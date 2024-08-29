ARTICLE
29 August 2024

Argentina- Decree 743.2024 Modifications To Digital Signature Regulation

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
On August 19th of the current year, Decree No. 743/2024 (hereinafter the "Decree") was published in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic, which modifies Decree No. 182/19...
Argentina Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On August 19th of the current year, Decree No. 743/2024 (hereinafter the "Decree") was published in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic, which modifies Decree No. 182/19 (Regulation of the Digital Signature Law No. 25.506). Based on the State Modernization Plan, approved in 2016 through Decree No. 434/16, the Decree modifies the procedures related to the issuance, renewal, and revocation of digital certificates.

The objective of the regulation is "to facilitate the access of the administered to State agencies, streamlining their administrative procedures, increasing transparency and accessibility, through the use of technological tools that enable remote access and the exercise of effective monitoring of administrative activity."

The Decree establishes, among other stipulations:

  • The possibility for applicants or subscribers of digital certificates issued by Licensed Certifiers to choose to process their issuance, renewal, or revocation without their physical presence before a Registration Authority, a requirement that was previously unavoidable.

In this way, the Decree simplifies the procedures related to the digital signature, which we estimate will lead to an increase in the number of people obtaining their issuance, renewal, and/or revocation.

For more information, access the Decree through the following link: https://www.boletinoficial.gov.ar/detalleAviso/primera/312489/20240820

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Damaso Pardo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More