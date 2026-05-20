The Stay-At-Home Parent (Video)

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I'm Bob Ledgley, a partner at Learner's Injury Lawyers. Being a stay-at-home parent is challenging enough. If you're injured in an automobile collision, the challenges can be overwhelming. If you have found a way to earn income while being at home with your family, an accident that interrupts your income can be hard to manage. If you need downtime to recover, or your injuries won't allow you to resume your usual parenting activities, you may need to hire some help.
While you're limited in your activities, unplanned expenses can be difficult and frightening. Your automobile policy can provide income replacement benefits, caregiver benefits, or non-earner benefits. But starting July 1, you may not have any of this coverage if you don't choose to opt in with your insurer. Speak to your broker, and if you have further questions, I encourage you to talk to a learner's injury lawyer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]