Caregiver Benefit (Video)

If you're a stay-at-home parent injured in an automobile collision on or after July 1, 2026, you'll have worries beyond your own injuries.

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I'm Bob Ledgley, a partner at Learner's Injury Lawyers. If you're a stay-at-home parent injured in an automobile collision on or after July 1, 2026, you'll have worries beyond your own injuries. Who will care for your children if you're unable to do so? If you find someone to help, how will you pay them?

One of the optional benefits under your auto insurance policy will be the caregiver benefit. This is intended for full-time caregivers like you and is meant to help cover expenses that arise if you are unable to provide care for household members such as your children. The benefit will pay up to $250 per week for the first dependent and $50 per week for additional dependents, assuming you meet the policy requirements.

This will be an optional benefit, so if you don't elect to have it included, you may not have this coverage, which could be a real problem for your family. Be sure to discuss this with your broker and ask a learner's injury lawyer if you have further questions.

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