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24 March 2026

Young Bar Of Québec City Conference

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Langlois Lawyers, LLP

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With more than 185 professionals working in the Montréal and Quebec City metropolitan areas, Langlois Lawyers is one of the largest law firms in Quebec. Our team of over 325 employees offers a complete range of highly regarded legal services in a variety of areas.
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The Young Bar of Québec City (JBQ) Conference will be held March 19-20, 2026, at the Manoir du Lac Delage near Québec City.
Canada Quebec Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jean-Philippe Beaudry,Samuel Gagnon,Joanie Proteau
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The Young Bar of Québec City (JBQ) Conference will be held March 19-20, 2026, at the Manoir du Lac Delage near Québec City.

On Thursday, March 19, our partners Jean-Philippe Beaudry, Xavier Hamel and Joanie Proteau will deliver a presentation entitled Négocier efficacement: ce que l'expérience ne vous apprend pas à l'école [Effective negotiation: What experience teaches you that school doesn't]. The partners will describe crucial red flags and preventive measures for negotiations and dispute resolutions. They will also discuss best practices for protecting negotiation stages and minimizing professional risks.

On Friday, March 20, our partner Samuel Gagnon will co-host a lunchtime session entitled Les bonnes pratiques en début de carrière [Best practices for early-career professionals]. This session brings together three lawyers who will share firsthand experiences from early in their careers and address some concrete realities of legal practice. This open discussion will help attendees gain perspective, normalize the challenges of early practice and leave with practical insights for the road ahead.

Link to further details: Congress & Gala des Maîtres | Jeune Barreau de Québec (Available in French only)

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Photo of Jean-Philippe Beaudry
Jean-Philippe Beaudry
Photo of Samuel Gagnon
Samuel Gagnon
Photo of Xavier Hamel
Xavier Hamel
Photo of Joanie Proteau
Joanie Proteau
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