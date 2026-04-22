New CONARP Paper On Ambush Marketing

In the context of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Argentine Advertising Self-Regulatory Council (CONARP) published a new document on “ambush marketing”. This paper revisits and updates the guidelines already established in 2022, with the aim of serving as a guide for the design and implementation of advertising campaigns related to the World Cup event.

In particular, the document states that “…ambush marketing is when a brand develops its communication around an event without being an official sponsor but pretending to be one, and depending on its visibility or relevance, generates different effects for the actual sponsor, the organizer and trademark owner, and the general public”.

It is essential that companies consider CONARP’s contributions in order to prevent potential challenges in the aforementioned contexts.

To access the full document, please visit the following link.