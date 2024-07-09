Senate Concludes Public Hearings On The AI Legal Framework

Bill will proceed to the deliberative session of the plenary of the Senate and then to the Chamber of Deputies, which will vote on it and possibly suggest amendments.

On Thursday, July 4th, the Temporary Internal Committee on Artificial Intelligence in Brazil (CTIA) concluded the public hearings regarding Bill of Law No. 2,338/2023, the "Legal Framework for Artificial Intelligence."

The final version of the report has been published, and its vote in the CTIA is scheduled to take place on July 9th. If approved, the Bill will proceed to the deliberative session of the plenary of the Federal Senate and then to the Chamber of Deputies, which will vote on it and possibly suggest amendments. If the text is approved by the Chamber, it will proceed to presidential sanction.

If sanctioned, Bill No. 2,338/2023 will be the first specific legislation aimed at regulating the use and development of artificial intelligence systems in Brazil. The proposal establishes guidelines and principles applicable to these systems and their development, introducing a risk-based approach.

