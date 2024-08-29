Argentina- Decree 743.2024 Modifications To Digital Signature Regulation

On August 19th of the current year, Decree No. 743/2024 (hereinafter the "Decree") was published in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic, which modifies Decree No. 182/19 (Regulation of the Digital Signature Law No. 25.506). Based on the State Modernization Plan, approved in 2016 through Decree No. 434/16, the Decree modifies the procedures related to the issuance, renewal, and revocation of digital certificates.

The objective of the regulation is "to facilitate the access of the administered to State agencies, streamlining their administrative procedures, increasing transparency and accessibility, through the use of technological tools that enable remote access and the exercise of effective monitoring of administrative activity."

The Decree establishes, among other stipulations:

The possibility for applicants or subscribers of digital certificates issued by Licensed Certifiers to choose to process their issuance, renewal, or revocation without their physical presence before a Registration Authority, a requirement that was previously unavoidable.

In this way, the Decree simplifies the procedures related to the digital signature, which we estimate will lead to an increase in the number of people obtaining their issuance, renewal, and/or revocation.

For more information, access the Decree through the following link: https://www.boletinoficial.gov.ar/detalleAviso/primera/312489/20240820

