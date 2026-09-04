The Planning Gap (Podcast)

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The Planning Gap, with Shannon Lee Simmons
This episode focuses on the gab between having a financial plan and implementing it, addressing how every Canadian can get a plan that works for them.
Key topics:
- Why many Canadians don't have a financial plan – the gaps and challenges
- Psychological, affordability, and implementation barriers to planning
- Why budgeting and living frugally often don't work
- How to "pay yourself first" without traditional budgeting
- The impact of social media on investor spending habits
- Helping the financial service industry with tips and tools to getting clients to open up about sensitive financial subjects
- Suggestions for financial service providers on approaching younger generations of investors
Shannon Lee Simmons, CFP, CIM – Founder of New School of Finance, bestselling author, Globe and Mail personal finance writer, and CBC Radio's Metro Morning money columnist
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]