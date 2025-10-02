PM 1,318: The Special Tax Regime For Data Centers (REDATA) From Tax, Environmental, And Energy Perspectives

In September, Provisional Measure No. 1,318 was published, establishing the Special Tax Regime for Data Center Services (REDATA). The Federal Government had outlined the main features of the program earlier this year, and the measure is overall consistent with market expectations for greenfield projects and the expansion of data centers in Brazil.

Legal entities implementing projects for the installation or expansion of data center services in the country may apply for REDATA. Authorization will be granted upon request to the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service (RFB), with proof of compliance with the applicable requirements (outlined below), and will not be automatic. The measure also provides for co-authorization and extends incentives to suppliers of goods and services linked to the beneficiary's project, exclusively in operations and contracts directly related to the authorized scope.

Although provisional measures produce immediate effects, in the case of REDATA, the mechanism for granting tax incentives and verifying compliance is subject to regulation by the RFB and prior authorization of the applicant. Until such regulation is issued and authorization granted, no benefits apply to acquisitions. As with any provisional measure, there is also the possibility that the project will not be converted into law, or may be amended by Congress.

Tax benefits

Tax exemptions on the acquisition, whether domestic or imported, of electronic components and other information and communication technology products destined for the project's fixed assets are to be listed in an act of the Federal Executive Branch. These include:

PIS/COFINS and PIS/COFINS-Importation;

Excise Tax (IPI); and/or

Import Tax (II), subject to the absence of a national equivalent, to be verified under criteria and lists to be defined by the competent authority.

Environmental aspects

The Provisional Measure acknowledges that the installation and operation of data centers involve significant environmental costs, particularly regarding energy and water consumption. For this reason, participation in REDATA is conditional on meeting environmental and sustainability requirements to be defined in regulation, as well as using energy from clean and renewable sources (through supply contracts or self-production) and providing proof of efficient water use.

The installation and operation of data centers may require prior environmental licensing, depending on case-by-case criteria such as the size of the project, its degree of impact, and its location. In addition, regardless of licensing, the granting of Water Use Rights must also be considered in cases where the water supply does not come from public utility concessionaires.

Requirements

To benefit from the regime, authorized companies must meet several requirements, as follows:

Sustainability Indicators Comply with sustainability criteria and indicators to be defined in regulation. Clean Energy (100% renewable) Meet the entirety of electricity demand through supply contracts or self-production from clean or renewable sources, as provided in regulation. The method of verification (e.g., guarantees of origin, certifications, and frequency) will be detailed in regulation. Water Efficiency Demonstrate a Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) equal to or less than 0.05 L/kWh, with annual measurement. The methodology for measurement and verification, site-specific limits, and operational tolerances will be established in technical regulations. R&D Investment Invest in Brazil an amount corresponding to 2% of the value of goods acquired or imported with REDATA benefits, in R&D projects and in priority programs supporting the industrial and technological development of the digital economy, as set forth in regulation.

The investment must be carried out in partnership with: a Scientific, Technological, and Innovation Institution (ICT); Brazilian educational entities; public companies that manage investment funds for technology-based enterprises; or social organizations under management contracts with the Federal Government that promote applied research, development, and innovation.

The required investment amount will be reduced by 20% if the authorized entity's establishment is located in the North, Northeast, or Center-West regions, including areas covered by regional development agencies. Provision of Capacity to the Brazilian Market Make available to the domestic market at least 10% of the processing, storage, and data management capacity to be installed with the benefits of the regime. The definition of "capacity" (e.g., IT load, racks, average kW) and the method of measurement and verification will still be defined in regulation.

This requirement will be reduced by 20% if the authorized entity's establishment is located in the North, Northeast, or Center-West regions, including areas covered by regional development agencies.

Capacity may also be provided free of charge to ICTs or to the Public Sector for the development of public policies, including support for startups and the digital ecosystem. In this case, a multiplier factor—still to be defined—will apply to enhance compliance with the minimum percentage.

Interaction with incentives under Provisional Measure No. 1,307

The tax incentives provided under REDATA (PM No. 1,318) coexist with those established under PM No.1,307, specifically for projects located in Export Processing Zones (ZPEs). While the ZPE regime may offer broader incentives, it also imposes stricter operational requirements and conditions.

The decision to opt for REDATA or the ZPE regime must be based on a detailed analysis of the project's profile, location, and business model, taking into account the requirements, benefits, and limitations of each regime.

Electricity consumption by Data Centers under REDATA

Unlike the provisions of PMs No. 1,300/25 and No. 1,307/25, PM No.1,318/25 does not require data centers to be supplied by new power generation projects. Such a requirement had been included in PM 1,300/25 for any new self-production arrangements, and in PM 1,307/25 for new projects, including data centers, located in Export Processing Zones (ZPEs).

Nevertheless, REDATA requires that electricity consumed must come from clean or renewable sources, an obligation that will be further detailed in the implementing decree.

Considering the need for near 100% availability of energy supply, the intermittency of renewable sources (solar, wind, and hydro—particularly for existing projects) presents a technical challenge that project developers will need to address.

The market expects that new rules for self-production, which were not approved in the conversion of PM 1,300/25, will be considered in the conversion of PM 1,304/25, which set limits for the budget of the Energy Development Account (CDE).

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.