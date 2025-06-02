[Blog] Augmentation De Taxes Officielles Pour Les Demandes De Brevet Et Brevets Au Brésil

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
A partir du 7 aout 2025, les taxes officielles vont augmenter concernant les marques, brevets, modèle d'utilité, certificats complémentaires de protection, ainsi que les dessins et modèles devant l'Institut national...
A partir du 7 aout 2025, les taxes officielles vont augmenter
concernant les marques, brevets, modèle
d'utilité, certificats complémentaires de
protection, ainsi que les dessins et modèles devant
l'Institut national de la propriété industrielle
du Brésil.
À noter concernant les annuités : il est inutile
de les payer avant l'entrée en vigueur de
l'augmentation, car le nouveau barème s'appliquera
à toutes les annuités dues après cette date,
même si elles sont réglées par
anticipation.
Le nouveau barème a été publié le 25
mars 2025 et pour y accéder c'est ici.
