ARTICLE
12 February 2025

ICMS Levy In The Transfer Of Goods: STF Concludes Trial On Theme 1,367 Of General Repercussion And Effects Of Modulation Of ADC 49 Decision

MB
Mayer Brown

Contributor

Mayer Brown logo
Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.
Explore Firm Details
On February 4, 2025, and by unanimous vote, the Brazilian Supreme Court's (STF) Plenary confirmed that the non-levy of ICMS will only apply from the 2024...
Brazil Tax
Carolina M. Bottino,Carolina Cantarelle Ferraro,Sarah Castro
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

At A Glance

On February 4, 2025, and by unanimous vote, the Brazilian Supreme Court's (STF) Plenary confirmed that the non-levy of ICMS will only apply from the 2024 fiscal year, with the exception of administrative and judicial proceedings pending judgement until the publication of the judgment minutes of ADC 49 (April 29, 2021).

On February 4, 2025, and by unanimous vote, the Brazilian Supreme Court's (STF) Plenary confirmed that the non-levy of ICMS will only apply from the 2024 fiscal year, with the exception of administrative and judicial proceedings pending judgement until the publication of the judgment minutes of ADC 49 (April 29, 2021).

The Court had analyzed "according to article 102, §2°, of the Federal Constitution, whether the attribution of prospective effects to the declaration of unconstitutionality of the levy of ICMS on the transfer of goods between establishments of the same taxpayer, established in Theme 1.099/RG and in ADC 49, imposes the levy of the tax on transactions not subject to modulation of effects."

This concluded the trial of Theme 1,367 of General Repercussion (leading case Extraordinary Appeal No. 1,490,708).

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

Authors
Photo of Carolina M. Bottino
Carolina M. Bottino
Photo of Carolina Cantarelle Ferraro
Carolina Cantarelle Ferraro
Photo of Diana Castro
Diana Castro
Photo of Sarah Castro
Sarah Castro
Person photo placeholder
Bruno Vieira
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More