The Stay-At-Home Parent (Video)

I'm Bob Ledgley, a partner at Learner's Injury Lawyers. Being a stay-at-home parent is challenging enough. If you're injured in an automobile collision, the challenges can be overwhelming.

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation. Today we are more than 140 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience in litigation and dispute resolution(including class actions, appeals, and arbitration/mediation,) corporate/commercial law, health law, insurance law, real estate, employment law, personal injury and family law.

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I'm Bob Ledgley, a partner at Learner's Injury Lawyers. Being a stay-at-home parent is challenging enough. If you're injured in an automobile collision, the challenges can be overwhelming. If you have found a way to earn income while being at home with your family, an accident that interrupts your income can be hard to manage. If you need downtime to recover, or your injuries won't allow you to resume your usual parenting activities, you may need to hire some help.

While you're limited in your activities, unplanned expenses can be difficult and frightening. Your automobile policy can provide income replacement benefits, caregiver benefits, or non-earner benefits. But starting July 1, you may not have any of this coverage if you don't choose to opt in with your insurer. Speak to your broker, and if you have further questions, I encourage you to talk to a learner's injury lawyer.

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