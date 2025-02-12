ICMS Levy In The Transfer Of Goods: STF Concludes Trial On Theme 1,367 Of General Repercussion And Effects Of Modulation Of ADC 49 Decision

At A Glance
On February 4, 2025, and by unanimous vote, the Brazilian Supreme Court's (STF) Plenary confirmed that the non-levy of ICMS will only apply from the 2024 fiscal year, with the exception of administrative and judicial proceedings pending judgement until the publication of the judgment minutes of ADC 49 (April 29, 2021).
The Court had analyzed "according to article 102, §2°, of the Federal Constitution, whether the attribution of prospective effects to the declaration of unconstitutionality of the levy of ICMS on the transfer of goods between establishments of the same taxpayer, established in Theme 1.099/RG and in ADC 49, imposes the levy of the tax on transactions not subject to modulation of effects."
This concluded the trial of Theme 1,367 of General Repercussion (leading case Extraordinary Appeal No. 1,490,708).
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.