disincentives for non-participation, creating an environment where a wave of LDC sales and mergers is anticipated.3

However, beneath the regulatory discourse of cost-of-service models, rate bases, and grid modernization lies a significant structural challenge that is complicating municipal decision-making regarding LDC sector assets across the province.

When a municipal government executes the sale of its power distribution assets, it typically receives a substantial, immediate capital infusion. Depending on the size of the utility and its customer base, this liquidity can range from tens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars.

While the sudden arrival of this liquidity may be perceived as a windfall, to the municipal Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) or the town Treasurer, it could be viewed as a complex strategic vulnerability. The injection of significant capital can create acute political pressure from local elected officials to allocate the principal toward highly visible, short-term projects, localized infrastructure deficits, or artificial property tax reductions.

This dynamic—known within municipal finance circles as the "windfall trap"—helps explain the quiet but intense administrative caution toward LDC mergers and sales.4

To facilitate the grid consolidation required to maintain the economic competitiveness of the province while simultaneously protecting the long-term financial stability of local municipalities, careful planning is essential. By utilizing structured solutions such as the establishment of public trust funds, the capitalization of perpetual endowments managed by independent boards, and the adoption of the Municipal Act’s Prudent Investor Standard, municipalities can successfully transition a capital-intensive local asset into an appreciating financial legacy.

The strategic impetus for LDC consolidation

To fully grasp the parameters of the dilemma facing municipal treasurers and CAOs, it is necessary to examine the regulatory, economic, and technological forces driving the current wave of LDC consolidation. Ontario’s electricity distribution sector is currently characterized by a high degree of fragmentation. The province relies on approximately 58 independent LDCs that vary significantly in their operational capability, technological sophistication, customer base, and access to capital markets.

The transition toward an electrified, low-carbon economy requires sustained capital expenditure to build resilient, future-ready smart grids. However, the current financial architecture of the municipal LDC sector is broadly challenged to keep pace with these requirements. A recent report from the Ivey Business School highlights this vulnerability, indicating that the majority of Ontario LDCs currently under-invest in physical grid assets relative to standardized economic benchmarks. To conduct this analysis, researchers utilized data retrieved from the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) spanning from 2017 to 2025, specifically tracking the investment rate ratio of capital additions and depreciation against primary service revenue.5 The findings reveal that the current median level of under-investment stands at six percentage points, though the degree of under-capitalization varies across the province's grid. The status quo presents long-term sustainability issues, as grid modernization inherently requires a significant shift from historical investment patterns.6

Recognizing this systemic risk, the Ontario Ministry of Energy launched the PULSE panel to deliver actionable recommendations on investment frameworks, operational best practices, and the regulatory reform needed to deliver a resilient electricity distribution system. The panel’s core mandate explicitly included identifying strategies to address rising financing gaps, removing barriers to external investments in municipally owned LDCs, and reviewing overarching ownership and governance models.7

The PULSE panel's findings and subsequent recommendations, which were subject to a public consultation period that remained open until December 15, 2025, map out distinct pathways for the province's municipalities.8 The panel has stressed a preference for voluntary consolidation to occur within a defined two-year window. Under this voluntary framework, participating LDCs would receive equity in a newly consolidated entity—or direct cash consideration in the event of an outright sale—based strictly on the market valuation of their assets. To facilitate this market-driven consolidation, the panel has recommended the permanent removal of long-standing regulatory barriers, including the elimination of the provincial transfer tax on utility sales and the lifting of restrictions that prevent municipalities from lending capital to their own LDCs.

However, the panel also outlined alternative measures designed to prompt reluctant municipal shareholders. If voluntary consolidation fails to materialize within the designated period, the panel advises the government to introduce provincial legislation mandating consolidation. Under this framework, municipal utility assets would be valued at book value rather than market value. In the utility sector, the delta between the book value of legacy infrastructure and its market valuation is substantial, often representing tens of millions of dollars in unrealized equity for the host municipality. This proposed mechanism serves as a calculated financial incentive, compelling municipal leadership to proactively confront the reality of a sector-wide capital transition.

The anatomy of the CAO's dilemma: The fiscal windfall trap and political risk

To understand why the prospect of a significant cash infusion may concern municipal administrators, it is necessary to examine the historical role of the LDC in municipal finance. Municipally owned LDCs have historically functioned as reliable, low-risk revenue sources for Ontario municipalities. A local government holding 100 per cent ownership in its local utility has traditionally received an annual dividend—a predictable, stable stream of non-tax revenue integrated directly into the municipal operating budget. This dividend was often relied upon to offset annual property tax levies, fund core services, and subsidize community programs without necessitating corresponding tax rate increases.

When an LDC is sold outright, the municipality effectively liquidates this long-term revenue stream, receiving the net present value of the utility in a single transaction. Recent activity within the Ontario market highlights the financial scale of these events. For instance, when the City of Peterborough sold Peterborough Distribution Inc. (PDI) to Hydro One, the transaction was valued at a gross purchase price of $105 million, yielding approximately $59.7 million in net cash proceeds to the municipality following the deduction of $36.5 million in assumed long-term debt and $2.6 million in tax liabilities. Similarly, the sale of Orillia Power Distribution Corporation (OPDC) to Hydro One for a total transaction value of $41.3 million resulted in $26.35 million in direct cash to the city for its corporate shares, alongside Hydro One's assumption of $14.9 million in existing OPDC debt.9

For a municipal Treasurer or CAO, the transition from receiving an annual dividend—or at least a potential dividend—to managing a substantial liquid cash balance in the treasury introduces new challenges to the long-term financial stability of the corporation. This dynamic is rooted in the structural realities and incentive models of municipal government.

Municipal councils in Ontario operate on four-year election cycles. Politicians are structurally incentivized to deliver visible benefits to their constituents. When a municipality possesses unallocated capital, the political pressure to utilize the principal becomes significant.

Council members, balancing diverse constituencies, may propose using the proceeds to construct new recreation centres, temporarily suppress property taxes, or address structural deficits in the municipal operating budget. Municipalities frequently face substantial infrastructure funding gaps covering essential assets such as roads, bridges, and facilities, forcing staff to continuously explore new funding strategies and debt financing. A significant capital infusion presents a tempting approach to addressing these entrenched challenges.

If the LDC sale principal is spent directly on physical municipal infrastructure, the municipality not only expends the capital, but it also creates secondary financial obligations: it incurs new, unfunded liabilities for the long-term maintenance, lifecycle replacement, staffing, and depreciation of those facilities. If the principal is instead utilized to artificially suppress property taxes, the municipality risks creating an unsustainable revenue environment. Once the capital is exhausted, the local government may face a fiscal shortfall. To restore baseline services and balance the budget, subsequent councils would be forced to implement substantial property tax increases. In either scenario, the original asset is gone, the historical annual dividend has ceased, and the resulting capital has been fully utilized.

Through administrative experience, financial officers recognize that the short-term cycles of municipal governance can make it challenging to safeguard a significant financial windfall over a multi-generational horizon. During the OPDC sale negotiations, the Chief Financial Officer for the City of Orillia acknowledged this structural challenge, noting that one of the primary goals of their financial structuring strategy was explicitly "to make it difficult for a future council to simply withdraw funds for some project." This highlights that while future councils theoretically possess the legal authority to dissolve a legacy fund, implementing governance structures that create procedural friction is a practical strategy to help enforce long-term fiscal restraint.10

Trading depreciating assets for appreciating endowments

To successfully navigate the windfall trap, several municipalities across Canada have implemented a highly effective structural solution: legally severing the utility capital from direct political allocation.

By utilizing the proceeds of an LDC sale to capitalize an independent, highly regulated public trust fund or perpetual endowment, a municipality can trade a physical, capital-intensive local asset for a liquid, globally diversified financial asset. A properly structured municipal endowment is designed to exist in perpetuity. The principal is invested in an institutional-grade portfolio. Only the annual returns generated by the portfolio—or a fixed, conservative percentage of a moving average of the fund’s total market value—are distributed back to the municipality as an annual dividend.

This structure preserves the core economic benefit of historical LDC ownership. The municipality continues to receive an annual dividend that can be utilized to offset property taxes or fund community services. However, the municipality is now insulated from the physical risks, regulatory compliance burdens, and capital expenditure demands of the ongoing energy transition. Furthermore, a professionally managed, diversified financial portfolio is positioned to appreciate at a rate that outpaces domestic inflation, meaning the annual dividend paid out to the municipality has the potential to grow in real purchasing power over time.

The long-term success of this financial model relies on consistent and specialized governance. When a legacy fund is managed directly by a municipal council, the natural turnover of election cycles makes it challenging to maintain a multi-generational investment strategy. Therefore, an effective approach is to establish an independent management structure—guided by external financial experts and otherwise qualified, independent citizens. This ensures the fund benefits from dedicated expertise and strategic continuity, allowing the municipal council to focus on its primary legislative duties.

Three decades of Edmonton’s Ed Tel Endowment

A mature and successful proof-of-concept for the municipal endowment strategy is found outside the Ontario regulatory environment, yet its principles are highly applicable. In 1995, the City of Edmonton executed the sale of its municipally owned telecommunications utility, Edmonton Telephones, to TELUS Corporation.

Recognizing the political risks associated with large capital influxes, Edmonton’s leadership established the Ed Tel Endowment Fund. The structural objective of the fund was explicit: to provide a source of income to the city in perpetuity while ensuring the real purchasing power of the principal is maintained against inflation. The initial capital was ring-fenced, and the city established a professionalized, independent Investment Committee to oversee the assets, separating localized political considerations from asset allocation decisions.

The long-term macroeconomic outcomes of this structure have been highly positive. Over nearly three decades of market cycles, the fund has maintained its original principal and experienced significant compounding growth. By the end of 2024, driven by a strategic transition of assets to infrastructure and real estate strategies, the Ed Tel Endowment Fund crossed the $1 billion threshold. By the end of 2025, it reached a valuation of $1.2 billion, returning 15.4 per cent that year and outperforming its policy benchmarks across both four-year and 10-year time horizons.11

Crucially, this capital appreciation occurred concurrently with consistent dividend payouts to the city’s operating budget. The fund paid $41 million to the city in 2021, $46 million in 2024, and $48 million in 2025. Following sustained strong performance, the city set the 2026 dividend at $63 million. Furthermore, during years of exceptional performance, the fund possesses the capacity to generate "special dividends" without compromising the principal; in 2021, stronger-than-expected performance generated a special dividend of $11 million deployed directly into supporting Edmonton's COVID-19 emergency response fund.

The Ed Tel Endowment Fund demonstrates that a municipality can surrender control of a localized utility asset without surrendering the long-term economic benefit. By placing the proceeds into a board-governed trust, Edmonton replaced the operational risks of running a local utility network with the diversified, inflation-protected returns of an investment portfolio.

The Ottawa evolution

In Ontario, the City of Ottawa provides a localized, evolving model of utility monetization and endowment governance. In 2004, recognizing the financial challenges facing rate-supported programs, Ottawa's City Council endorsed a long-range financial plan to restructure its relationship with Hydro Ottawa. While the utility remains 100 per cent owned by the city, the municipality sought to extract capital to fund operations without divesting the asset completely.

Through a strategic debt restructuring and refinancing of Hydro Ottawa, the city freed up capital and, in 2005, formally established the City of Ottawa Endowment Fund.12 To maximize growth potential, the city sought special provincial legislation allowing the fund to be invested under broader parameters governed by the Trustees Act, eventually establishing the Endowment Fund Investment Committee to oversee operations.

The structural mandate of the Ottawa model is governed by a strict threshold rule. On October 10, 2012, City Council officially approved a Long-Range Financial Plan stipulating that the Endowment Fund principal must be maintained at a permanent floor of $200 million. Payouts to the city’s operating and capital budgets are only triggered when the market value of the fund definitively exceeds this baseline. This mechanism serves as an automatic safety valve: if the fund's overall value dips below $200 million, the dividend is suspended, prompting the municipality to absorb the fiscal variance through operational efficiencies rather than drawing down the fund's foundational principal.

Managing well in the mid-market

While the scale of Edmonton and the sophisticated restructuring of Ottawa provide strategic blueprints for larger urban centres, the majority of Ontario’s LDCs operate in mid-sized or smaller municipalities. The transactions involving Peterborough and Orillia demonstrate how smaller local governments are successfully operationalizing legacy funds to protect LDC proceeds.

For example, following the sale of Orillia Power Distribution Corporation (OPDC) to Hydro One, the City of Orillia allocated $12 million of the principal into principal protected notes. By 2026, due to strong market performance, these investments generated an exceptional return of nearly $11.5 million. Demonstrating long-term fiscal discipline, the city preserved the original $12 million principal within its legacy reserve funds while transferring the $11.5 million profit to general asset management reserve funds, providing flexible, long-term infrastructure funding without depleting the foundational capital.

Similarly, following the sale of Peterborough Distribution Inc. (PDI), the City of Peterborough allocated a significant portion of its net proceeds into a dedicated Legacy Fund, utilizing a diversified portfolio of government bonds, corporate bonds, and equities. By the 2026 budget year, the Peterborough Legacy Fund was already generating $1.5 million in annual investment income, which was used to directly support the municipality's capital budget while keeping the foundational capital intact.13

Regulatory liberation

The successful execution of a municipal endowment requires a specialized, legally compliant governance apparatus. Historically, Ontario municipalities were constrained by the province in how they could invest surplus capital or utility sale proceeds. Under Ontario Regulation 438/97, municipalities were restricted to a conservative "Legal List" of permitted investments, primarily limiting investments to low-yielding government bonds, highly rated corporate debt, and basic bank deposits. While the Legal List ensures nominal capital preservation, it limits real growth potential.

To address this, the provincial government amended the Municipal Act, 2001 by introducing Section 418.1, known as the Prudent Investor Standard. This standard abolishes the restrictive Legal List, empowering qualifying municipalities to invest in a broader range of securities—including domestic and international equities, real estate, and infrastructure—provided the overarching portfolio strategy is deemed "prudent" for the municipality's specific circumstances. Adopting the Prudent Investor Standard is the critical mechanism that allows a municipal fund to target the annual returns necessary to pay out dividends while growing the principal. However, the province attached a mandatory condition: to access these broader investment powers, a municipality must legally cede the day-to-day management of its portfolio to an independent Investment Board (IB) or a Joint Investment Board (JIB).

This legal requirement serves as a strategic tool for the municipal CAO. It permanently removes the investment strategy from direct council administration. Active politicians are legally prohibited from sitting on the investment board; the board must be comprised entirely of independent financial professionals.

The Joint Investment Board solution

While larger municipalities have the administrative capacity to establish bespoke Investment Boards, doing so can be cost-prohibitive for smaller municipalities. Establishing a local board requires retaining specialized counsel, drafting governance by-laws, securing fiduciary insurance, and recruiting qualified professionals. As an example, in order to democratize access to the Prudent Investor Standard, in 2020 six Ontario municipalities (Whitby, Innisfil, Bracebridge, Huntsville, Kenora, and Muskoka) collaborated to create the ONE Joint Investment Board (ONE JIB). ONE JIB functions as a turnkey, outsourced municipal services board established under Section 202 of the Municipal Act. It offers a standardized, compliant governance framework that allows any Ontario municipality to pool resources and access the Prudent Investor Standard without the costs of building a local board from scratch.

Brand excellence and municipal reputation

Beyond the financial metrics of LDC consolidation, there is a secondary strategic consideration: when a municipality demonstrates the institutional discipline to establish a robust governance structure around capital assets, it sends a clear signal to the market. The adherence to independent oversight boards and the separation of capital management from localized political dynamics act as a significant structural advantage.

To real estate developers, corporations, and infrastructure investors, a municipality backed by well-governed legacy funds represents a stable environment for investment. This level of institutional excellence and transparent governance can improve municipal credit ratings, lower borrowing costs, and serve as a magnet for external private investment. In the competitive landscape of economic development, the structural reliability of a municipal endowment is a highly valuable administrative asset.

Honour the legacy. Think ahead.

The path forward for municipal leaders is clear. Before any M&A transaction is finalized, before the transfer tax exemptions expire, and prior to the proceeds clearing into the municipal treasury, the governance structure designed to manage those funds should be thought through.

Municipalities can leverage the successful blueprints established by Edmonton, Ottawa, Peterborough, and Orillia. The creation of a perpetual Legacy or Endowment Fund allows a municipality to transition from a capital-intensive local physical asset to a diversified financial asset. By concurrently adopting the Prudent Investor Standard and delegating day-to-day management to an independent entity like the ONE JIB, administrators can effectively safeguard the principal.

In executing this strategy, municipal administrators fulfill their fiduciary duty. They support the province's objective for an efficient, consolidated energy grid; they help unlock the private capital necessary for electrification; and they secure a sustainable, growing stream of dividend revenue to fund their communities working from historic assets that have been passed down by prior generations. This prudent stewardship of public resources traces its roots back to 1906 with Sir Adam Beck and the original municipal hydro electrification movement. When structured thoughtfully through independent governance, these financial resources serve as a stable and enduring foundation for the municipality, honouring the legacy of Ontario’s early municipal hydro pioneers and the generations of dedicated professionals who have kept the lights on in Ontario’s towns.

Footnotes

1. Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), Annual Planning Outlook (Toronto: IESO, 2026).

2. A.J. Goulding, "Mind the Gap: The Impact of Budget Constraints on Ontario’s Net Zero Plans," C.D. Howe Institute Commentary 699 (2024).

3. This regulatory environment is not entirely without precedent. In 2012, the Ontario Distribution Sector Review Panel similarly recommended significant consolidation to eliminate duplication and avoid unnecessary infrastructure spending. This historical context adds a sense of regulatory inevitability to the current PULSE panel's directives. Ontario Distribution Sector Review Panel, Renewing Ontario's Electricity Distribution Sector: Putting the Consumer First (Toronto: Ontario Ministry of Energy, 2012). The PULSE panel's final recommendations remain formally unpublished as at the date of writing.

4. For an extensive academic treatment of this exact phenomenon at the municipal level, see Simon Berset and Mark Schelker, "Fiscal Windfall Curse," European Economic Review 130 (2020). The authors analyze how a group of Swiss municipalities, despite operating within a highly stable democracy with robust fiscal institutions, fell victim to a severe "windfall curse" after receiving a massive, one-off tax windfall following the 2011 Glencore IPO.

5. Ivey Business School, Lawrence National Centre for Policy and Management, Assessing Capital Investment and Depreciation of Ontario Local Distribution Companies (LDCs): A Grid Modernization Analysis (London, ON: Western University, 2025), based on data retrieved from the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) regulatory filings, 2017–2025.

6. It should be noted that not all industry stakeholders agree that widespread LDC consolidation is the optimal or necessary solution. Critics caution that theoretical economies of scale are frequently offset by diseconomies, such as higher executive compensation, increased administrative bureaucracy, and the loss of local accountability. For further reading on these counter-arguments, see Niagara-on-the-Lake Hydro's policy analysis, "PULSE and Consolidation", and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario's advocacy on local electricity distribution.

7. Paraphrasing Government of Ontario, Ministry of Energy and Mines, "Ontario Launches Expert Panel to Strengthen Local Electricity Distribution," News Release, October 27, 2025, https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1006663/ontario-launches-expert-panel-to-strengthen-local-electricity-distribution.

8. Panel for Utility Leadership and Service Excellence (PULSE), Review of Ontario's Electricity Distribution Sector: Recommendations to the Minister of Energy and Mines (Toronto: Ministry of Energy and Mines, 2026 - submitted to government, unpublished), background information available via the Ontario Ministry of Energy portal. While, as noted above, the final report of the PULSE panel has not been released to the public as of the date of this publication, its core themes, capital estimates, and legislative trajectory have been telegraphed to sector leadership. This has occurred through the panel's extensive consultations, town hall briefings with municipal and utility stakeholders, and concurrent statements by the provincial government. For public context on the scale of these challenges and the sector's formal recommendations to the panel, readers can review:

Ivey Business School (January 2026): "Fiscal Cliffs and Investment Benchmarks: Evidence That Most Ontario LDCs Under-Invest." This report directly analyzes the capital deficit facing the sector, the under-investment in physical assets, and the "heavy lift" facing the PULSE panel regarding ownership and governance models.

Government of Ontario & Electricity Distributors Association (EDA): The foundational mandate and the $120 billion capital requirement over the next 25 years were explicitly outlined in the government's official launch of the panel, featuring formal support and investment estimates from the EDA.

9. City of Peterborough, Staff Report to Council CLSFS20-049, September 21, 2020; City of Orillia, Press Release: "Ontario Energy Board Approves Orillia Power Distribution Corporation Sale to Hydro One," April 30, 2020.

10. "City would invest funds generated through potential Hydro One deal," Orillia Packet & Times, January 12, 2016.

11. City of Edmonton, Ed Tel Endowment Fund Annual Report 2025 (Edmonton: City of Edmonton, 2026).

12. City of Ottawa, City Council Minutes, Meeting of October 27, 2004, Report No. 16 of the Corporate Services and Economic Development Committee regarding the Long-Range Financial Plan for Rate-Supported Programs; City of Ottawa, Executive Report to Council, "Establishment of the City of Ottawa Endowment Fund and Investment Committee," 2005.

13. For further reading on the recent performance and structuring of these mid-market legacy funds, see Gisele Winton Sarvis, "'Incredible': City almost doubles investment from Orillia Power sale," Orillia Matters, June 2, 2026; and the City of Peterborough's Report CLSFS21-020 regarding the Legacy Fund Investment Policy alongside its 2025 municipal budget reports.

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