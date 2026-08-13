Permanent Offer: ANP Announces Sectors And Blocks For New Cycles

- in South America
- in South America
- in South America
- within Compliance topic(s)
On August 6, 2026, the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (“ANP”) announced the sectors and blocks that will be offered in the 6th Cycle of the Permanent Offer under the Concession regime (“OPC”) and the 4th Cycle of the Permanent Offer under the Production Sharing regime (“OPP”).
The 6th Cycle of the OPC will include 22 exploration block sectors and 2 sectors in areas with marginal accumulations. In the 4th Cycle of the OPP, 13 blocks will be put up for bid. Both are the largest cycles in terms of the number of offers since the Permanent Offer began.
The public sessions of both tenders are scheduled for October 7, 2026. So far, 12 companies have expressed interest in the 6th OPC Cycle and 6 companies in the 4th OPP Cycle.
Companies with active registration with the OPC and the OPP may, through August 31, 2026, submit expressions of interest for the announced sectors and blocks.
Companies that do not submit an expression of interest by August 31, 2026 may still participate as part of a consortium with a company that has submitted an expression of interest.
We will continue to monitor the development of the 6th OPC Cycle and the 4th OPP Cycle and keep you posted through our Legal Updates.
The table below presents the basins and corresponding sectors of the exploratory blocks offered in the 6th OPC Cycle.
6TH OPC CYCLE: EXPLORATORY BLOCKS
|#
|Bacias/Basins
|Setor / Sector
|1
|Campos
|SC-AP1
|2
|Campos
|SC-AUP1
|3
|Campos
|SC-AUP2
|4
|Campos
|SC-AP3
|5
|Ceará
|SCE-AP2
|6
|Ceará
|SCE-AP3
|7
|Espírito Santo
|SES-AP2
|8
|Espírito Santo
|SES-AUP3
|9
|Parnaíba
|SPN-SE
|10
|Parnaíba
|SPN-N
|11
|Potiguar
|SPOT-T1B
|12
|Potiguar
|SPOT-T2
|13
|Potiguar
|SPOT-T3
|14
|Potiguar
|SPOT-T4
|15
|Potiguar
|SPOT-T5
|16
|Recôncavo
|SREC-T1
|17
|Recôncavo
|SREC-T2
|18
|Recôncavo
|SREC-T3
|19
|Santos
|SS-AR4
|20
|Santos
|SS-AP4
|21
|Tacutu
|STCT
|22
|Tucano
|STUC-S
The table below presents the basins and corresponding sectors of the marginal accumulation areas offered in the 6th OPC Cycle.
6TH OPC CYCLE: MARGINAL ACCUMULATION
|# Bacias/Basins
|Setor / Sector
|1
|Potiguar
|SPOT-T4
|2
|Tucano
|STUC-S
The table below presents the basins and corresponding blocks offered in the 4th OPP Cycle.
4TH OPP CYCLE
|#
|Bacias/Basins
|Bloco / Block
|1
|Campos
|Azurita
|2
|Campos
|Hematita
|3
|Campos
|Larimar
|4
|Campos
|Magnetita
|5
|Campos
|Turmalina
|6
|Santos
|Aragonita
|7
|Santos
|Cerussita
|8
|Santos
|Cruzeiro do Sul
|9
|Santos
|Granada
|10
|Santos
|Jade
|11
|Santos
|Opala
|12
|Santos
|Rodocrossita
|13
|Santos
|Rubi
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