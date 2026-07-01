BRPTO Updates Trademark Guidelines: New Rules On High-renown Status And Madrid Protocol Filings

The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office has introduced significant updates to its Trademark Guidelines, effective June 2026, reshaping how high-renown trademarks are recognized and how Madrid Protocol filings are processed. These changes offer new strategic opportunities for multinational brands while requiring procedural adjustments for trademark applicants operating in Brazil.

The Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BRPTO) has announced an update to its Trademark Guidelines, effective June 23, 2026, introducing relevant changes to the framework governing the recognition of high-renown trademarks (“alto renome”) and procedural guidance under the Madrid Protocol.

The update reflects a continued effort to refine examination standards and align administrative practice with recent regulatory developments, notably BRPTO Ordinance No. 68/2026.

From a substantive standpoint, the most significant change concerns the recognition of high-renown status. The revised Guidelines now expressly allows such recognition to be based on multiple trademark registrations covering distinct goods or services, provided that they employ an identical sign. This clarification introduces additional flexibility for rights holders with diversified portfolios, enabling a more holistic assessment of brand strength and market recognition across different classes.

In parallel, the BRPTO has incorporated new procedural guidance regarding trademark filings under the Madrid Protocol. Notably, all related petitions must now be filed through the Madrid e-Filing system. This adjustment consolidates the filing process within a unified digital platform, reinforcing procedural efficiency while requiring applicants to adapt their internal filing workflows accordingly.

These developments carry immediate strategic implications. The broader evidentiary basis for establishing high-renown status may enhance the enforceability of famous brands in Brazil, particularly for multinational companies operating across multiple sectors. At the same time, the procedural shift under the Madrid Protocol underscores the importance of ensuring operational readiness and alignment with BRPTO’s digital systems.

We recommend that trademark owners reassess their portfolios and enforcement strategies in light of these changes, particularly where high-renown status may be relevant. Additionally, applicants relying on the Madrid system should review their filing procedures to ensure compliance with the updated requirements.

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