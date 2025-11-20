Amendments To The Advertising Regime In Argentina

On November 3, 2025, Resolution No. 446/2025 (hereinafter, the "Resolution") was published in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic, issued by the Secretariat of Industry and Commerce of the Ministry of Economy. The Resolution establishes a new regulatory framework for the offering of goods and services in Argentina and aims to "make advertising messages clearer," noting that "lack of clarity and excessive information in advertising may lead to poorly informed or even misleading purchasing decisions."

Among other provisions contained in the Resolution, the following stand out:

The goal is for advertisements to include essential information in a concise and understandable manner, leaving secondary details to a website or toll-free phone line that must be clearly indicated in the advertising material.

Precise technical requirements are set regarding the size, placement, and duration of such disclaimers across different media.

Limitations are imposed on online gambling advertising. Disclaimers warning about the risks of compulsive gambling are required.

All websites, platforms, or social media accounts dedicated to the resale of tickets for events must clearly and prominently indicate on their homepage that they are not an official sales channel, using the statement: "THIS IS A TICKET RESALE WEBSITE."

A reporting channel is created to report individuals or influencers who promote online gambling and betting sites that do not comply with applicable regulations.

Non-compliance with the Resolution will be sanctioned pursuant to the Commercial Loyalty Decree and/or the Consumer Protection Law. This regulation repeals Resolution No. 12/2024 of the Secretariat of Industry and Commerce of the Ministry of Economy.

The Resolution will enter into force 30 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

