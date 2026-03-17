Government Discusses Rules For Betting Suppliers In Brazil; Read The E-book

The regulation of fixed-odds betting in Brazil continues to advance rapidly. In this context, the Secretariat of Prizes and Betting (SPA) of the Ministry of Finance has opened a public consultation, running until March 23, on a draft ordinance addressing the recognition of the operational capacity of service suppliers used by betting operators.

The proposal represents an important step in the consolidation of the regulated market by establishing criteria for companies that form part of the betting technology ecosystem, including platforms, game providers, KYC services, biometric and geolocation solutions, and other services used by licensed operators.

In this scenario, understanding the regulatory proposal and anticipating its potential impacts has become essential for companies that operate or intend to operate in this market.

Our Media & Entertainment and Regulatory Law team, with partners Melissa Kanô, Roberto Lambauer, Ana Carolina Cesar and Monique Guzzo, has prepared an e-book analyzing the key aspects of the draft regulation currently under public consultation, including:

the proposed supplier registration and recognition model

the main regulatory uncertainties still under discussion

the relevant regulatory timelines and filing windows

and strategic guidance for companies operating in the sector's B2B ecosystem

A concise guide to understand what is currently under discussion — and how companies can prepare for the evolving regulatory landscape of betting in Brazil: read the e-book.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.