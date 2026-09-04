The Planning Gap (Podcast)

The Planning Gap, with Shannon Lee Simmons. This episode focuses on the gab between having a financial plan and implementing it...

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The Planning Gap, with Shannon Lee Simmons

This episode focuses on the gab between having a financial plan and implementing it, addressing how every Canadian can get a plan that works for them.

Key topics:

Why many Canadians don't have a financial plan – the gaps and challenges

Psychological, affordability, and implementation barriers to planning

Why budgeting and living frugally often don't work

How to "pay yourself first" without traditional budgeting

The impact of social media on investor spending habits

Helping the financial service industry with tips and tools to getting clients to open up about sensitive financial subjects

Suggestions for financial service providers on approaching younger generations of investors

Shannon Lee Simmons, CFP, CIM – Founder of New School of Finance, bestselling author, Globe and Mail personal finance writer, and CBC Radio's Metro Morning money columnist

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.