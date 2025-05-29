Carecode Launches AI To Replace Healthcare Call Centers In Brazil

Brazilian startup Carecode has launched with a US$4.3 million pre-seed round. The company is developing AI agents to automate the administrative work surrounding medical appointments – tasks typically handled by healthcare call centers. These automated capabilities include appointment scheduling, confirmations, rescheduling and managing cancellations. The AI can also proactively fill cancelled time slots and escalate complex cases to human staff when needed.

The system is designed for the Brazilian market and integrates with WhatsApp, supporting both text and voice messages to accommodate older and low-income users who prefer audio communication. According to early pilot results, Carecode's AI can perform most of a call center's workload at a significantly lower cost. The startup currently targets Brazil's healthcare sector, where administrative and call center costs account for an estimated 50% of provider revenue, or roughly US$100 billion annually.

